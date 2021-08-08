Raising backyard chickens

If you’re thinking about raising chickens in your backyard, you’re not alone — according to National Public Radio, backyard poultry has only grown in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when homebound families brought home chickens to supply meat and eggs, keep kids busy and bring a little happy noise into their backyards.

Before you bring any chickens home, check local ordinances and neighborhood rules to make sure that you’re allowed to have chickens on your property. They may be prohibited entirely, or you may be limited in the number you can have or the type of coop you can build.

Once you know for sure that chickens are allowed, it’s time to do a little homework. Take a class, read a book, or find an online course. Chickens aren’t difficult to keep, but you should take the time to learn about daily care, health issues, behavior, and safety. During your research, you may realize that chickens aren’t for you after all.

Next, figure out where you’re going to keep them. Chicks usually require a heat lamp and a smaller enclosure, so identify a place where they can safely stay until they’re big enough to go outside.

Once outside, chickens require shelter and protection from predators, including family pets. You can purchase or download plans to build a coop yourself, or purchase kits or already-built coops from farm supply stores, hatcheries, and other vendors.

Before you pick out what kinds of chickens you want to bring home, think about your intended use for the birds. Some chickens are prolific egg-layers, while others offer plentiful and tasty meat.

Some birds can be used for both eggs and meat, while others, such as tiny bantam chickens, are mostly just fun to watch. Contact your local hatchery or farm supply store to find out when different breeds will be available, so you can place an order.

Lastly, as the Centers for Disease Control has repeatedly admonished Americans, under no circumstances should you hug or kiss your chickens. Chickens are notorious salmonella carriers, so keep your lips away from your birds, and if you must touch them, wash thoroughly with soap and water after.