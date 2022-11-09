Connect with us

Raking leaves? You might be missing a treat

17 mins ago

Autumn leaves are a beauty — and a chore to rake — in autumn, but in Japan’s city of Minoh, they are also a snack.

According to legend, around 1,300 years ago, a traveler to the Minoo Taki waterfall in Osaka’s Hokusetsu region was so enamored of the beauty of autumn maple leaves that naturally, he decided to fry them. Thus, a new treat was born.

Maple leaves are picked from the tree, soaked in salt water for a year, then coated with a tempura batter, sesame seeds, and sugar before they’re fried in oil.

The first maple leaf store opened in 1910 in Minoh, 10 miles north of Osaka.


Turkish delight: A timeless treat

Published

4 days ago

on

November 5, 2022

By

The Haci Bekir sweet shop in Istanbul has been selling Turkish delight — known as lokum in Turkish — since 1777 when the shop’s founder invented the sweet treat.

If you can’t make it to Istanbul to pick up their version, you can try it yourself at home and impress your holiday guests with Turkey’s favorite candy. You may want a second set of hands to help you with this challenging but worthwhile recipe. Make sure to follow each step carefully to ensure that your Turkish delight sets up correctly.

Ingredients:
4 cups granulated sugar
4-1/2 cups water, divided
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1-1/4 cups cornstarch
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1-1/2 tablespoons rose water or orange flower water
2 drops red or orange food coloring (optional)
1 cup powdered sugar

Line a 9 by 9-inch pan with aluminum foil and spray the foil with nonstick cooking spray. Combine the sugar, 1-1/2 cups of water, and lemon juice in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves, and the mixture boils. With a wet pastry brush, brush down the sides of the pan to discourage crystallization and insert a candy thermometer to track the temperature. Allow the sugar to continue boiling, but do not stir, until it reaches 240 degrees Fahrenheit on the thermometer, which will take up to an hour. Meanwhile, gather the rest of the ingredients and start cooking the other components when the sugar reaches about 225. Combine the remaining 3 cups of water with the cornstarch and cream of tartar in a larger saucepan and whisk until the starch dissolves and no lumps remain. Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil while constantly whisking — the mixture will become thick and paste-like.


When the sugar syrup reaches 240, remove it from the heat and immediately start slowly and carefully pouring it into the cornstarch mixture while whisking to incorporate. Slow whisking will help you avoid lumps.

Reduce heat and simmer on low for about an hour, whisking every 8 to 10 minutes until the candy turns a light golden color and the consistency is thick and gluey. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the rose water or orange flower water and the food coloring. Pour the candy into the prepared pan and leave it uncovered to set overnight.

The next day, dust a clean counter or cutting board with powdered sugar, then lift the candy from the pan using the foil to help you. Flip it facedown into the powdered sugar, then peel the foil away and dust with more sugar. Slice the candy into small squares with an oiled knife and dust the sides of each square with additional powdered sugar to prevent sticking. Eat as soon as possible. Store in an airtight container between layers of waxed paper.

Food

Meringue ghosts

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 29, 2022

By

You won’t be able to resist these sweet, light, and crispy ghosts. Decorate them yourself or with someone you love.

Ingredients
Yield: 16

• 3 egg whites
• 3/4 cup white sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
• 1 tube of black or brown gel icing

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 200 F and prepare a parchment-lined baking sheet. Pour about a cup of water into a saucepan and bring to a boil.


2. In a large metal bowl, whisk together the egg whites, sugar, and cream of tartar. Place the bowl over the pot of boiling water to create a double boiler. Make sure the bowl doesn’t touch the water.

3. Heat the mixture, constantly whisking, until the sugar is dissolved. Remove the bowl from the saucepan and whip with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Carefully pour the mixture into a pastry or resealable plastic bag with a cut corner.

4. Pipe 16 ghost shapes. Place the baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven and bake for three hours. Turn off the oven and leave the door slightly ajar to let the meringue ghosts dry for at least two hours. When the meringues are completely cooled, decorate them with gel icing.

Food

Ratatouille

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 28, 2022

By

Have you harvested lots of delicious vegetables from your garden or stocked up on produce at your local farmers’ market? Whip up this fall classic and get ready to enjoy!

