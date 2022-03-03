Ramon C. Olivas (1938 – 2022)

Surrounded by loving family and friends, Ramon C. Olivas, 84, passed away in his home on February 27th, 2022, in Front Royal, Virginia.

He is survived by his precious wife of 64 years, Robina A. Olivas, daughter Robin G. Dennis (husband, Frank Dennis, Jr.), granddaughter Kendal L. LeMire (husband, Aaron LeMire) great-granddaughter Remi W. LeMire, sister Alice Rodriquez (husband, Sam Rodriquez) and brother Manuel Olivas (Wife, Rose Olivas). And so many family members in America and England.

Ray was born in Van Horn, Texas to parents Ramon and Avelina Olivas, he was raised in Kent, Texas on his parent’s ranch which was a part of the larger X Ranch. At 18, he graduated from Van Horn High School and joined the United States Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller. His first station was at RAF Lakenheath, England. This is where he met the love of his life, Robina. They married, on August 16th, 1958 in Cambridge, England, and were blessed with a son Ramon and a daughter Robin.

Ray enjoyed a long and successful career that spanned 40 years consisting of 13 years with the United States Air Force and 27 years with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) until his retirement in 2001. Airports included Lakenheath AFB England, Davis-Monthan, AFB Arizona, Torrejon AFB Spain, National Airport Washington DC, Cayman Islands, Papua New Guinea, and finally Dulles International Airport, Virginia.

Accolades included; FAA, We Point with Pride, FAA Outstanding Flight Assist, for talking down a plane in distress, Vice President PATCO Local 258 (77-78), and FAA Service Award. With the support of his wife and fellow controllers, he helped lead the PATCO strike in 1981. Although it led to his separation from the FAA it also led to his stint in Papua New Guinea. In 1999 he was called back to Air Traffic Control with the FAA at Dulles Airport.

Ray lived his life full of positivity, love, humor, and adventure. Retirement included RVing across America, watching mountain views and sunsets with his wife and loving dog Winston from the back porch of their beautiful home in the Shenandoah Valley.

Celebrations of Life will be held in the US and England at a later date. He will be laid to rest in England next to his son Ramon.

Memorial donations may be made in Ramon’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. #405, Winchester, VA 22601.