Local News
Randolph-Macon Academy Celebrates Leo Burge as Athlete of the Week
Randolph-Macon Academy is buzzing with excitement as we celebrate our very own Leo Burge, who has been honored with the prestigious title of Athlete of the Week! This recognition comes after Leo’s spectacular performance in the 100 Breaststroke, where he not only clinched first place but also set a personal best, showcasing his immense talent and unwavering dedication to swimming.
But Leo’s achievements don’t stop there. In the 400-relay team, he played a pivotal role in their qualification for the state competition, helping set a new school record for the fastest time. This incredible feat is Leo’s third relay team this year to reach the state level, underscoring his consistent excellence in the sport.
Leo’s journey with R-MA swimming began in 8th grade, and his progression since then has been nothing less than extraordinary. As a team captain, he leads by example, demonstrating true leadership qualities and serving as a source of inspiration for his teammates. His influence extends beyond individual events, as he fosters a spirit of camaraderie and team morale, both in and out of the pool.
In recognition of his fantastic achievements and the positive impact he brings to the team, his fellow athletes have chosen him for this week’s well-deserved honor. Leo’s enthusiasm and dedication not only propel his own success but also encourage his teammates to strive for excellence.
As a token of appreciation for his hard work and achievements, Melting Pot Pizza is providing Leo, along with other special student-athlete winners, with a gift card to celebrate their success. It’s a wonderful gesture that underscores the community support for our young athletes.
To learn more about Randolph-Macon Academy and the incredible journey of our athletes like Leo Burge, visit our website. Join us in applauding Leo for his outstanding accomplishments and for being an exemplary role model at R-MA!
Local News
Reaching Out Now Triumphs with New Youth Center and Community Support
“Someone literally laughed at me when I said, ‘I believe that Reaching Out Now, the Town and the County can make this happen together.’ And they laughed. They said, ‘That never happens’.”
It happened.
As happy bingo winners petered out of the cafeteria doors of Skyline High School, where Reaching Out Now (RON) hosted a Mardi Gras Bingo Night on Tuesday, January 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., Samantha Barber, president of RON, opened her heart to reveal the long journey, fraught with obstacles, that has brought her organization to a point of success, incarnate in a Monday night town council meeting in which the Town voted in favor of appropriating funds in the amount of $25,000 to the RON driven, newly revitalized youth center, now known as the Raymond E. Santmyers Student Union and Activity Center.
With this triumph comes a reality check. Is this really happening, Barber wonders, even as she witnessed the enthusiasm of Mayor Lori Cockrell, who has publicly expressed her support for what RON is doing. The road leading up to the evening of January 22, when the council voted unanimously in favor of making a financial contribution to RON, is a road that Barber has walked prayerfully.
“I’ve journaled about this; we’ve prayed about this,” she said. Her faith is intimately interwoven with her work. She referenced Luke 12:48. “When someone has been given much, much would be required in return. And when someone has been entrusted with much, even more will be required.” She also referenced Ephesians 3:20, insofar as she has received abundantly, beyond all she could ask or think. “In my mind, this has come way early,” she said. “But my resolve is: we serve an on-time God.” She added, “We have a community school system and government system who are looking at us and counting on us. As they look at us, I promise to look to him, who sits high and looks low. My prayer: Father, continue to lead this journey, give me wisdom and guidance, and continue to bring support, volunteers, and financial resources. With you, Father, this will be successful.”
Because of the obstacles that RON has faced, one of which was the failure of the Town-proposed memorandum of agreement in a potential three-way dynamic between RON, the Town, and the county, it is still possible for Barber to feel overwhelmed by the possibilities that face her organization; but she says the lord has spoken into her heart: “Trust me day by day.” It has been a priority for the Town to establish that its financial contribution is voluntary and that while it may very well make similar contributions in the future, any contribution it makes will not be obligatory. But the point is, the Town is on board, and in Barber’s mind, there is a three-way.
She spoke warmly of County Administrator Edwin Daley and Deputy County Administrator Jane Meadows, who have both been “forthcoming” in her interactions with them. It has indeed been a journey. It began in April of 2023 and developed further in June when the county agreed to lease the old Santmyers building to RON. Of course, RON has many faces; in addition to developing leadership qualities in young people through the school system, they also have a history of delivering meals to those in need during the pandemic. Developing a youth center is an exciting new direction for RON, one that Barber did not necessarily expect. But she takes it in stride, along with all the necessary tasks that she and her team have undertaken to make this youth center a reality: ripping up the floors, tearing out the HVAC, remodeling the bathroom, removing asbestos, and so on.
