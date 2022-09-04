Obituaries
Ralph S. Markee (1941 – 2022)
Ralph S. Markee, 80, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Services are pending at this time.
Mr. Markee was born on November 24, 1941, in Kings County, New York, to the late John and Marie Judd Markee.
Survivors include his wife, Lois J. Markee; five brothers and two sisters; two sons and six grandsons.
Obituaries
Joyce Louise Williams (1947 – 2022)
Joyce Louise Williams, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s.
A funeral service will be on Saturday, September 10 at 2:00 p.m.at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Plemmons officiating of John Wesley United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be private.
Joyce was born January 6, 1947, In Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Carlos and Frances Moore Lam Wine. She was a graduate of Warren County High School Class of 1965. She retired after many dedicated years from Team Electric in Front Royal.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 40 years, Gregory S. Williams, I; her loving daughter Jennifer Swanson; step-son Greg Williams, II; two grandsons, Jordan and Greg, III; daughter, Michelle Lukehart (Ryan); grandsons, Alex Lukehart, Christopher Wehr, and Danny Wehr; brother, Michael Wine (Deby); sister, Judy Rogers; several nieces, nephews, uncles, and friends.
Joyce loved the outdoors. She enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening, birds, boating, fishing, the beach, running, and most of all, her family, who were everything to her. Her loving family and many friends will greatly miss her.
The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Following the service, a repass will be at Joyce and Greg’s home.
Obituaries
Edna M. Scott (1934 – 2022)
Edna M. Scott, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 3, at 3:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Thompson. Interment will follow in Willis Chapel Cemetery in Huntly.
Mrs. Scott was born March 4, 1934, in Rappahannock County, the daughter of the late Ernest Lee Pritchett, Sr., and Nellie Susan Lillard Pritchett.
She retired after many dedicated years from the Huntly Post Office and was a lifetime member of Willis Chapel Church.
She was married to the late James Norwood Scott, Jr.
Surviving are two daughters, Christine Hall and husband Lee of Harrisonburg and Cookie Fauver and husband Terry of Winchester; four sisters, Doris Dawson, Joyce Parsons and husband Paul, and Shirley Williams and husband Richard, all of Front Royal, and Janet Lafferty of Stanley; sister-in-law, Sissy Pritchett; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren;
Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her parents, husband; three children, Susan, J.R., and Sharon; two brothers, Buddy and Bobby; and one sister, Mary.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 3, from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Willis Chapel Church, c/o Bonnie Hahn, 48 Homestead Knoll Lane, Huntly, Virginia 22640.
Obituaries
Brian Allen Shultzaberger (1965 – 2022)
Brian Allen Shultzaberger, 56, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, after a grueling two-month battle with Covid pneumonia. Upon his death, Brian donated his kidneys and liver. A man who always gave, Brian never stopped fighting to come home to his beloved family.
Brian was born on October 11, 1965, in Providence Hospital, Washington, D.C., to the late Charles and Alverda (Sneath) Shultzaberger. He was educated in the Fairfax public schools and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1984. Brian enlisted into the Army and, immediately following graduation from high school, he was assigned to the 4th Aviation Brigade as a Huey Crew Chief and began what would be over a decade traveling the world, living overseas, and even becoming a Master Diver teaching members of the Italian Army to dive, among many other military groups and civilians. He loved his time in the service and proudly sported VET plates for JEEP Gladiator – – always a JEEP man.
Brian worked as an Elevator Technician for over twenty years. He was a problem solver and would always be there if anyone needed an extra hand. He loved his trade, his Union Brotherhood, and his final dream placement with ETI. He helped everyone – family, friends, and even friends of friends, old and young. He was beloved by all and will be greatly missed. He will never be forgotten.
Family and friends were everything to Brian. Brian and Felicia met at the Courthouse Metro and, thanks to a few family and friends with encouraging advice, they slowed down, looked into each other’s eyes, and smiled – – and the rest was history. On October 26, 2002, they were married.
