Randolph-Macon Academy athletes shine at state meet, bringing home medals and setting personal bests

Randolph-Macon Academy showcased its exceptional athletic talent at the recent state meet, with 18 dedicated athletes representing the school. Half of the qualifiers displayed their prowess by securing medals, while many others achieved remarkable personal bests and advanced to the finals in their respective events.

The day commenced with the jumpers and throwers taking center stage. Alhenn Jean ’23 showcased his skill in the long jump, finishing a commendable 6th out of 23 competitors. In the triple jump, he secured 8th place out of 18 participants. Leslie Malin ’23, an outstanding athlete, competed in the long jump and achieved a distance of 13-11.50, earning her a respectable 4th place in the triple jump out of 13 contenders. Malin’s exceptional performance also led to her receiving the Girls Track & Field Most Valuable Athlete award in a recent ceremony at Randolph-Macon Academy.

Toni Ogunlade ’25 demonstrated her remarkable skills in the long jump, securing a spot in the finals with a distance of 14-10.75. Ogunlade was recently honored with the title of Female Most Distinguished Athlete for Randolph-Macon Academy’s spring athletic season, highlighting her outstanding contributions to the team.

The throwers from Randolph-Macon Academy displayed great determination and started the competition on a strong note. Ira Tumenta ’23, despite finishing in 5th place initially, managed to secure a spot in the finals with a personal best throw of 41.06, an impressive achievement [4]. Bridgitte Notewo ’25 exhibited her throwing prowess with a distance of 24.09, showcasing her dedication and skill.

As the meet progressed to the running events, two standout athletes from Randolph-Macon Academy took the field. Ryan Barber, ’26, a first-year student, participated in the discus throw, missing out on the finals by a mere 3 feet. Nevertheless, Barber’s tremendous improvement was evident, with his final throw measuring an impressive 112.09 feet, a 16-foot increase from his initial seeded throw of 96 feet. Kaitlyn Morgan ’23, a senior, participated in the shot put event, where she delivered an exceptional performance. Morgan’s throws earned her a well-deserved 1st place in the girls’ shot put competition, solidifying her status as a formidable athlete.

Ryder Perkins ’24 represented Randolph-Macon Academy as the sole distance runner in the 3200-meter event. Perkins exhibited his endurance and determination, completing the race in 11 minutes and 24.25 seconds.

The sprinters from Randolph-Macon Academy electrified the crowd with their outstanding performances. Toni Ogunlade achieved an impressive 11th place, and Bridgitte Notewo secured the 12th spot in their respective events. Ogunlade also showcased her versatility by participating in the 200-meter sprint, where she finished 10th.

Iman Vactor ’25 displayed her speed and agility in the 400-meter sprint, crossing the finish line with a time of 1 minute and 5.56 seconds. The girls’ 4×100-meter relay team from Randolph-Macon Academy, consisting of Leslie Malin, Iman Vactor, Bridgitte Notewo, and Toni Ogunlade, impressed with their coordination and teamwork, securing a commendable 2nd place in the event.

The boys’ 4×400-meter relay team, comprising Julian Honeyville ’26, Jake Graham ’25, Nolan Kirabo ’27, and Aubin Kambanda ’23, displayed their synergy and clocked an impressive time of 4 minutes and 7.07 seconds. Randolph-Macon Academy’s 4×800-meter relay team, featuring Cole Sauvager ’25, Tanner Abikoff ’27, Jake Graham ’25, and Ryder Perkins, showcased their endurance and teamwork, finishing 10th out of 19 teams with a time of 9 minutes and 29.80 seconds.

Individual sprinting events also saw remarkable performances from Randolph-Macon Academy athletes. Bade Fadamitan ’24 secured an impressive 9th-place finish in the 200-meter sprint with a time of 23.59 seconds. Aubin Kambanda ’23, participating in the 400-meter sprint, showcased his speed and determination, completing the race in 55.27 seconds.

The boys’ 4×100-meter relay team, consisting of Brian Nnaji ’24, Bade Fadamitan, Patrick Brewer ’23, and Mayowa Ojutolayo ’23, delivered an exhilarating performance. Missing out on 1st place by a mere .01 milliseconds, the team secured an impressive 2nd place finish with a time of 43.98 seconds. In the individual 100-meter sprint, Patrick Brewer achieved 11th place, while Bade Fadamitan’s impressive run earned him 3rd place with a time of 11.49 seconds.

Mayowa Ojutolayo, Randolph-Macon Academy’s standout sprinter, showcased his dominance on the track. With a spectacular performance in the 100-meter sprint, he secured 1st place in both the preliminaries and the finals, clocking an impressive time of 11.01 seconds. Ojutolayo continued to impress in the 200-meter sprint, where he achieved a personal best time of 21.89 seconds, earning him a spot in the Virginia top 25 rankings. Ojutolayo’s outstanding contributions to the team were recognized with the Boys Track & Field Most Valuable Athlete award at a recent ceremony.

Randolph-Macon Academy’s athletic program continues to showcase excellence, offering a superior university-preparatory curriculum along with an elite Air Force JROTC program. With a remarkable track record of 100% university acceptance for their graduates and millions of dollars in scholarships awarded, Randolph-Macon Academy continues to stand out as an educational institution dedicated to academic and athletic success. To learn more about the unique experience offered at Randolph-Macon Academy, visit their website at https://www.RMA.edu .