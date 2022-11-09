Raking leaves? You might be missing a treat

This refined and comforting Italian dish will delight your guests.

Ingredients

Servings: 6

• 1/2 ounce dried wild mushrooms

• 1 cup of hot water

• 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

• 7 cups chicken broth

• 1/4 cup butter

• 2 French shallots, finely chopped

• 2 cups arborio rice

• 1 cup of white wine

• 3/4 cup of Parmesan cheese

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Rehydrate the mushrooms by soaking them in a cup of hot water with a sprig of rosemary for 30 minutes. Remove the mushrooms from the water and dry them on paper towels. Strain the water to remove any debris and the rosemary.

2. In a saucepan, combine the chicken broth and mushroom water. Heat until simmering.

3. In a large skillet, sauté the French shallots in half the butter until translucent. Add the arborio rice and toss well to coat all the grains.

4. Deglaze the pan with the white wine and scrape the bottom with a wooden spoon. Let simmer until almost all the liquid is gone. Reduce the heat and add one ladleful of hot broth at a time, stirring until the liquid is completely absorbed between each addition. Once almost all the broth has been used, taste frequently to ensure the rice is cooked al dente. You may not need to use all the broth.

5. Turn off the heat and add the other half of the butter and the Parmesan cheese to the mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. Serve in fancy bowls and garnish with a few sprigs of rosemary.