Ingredients
Servings: 6

• 4 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
• 1 orange bell pepper, finely diced
• 1 yellow bell pepper, finely diced
• 1 can of diced tomatoes
• 10 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped
• 2 yellow zucchinis, cut into thin slices
• 2 green zucchinis, cut into thin slices
• 2 eggplants, cut into thin slices
• 4 Roma tomatoes, cut into thin slices
• 2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped
• 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, finely chopped
• 2 teaspoons fresh oregano, finely chopped
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F. In a large oven-safe pan, sauté the onion and 4 cloves of garlic in half the olive oil. When the onion is translucent, add the peppers and continue cooking for about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the diced tomatoes and bring them to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 5 minutes, crushing the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon to create a smooth sauce. Season the sauce with half the basil.
2. In the same pan, lay the vegetable slices flat, alternating to create a spiral.
3. Coat them with remaining olive oil, basil, last garlic clove, parsley, thyme, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Cover the pan with a lid or aluminum foil. Place in the oven for 40 minutes, then uncover and continue cooking for another 20 minutes.


Food

Pumpkin bread: Good anytime

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Even pumpkin spice skeptics will enjoy this richly spiced pumpkin bread, which stirs together quickly and makes a tall, dense loaf (or muffins, if you prefer). Use a mix of all-purpose and whole wheat flour for a little extra fiber and a nuttier taste. The loaf lends itself well to experimentation — try some orange zest or a little ground allspice.

Ingredients
1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
1/2 cup vegetable oil or melted butter
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1-2/3 cups sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Heaped 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Heaped 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
Two pinches of ground cloves
2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
To finish the loaf:
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grease a 6-cup loaf pan. Stir together pumpkin, oil, eggs, sugar, and vanilla until smooth.


Add baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, and stir again. Add flour and stir until just combined.

Pour the batter into the loaf pan and sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon mix on top — this will create a crisp crust. Bake for about 70 minutes or until a tester comes out clean.

For standard-sized muffins, bake for around 30 minutes or until a tester comes out clean.

Food

Wild mushroom risotto

Published

4 weeks ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

This refined and comforting Italian dish will delight your guests.

Ingredients
Servings: 6

• 1/2 ounce dried wild mushrooms
• 1 cup of hot water
• 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
• 7 cups chicken broth
• 1/4 cup butter
• 2 French shallots, finely chopped
• 2 cups arborio rice
• 1 cup of white wine
• 3/4 cup of Parmesan cheese
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. Rehydrate the mushrooms by soaking them in a cup of hot water with a sprig of rosemary for 30 minutes. Remove the mushrooms from the water and dry them on paper towels. Strain the water to remove any debris and the rosemary.
2. In a saucepan, combine the chicken broth and mushroom water. Heat until simmering.
3. In a large skillet, sauté the French shallots in half the butter until translucent. Add the arborio rice and toss well to coat all the grains.
4. Deglaze the pan with the white wine and scrape the bottom with a wooden spoon. Let simmer until almost all the liquid is gone. Reduce the heat and add one ladleful of hot broth at a time, stirring until the liquid is completely absorbed between each addition. Once almost all the broth has been used, taste frequently to ensure the rice is cooked al dente. You may not need to use all the broth.
5. Turn off the heat and add the other half of the butter and the Parmesan cheese to the mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. Serve in fancy bowls and garnish with a few sprigs of rosemary.


Food

Mini pumpkin pancakes

Published

1 month ago

on

October 7, 2022

By

These spiced mini pancakes will start your day off right.

Ingredients
Yield: 24 mini pancakes

• 1 1/2 cups of milk
• 1 cup pumpkin puree
• 1 egg
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
• 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
• 2 cups of flour
• 3 tablespoons brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 2 teaspoons baking soda
• 1 teaspoon allspice
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon grated ginger
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1/4 cup powdered sugar

Directions
1. Combine the wet ingredients and dry ingredients in separate bowls. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and gently mix until smooth.
2. Melt the butter in a non-stick pan. Spoon two tablespoons of mixture into the pan per pancake. Cook for about 2 minutes on each side until golden brown.
3. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.