They were preparing for many 20th Anniversary adventures this Fall. Brian and Felicia shared over 20 years of love, family, friends, and oceans. They held hands while they walked and watched sunsets with their son. The love and memories are many.
Brian was a loving, devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved adventures and always wanted them to be shared with others. He loved the ocean, friends and family packed on the deck, porch, or around the fire pit, hot and spicy food, and international beers and wines. If you told him you liked something, it was a present, and you would have some to take home. Everything was better when it was shared with those you love.
Brian is survived by his wife, Felicia Di Marco; his best buddy, and son, John (“Jack”) Shultzaberger. Also surviving are his mother, Alverda Shultzaberger, brothers, Bruce Shultzaberger, Mark Shultzaberger (Kimberly), Craig Shultzaberger (Christy), sisters, Deborah Bowman (Mickey) and Lisa Allen (Bill), and brothers-in-law, Mario Di Marco, John Di Marco, and mother-in-law, Kathleen Di Marco. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who he loved to play with and make smile.
He was predeceased by a brother, Cary, and a sister-in-law, Debbie.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Orivel William Baker (1937 – 2022)
Orivel William Baker, 85, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away peacefully Friday, August 26, 2022, at Shenandoah Senior Living in Warren County.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 4, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Orivel was born March 20, 1937, in Browntown, Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Sr. and Mozel Henry Baker.
Orivel was a U.S. Army Veteran, a lifetime member of the Izaak Walton League, and a member of the American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53.
Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Lois “Mettie” Campbell Baker of Front Royal; special niece, Benda S. Dodd of Winchester; three sisters, Nannie Sue Cornell, Beverly Stefko, and Eleanor Weaver; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Orivel was preceded in death by his son, William S. Baker; sisters, Helen VanderArk, Elizabeth Kailan, and Ida Mae Hagen; and brothers, Clarence Baker Jr., Norman “Teedle” Baker, and Osbourne Ott Baker.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 4, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or the Warren County Chapter IWLA, P.O. Box 556, Front Royal, VA (please indicate in the memo if you would like your contribution earmarked for any particular purpose or program).
Obituaries
Lloyd Allen Painter (1938 – 2022)
Lloyd Allen Painter, age 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away in his home on Friday, August 26, 2022. Lloyd Allen, son of the late Marvin Painter and Delphia Ferrebee Painter, was born on December 9, 1938.
After graduating from Clarke County High School in 1957, Lloyd Allen became a delivery driver and route salesman for ITSI in Front Royal, Virginia.
Outside of work, Lloyd Allen had a passion for music. Lloyd’s mother, Delphia, taught him how to play guitar at a young age. He bought his first guitar from the G&M music center and shortly after began playing guitar in several local bands, including Larry Lehew and the Shadows, Iced Melon Band, Tribe, and more.
Lloyd Allen is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie Close Painter; their son, Steven Painter; three grandchildren, Marcus, Collin, and Mallory Painter; his sister, Sandra Sibert; his Niece, Kathryn Wall, and husband Cliff; his nephew, Danny Sibert and wife Kari; his niece, Debbie Sibert (deceased); along with numerous great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3, at Rockland Community Church. The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockland Community Church’s Prayer Garden, 2921 Rockland Rd., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or C-Cap 316 N Royal Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Elizabeth “Pip” Rust Newcomb (1921 – 2022)
Elizabeth “Pip” Rust Newcomb, 101, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Heritage Hall.
A graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville, Virginia.
Pip was born on June 20, 1921, in Berryville, Virginia, to the late Walter and Lucy Foley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Newcomb; her sons, Wayne Newcomb and Larry James Newcomb; her brother, Walter “Buddy” Foley Jr.; and her three sisters, Josephine Geinger, Lucy Allen, and Lena Shepherd.
Surviving Pip is her two loving sons, Douglas Newcomb and Walter Newcomb; her sister, Anne LaRue; her seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.