Barber describes her organization as “growing up into purpose in front of everyone.” She has even entertained the idea of opening her own home to the youth for Friday night socials in order that they might have a safe place to gather until the building is ready. But the puzzle pieces seem to be in place, and she is hopeful.
Crime/Court
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Takes a Stand Against Drugs by Rejoining Regional Task Force
In a decisive move to combat drug-related crime, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has announced its re-entry into the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force. This significant step, approved unanimously by the Command Board, marks a renewed effort to fight drug trafficking and ensure public safety across the northern Shenandoah Valley.
The task force, a coalition of various law enforcement agencies, including sheriff’s offices from Clarke, Frederick, Page, and Shenandoah Counties, as well as police departments from Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester, alongside the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, serves as a testament to the unified front against drug-related issues in the region.
Sheriff Crystal M. Cline expressed her enthusiasm about rejoining the task force, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling drug trafficking and its associated crimes. “Rejoining the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force demonstrates our determination to disrupt the drug supply chain in Warren County and pursue those responsible for overdoses and related crimes. Our united front sends a clear message: Warren County is not a haven for drug trafficking,” stated Sheriff Cline.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s decision comes in the wake of alarming statistics from the task force’s operations in 2022. Last year, nearly $2 million worth of illegal narcotics were seized, including a staggering 6 pounds of fentanyl, doubling the previous year’s amount. These operations led to 191 arrests and indictments, 42 confiscated firearms, and the forfeiture of assets worth over $180,000 linked to drug dealings.
Sheriff Cline also emphasized the broader implications of drug crimes on community safety, pointing out the ripple effect of drug-related activities. “Theft, scams, robberies, burglaries, and even more heinous crimes stem from drug abuse. These issues often remain unseen but significantly impact the safety and well-being of our citizens,” she added.
The integration of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office into the task force is expected to enhance the collective capabilities in intelligence gathering, investigations, and enforcement actions, thereby strengthening the region’s stance against the scourge of drugs.
For more information about the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s role in the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, contact Captain Scott M. Baker at (540) 635-4128 or via email at sbaker@warrencountysheriff.org.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Long-tailed Duck
A first for our facility, this handsome male Long-tailed Duck was brought to us after found down in a roadway in Arlington, Virginia. Thanks to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, this duck was quickly rescued and transported to our hospital for evaluation.
While this duck had no broken bones, he did have serious soft-tissue damage on the wings, resulting in moderate blood loss. After a day of supportive care, this duck was sufficiently stable for sedation to allow for radiographs, thorough examination, and wound cleaning.
This patient is now on pain medications and antibiotics and is resting comfortably. While our team is hopeful and excited to provide care for this unique species, the prognosis for this patient is guarded due to the severity of his wounds.
Long-tailed Ducks are uncommon patients at the Center, as we are quite far inland for this species. Long-tailed Ducks are generally a sea-faring species and often spend the winter along the Atlantic coast. You can see them in our state if you visit coastal areas this time of year.
This duck was found near the Potomac River in Arlington, and as we are the closest full-service wildlife hospital for that area, we occasionally see “odd” species like this.
Click here to learn why it’s called a long-tailed duck!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for January 20 – 26, 2024
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 0, westbound – Overnight single lane and shoulder closures at various locations for guardrail improvements, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
School Board Weighs Adding Committees, Bringing Substitute Teachers Back In-House
The Warren County School Board, during its Wednesday, January 17 meeting, unanimously approved the district’s 2024–2025 calendar and then went into a work session to consider several items, including whether to add more committees to the board and if Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) should once again oversee the process for hiring substitute teachers.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Antoinette Funk, and members Andrea Lo, Thomas McFadden, and Melanie Salins were present for the meeting and work session.
They voted 5-0 to accept the new calendar for the 2024–2025 school year. The first day of school will be on August 13; the last day of school is May 22, 2025. Other highlights include closures on November 25–29 for Fall Break; December 23 through January 4, 2025, for students’ Winter Break, with teachers returning on January 2, 2025; and April 14–21, 2025, for Spring Break.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Administration Buck Smith also pointed out that the calendar includes 11 professional development days, provides 48 bank instructional hours for inclement weather cancellations, and updates the times and dates for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
During the School Board’s work session, Pence opened up the conversation about adding committees to the board.
The School Board’s current standing committees are the Facilities Committee, the Budget Subcommittee, and the Mountain Vista Governor’s School Governing Board seat.
Salins said some school boards in surrounding communities do have additional committees, while others are trying to reduce the number of committees they have. She suggested new committees might include a discipline committee, a hiring committee, and a grievance/complaint resolution committee. She also suggested creating a Parents’ Bill of Rights.
