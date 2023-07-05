Ralph D. Huffstickler (1958 – 2023)

Elaine Noble passed away after battling a long illness on June 24, 2023, in Front Royal, Virginia, at the age of 77.

She was born Elaine Ruth Nielsen on August 26, 1945, in Sidney, NE, to the late Arvin and Sophia “Marie” (Sears)

Nielsen. She grew up on a farm outside of Potter, Nebraska taking care of her younger brothers and sisters. Elaine was a 1964 graduate of Potter Public Schools and lived in various places until her return to Nebraska, where she spent many years in Sidney and Potter before moving to Front Royal, VA, in 2017.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Leo Noble, whom she married on April 7, 1984, in Sidney, NE. She is also survived by her children: Cara Bogard (Mike) of Kearney, NE; Crystal Wilson Cline (George) of Front Royal, VA; Tamra Kahrs Hukill of Lubbock, TX; David Morrow (Maggie) of Oregon City, OR; Marcus Noble (Tammy) of Omaha, NE; and Arlene Didier of Chadron, NE. She is also survived by two brothers and two sisters: Russell Nielsen (Mary) of Scottsbluff, NE; Susan Taylor (Terry) of Truth or Consequences, NM; Donald (Amber) Nielsen of Potter, NE; and Cheryl Nielsen of Sidney, NE. Her grandchildren included Dane, Drew & Brody Bogard, Alex, Cameron, Holly, Delainey and Rileigh Hirsch, Jesse, Lucas, and Kalyn Cline, Charlies Fiene, Emily Parker, Abbigail and Caleb Hukill, Kendall and Kaden Morrow. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and two stepchildren, Jay and Ted Noble.

Elaine was a hard worker all of her life and retired from Cabela’s in Sidney. She loved her friends and enjoyed going out to eat with them in Dix or at the Potter Sundry. She loved sitting outside, flowers, and was an avid reader. Elaine was very close to her mother and looked forward to the day she would be reunited with her again.

Elaine’s wishes were to be cremated. No services are being held at this time. May the legacy of Elaine Ruth Noble continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those she loved and those who loved her. We cherish the times we spent with her and mourn the loss of such a beautiful soul.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.