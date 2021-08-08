Home
Raising backyard chickens
If you’re thinking about raising chickens in your backyard, you’re not alone — according to National Public Radio, backyard poultry has only grown in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when homebound families brought home chickens to supply meat and eggs, keep kids busy and bring a little happy noise into their backyards.
Before you bring any chickens home, check local ordinances and neighborhood rules to make sure that you’re allowed to have chickens on your property. They may be prohibited entirely, or you may be limited in the number you can have or the type of coop you can build.
Once you know for sure that chickens are allowed, it’s time to do a little homework. Take a class, read a book, or find an online course. Chickens aren’t difficult to keep, but you should take the time to learn about daily care, health issues, behavior, and safety. During your research, you may realize that chickens aren’t for you after all.
Next, figure out where you’re going to keep them. Chicks usually require a heat lamp and a smaller enclosure, so identify a place where they can safely stay until they’re big enough to go outside.
Once outside, chickens require shelter and protection from predators, including family pets. You can purchase or download plans to build a coop yourself, or purchase kits or already-built coops from farm supply stores, hatcheries, and other vendors.
Before you pick out what kinds of chickens you want to bring home, think about your intended use for the birds. Some chickens are prolific egg-layers, while others offer plentiful and tasty meat.
Some birds can be used for both eggs and meat, while others, such as tiny bantam chickens, are mostly just fun to watch. Contact your local hatchery or farm supply store to find out when different breeds will be available, so you can place an order.
Lastly, as the Centers for Disease Control has repeatedly admonished Americans, under no circumstances should you hug or kiss your chickens. Chickens are notorious salmonella carriers, so keep your lips away from your birds, and if you must touch them, wash thoroughly with soap and water after.
Toxic algae causes rapid death in animals, sickness in humans
If you and your dog love to swim, beware of the deadly blue-green algae blooms that infect rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes throughout the United States during hot weather.
Blue-green algae or cyanobacteria often clump together to form ‘pond scum.’ It can turn the water green, but not always. The toxic algae itself may be any color, including red.
It thrives on hot days in warm water during calm weather, but even a flowing river can have the toxin.
Both people and animals are at risk.
Just one drink of infected water can kill a dog, sometimes within an hour, according to Pet Poison Helpline. One Twitter user said her dog died within 15 minutes of swimming in contaminated water.
In people, symptoms may arise within hours to a week after exposure.
Exposure to the skin can cause rashes and blistering.
Droplets from infected water inhaled during water sports, such as boating or skiing, can cause cold and asthma-like symptoms and chest pain, according to Minnesota’s Pollution Control Agency.
By far the worst outcomes are from swallowing infected water, which can bloom in pools and even dog bowls.
Blue-green algae can carry many types of toxins. The worst damage is often caused by algae that release the toxin microcystin. This toxin is not always present in blue-green algae, but there is no way to tell if it is there just by looking. This toxin affects the liver.
Microcystin poisoning causes breathing problems, stomach and digestive pain, fever, and in cases where people swallow a large amount of water, liver damage.
Research has shown that while fish are infected, the danger of poisoning to humans is more limited because the toxin resides in the fish organs. However, fishing in algae blooming waters is not a good idea since droplets could be inhaled.
The Environmental Protection Agency is developing a cyanobacteria assessment app, called CyAN App, now available through Google Play to Android users. The free app offers an assessment of water quality throughout the U.S.
4 apps to help prevent isolation
Are you looking for ways to keep in touch with loved ones or meet new people? Here are four applications (available for Android and iOS) that will help you connect with others and avoid feeling isolated.
1. Rave
Use this app to watch movies, TV shows, and videos in sync with friends and family members. It also allows you to send text or voice messages if you want to comment about what’s happening on screen. Rave is compatible with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.
2. Smala
This app makes it easy to share photos and exchange messages with loved ones no matter where you are. It also features kid-friendly activities like drawing and writing that allow you to be creative together. Use the app to create a digital album filled with family memories you can take with you anywhere.
3. Tandem
If you want to practice speaking another language, this app will pair you up with a native speaker who’s interested in learning your language. Send text and voice messages, and make phone or video calls to practice your conversation skills, improve your accent and learn about your respective cultures.
4. Bunch
This app makes it easy to host a virtual family game night. Choose from the selection of multiplayer games included on the app or play one that’s already downloaded on your device. From drawing to racing to trivia, there’s something for everyone. The best part is, you get to see everyone’s face over video chat while you play.
