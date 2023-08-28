Rain or Shine: Embracing the Rainy Days of Summer

Summer is synonymous with sunny skies, outdoor activities, and picnics in the park. But what happens when the weather decides not to cooperate, and the clear blue skies turn gray with rain? Does it mean an end to all the fun? Certainly not! With a bit of creativity, rainy summer days can be filled with activities that are just as entertaining.

Should the rain not be accompanied by thunderstorms, being outside in the rain can be a delightful experience. Dressed in your best rain jacket and rubber boots, you can engage in games that turn rain into a source of fun. Whether it’s floating paper boats or plastic ducks in puddles, building sandcastles or sculpting animals from wet dirt, or observing the little critters like snails and earthworms that come out in the rain, outdoor fun doesn’t have to cease because of a bit of water.

If heading outdoors in the rain doesn’t appeal to you, there are plenty of indoor activities to keep you entertained. Rainy days provide the perfect opportunity to try a detailed craft project like creating characters out of homemade play dough or paper maché. You could also put on a puppet show, dance recital, or concert, or bake delicious cookies, prepare a fruit salad, or make cheese skewers.

And if cabin fever starts to set in, and you have access to transportation, there are numerous places you can visit to stay dry and have fun. Consider visiting the library to find an interesting book, swimming in an indoor public pool, or testing your skills at an entertainment venue like an arcade or bowling alley.

So, the next time the summer skies darken with rain clouds, remember that it doesn’t mean the end of your fun. Embrace the change in weather and use it as an opportunity to try something new!