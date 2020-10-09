Raking leaves: Not a chore, it’s exercise!

Variety is not only the spice of life, it’s close to inspirational when it comes to regular exercise. So here it is, the exercise you can get during only a week or two of the year: Raking leaves.

Raking on a beautiful fall day gives you a chance to work out in nature’s health club. No fancy gear needed. No trip to the court or the health club, just put on an old shirt and jeans.

According to Fitness, The Dynamic Gardening Way (Bonds of Nature Publishing), and author Jeffrey Rustuccio, just 30 minutes of rigorous raking burns up about 200 calories.

Here’s how to do it:

* Before starting, loosen up your arms, legs, and back with some stretching exercises so you won’t get sore muscles.

* Keep knees slightly bent and use your arms and legs, not your back, for movement.

* Rake with a sweeping motion, breathing in as you extend the rake and out as you sweep it back toward yourself.

* Work in repetitious movements. Numbers don’t matter, but the pattern does.

When you get tired, quit and save the rest for tomorrow.