If you need help installing these apps on one of your devices, ask a loved one or a staff member at your seniors’ residence for assistance.
3 ways kids can brush up on their skills before school starts
If your children’s reading and math skills tend to get a little rusty over the summer, they’re not alone. Here are three ways to help kids refresh their memory and start the new school year with confidence.
1. Review their notes. While not the most exciting assignment, flipping through notes and worksheets from the previous school year can be an effective way to remind kids of what they learned. Pay close attention to concepts they struggled with.
2. Test their knowledge online. There are numerous kid-friendly websites that feature games and exercises to help young students refresh their memory in subjects like math, history, and science. Exploring these websites may get your kids excited about learning again.
3. Stock up on books. If your children haven’t done much reading during the summer, get them back into the habit by heading to your local library or bookstore. From novels to biographies and comics to non-fiction books, there’s something for every interest.
Additionally, there are plenty of ways to review your children’s knowledge in your daily life. For example, put their math and reading skills to the test in the kitchen by following a recipe. Remember, learning is more enjoyable for kids when they’re having fun.
Recreational activities: Take advantage of the courses available in our area
Engagement in recreational courses and activities has changed as a result of the pandemic. Some have made a comeback while others have been canceled. This fall, consider celebrating the back-to-school season by resuming your favorite activities.
Discover the available options
Whatever public health regulations are in place, you should be able to find a course that allows you or your children to reconnect with an existing passion or explore a new one. Start by learning about the different activities that are available in your area. Possibilities may include:
• Yoga
• Music
• Swimming
• Ballet
• Hockey
• Gymnastics
• Fencing
• Cooking
Check with your municipality, local schools, and regional clubs to see what they recommend. In addition to delivering courses in person, some activities may be offered virtually.
Health benefits
Whether you play a sport or take an art class, there are many benefits to practicing the activities you love. In addition to improving your health, doing so promotes mental well-being, improves cognition, reduces stress, and increases self-confidence.
Managing your finances during a pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the financial well-being of households across the country. While some people lost their jobs, others received wage increases. If you need advice on how to get out of debt or want to invest your money wisely, several professionals can help you manage your finances.
Debt help
A certified credit counselor can assess your financial situation and provide personalized advice to help you get out of debt. However, if you need to file for a Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy, it’s advisable to work with a bankruptcy attorney. In addition to helping you file the necessary paperwork, this professional will represent you at court hearings and creditor meetings to look out for your best interests.
Financial planning
A financial planner can provide you with a complete picture of your assets and help you evaluate your investment options. Consequently, they can guide you toward a financially stable life and assist you in developing a plan to reach your goals.
However, it’s important to specifically work with a certified financial planner (CFP), as these professionals are the most qualified. Only they have the requisite knowledge, skills, and experience to provide you with sound financial planning strategies and solutions.
In addition, depending on your needs, it may be a good idea to get assistance from a registered investment adviser, portfolio manager, or broker. Just make sure you do your research. If you require help managing your cash flow or saving for your retirement, it’s important to choose the right professional for the job.
How to identify fake companies online
A cheap hoodie or fancy party dress may look like a bargain. But if you don’t recognize the company, look up the domain.
A domain is the name of the website, like: ThisIsADomain.com.
Domains are purchased from various online companies, and they are hosted by other companies. They have an IP address, which is a series of numbers that indicate a specific server.
Go to: https://whois.domaintools.com and type in the domain name. You will get a full internet profile of the business.
Look for these hints:
1. IP history. – If you see that thousands of IP changes on one domain, beware. It may be normal for a legitimate business to have dozens or even hundreds IP addresses over a decade. But it isn’t normal to have thousands over a year.
2. The domain was created within the past year, and it expires in a year. – Legitimate businesses will probably have an old creation date or at least a long-term expiration date. Legitimate businesses protect themselves by buying the domain for decades.
3. The registry is private. – Some legitimate businesses have private registrars. But legitimate businesses are not usually completely anonymous. You should see a legitimate address for information technology at a minimum. Scam businesses often register with a proxy company, but not all proxy registrations are frauds.
4. IP location is Shopify. – Many completely legitimate businesses have a Shopify address, but according to Time, Shopify has been much abused by scammers.
5. Review the “About Us” section. – That should have a company address, but likely won’t. If it is a short sentence, google it. If you find many websites using the same phrasing, beware.