For instance, rather than just having the superintendent handle the review for decisions regarding the more serious student offenses that require a 10-day suspension or even expulsion, a discipline committee would also be involved in those decisions, said Salins.
Likewise, a hiring committee could sit in on the interview process, while a grievance/complaint resolution committee could “start dealing with some of these grievances right away before they’ve exploded and just snowballed into something bigger than it needs to be,” she explained.
“I’m not for just creating work for us to do,” Salins said, “but I think at this point in time, with some of the issues that we’ve experienced over the last year especially, we’ve got to get our hands dirty and get more involved.”
Pence and McFadden suggested that WCPS policies should be updated first, while others said that consideration of additional committees could coincide with the development or update of district policies.
“I think Dr. Ballinger brought a stack of policies to start review back in September, and I think that’s the last that we talked about really going through,” said Pence. “We did the camera policy but as far as actually moving forward with some of these policy revisions and reviews, we haven’t made any headway. I see all of these as things that maybe we could streamline a little bit.”
“We can establish these committees as we’re rewriting the policies,” said Salins. “But I think this is an urgent matter, and we need to dive in head first and get started on this. On at least those areas.”
Lo (above) also agreed that policy reviews and updates have to be done first. “I don’t think we can just create committees and just assign them duties without some kind of policy backing,” she said.
Lo also said she reviewed neighboring school boards and their committees, specifically the seven closest ones to Warren County, plus Winchester.
“I found that four of them don’t have any standing committees,” said Lo. “One had three, one had five, and one had nine listed, although at least two of those are advisory. So I don’t know that we necessarily are out of step with the other surrounding counties.”
Funk suggested having WCPS staff start by creating a bill of rights, begin reviewing policies and then determine what committee needs might be from that review.
In the second work session item up for consideration, WCPS Personnel Director Jody Lee (right) and WCPS Deputy Director of Human Resources and Finance Kendall Poe (left) provided School Board members with a substitute presentation focused on bringing subs back into the school system, overseen by district human resources (HR) staff.
Currently, WCPS contracts with ESS, an education staffing company headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn.
To appropriately run a sub-system within WCPS, Lee said three additional personnel would be needed: a supervisor, a coordinator, and an administrative assistant. Other budget items that would be requested included funds for recruitment, office supplies, training, and software.
In total, Lee said the WCPS substitutes plan would cost roughly $1,846,757, compared to the ESS contract of $1,002,565.
Poe and Lee would like to grow an in-house sub program so that WCPS has a larger pool of available substitutes than what’s currently provided through ESS.
“ESS limits [subs] if they don’t work a certain amount of days in a particular time frame,” Poe said. “They’re eliminated, and they have to go through the whole complete rehire process. We would give them a whole year, communicate with them at the end of that year to see if they’re still interested to be on that list and work with them that way. But we’re looking to retain these individuals, grow the program, and hopefully get them into a full-time position in our schools if that’s what they desire.”
“It’s going to be a board decision on whether we stay with ESS or whether we bring it in-house,” said Lee. “We’re just having the conversations right now because this is going to be a big piece of that budget pie.”
Lastly, WCPS Special Services Director Shamika McDonald, WCPS Senior Deputy Director for Special Services Christina Lee, and specialty teacher Kaitlyn Erdman discussed changing a teacher contract from a 10-month to a 12-month contract to better support the school district’s Pathways and Connections to Classrooms programs.
“For organizing and continuing to support programs with fidelity, we are proposing a change to our current teaching position,” McDonald explained. “The new title would be Specialized Program Coordinator. This is not an administrative position. It’s more of a teacher support position.”
The Specialized Programs Coordinator would be responsible for the coordination/training/support of the WCPS specialized programs, which are designed to address the needs of students with significant disabilities who are educated within and/or outside of the general education classroom.
The coordinator also would advise school principals about special education programs to ensure that the needs of all students are being met and would focus on helping children with disabilities to maximize their learning in an inclusive setting, the presenters said.
Additionally, the proposed coordinator would be tasked with starting innovative new school programs aimed toward the implementation of specialized supports and to ensure the quality and integrity of all aspects of those programs.
No actions on the work session items were taken by the board, which will take up the issues again at a future meeting or work session.
Local News
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” January 2024 Theme Reminds People, “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”
January can be a difficult time of year for many. Perhaps it is because of the post-holiday season let-down or Seasonal Affective Disorder. Or perhaps there is another reason. Regardless of the underlying cause, this month, Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” theme reminds everyone that “It’s okay to not be okay.”
The purpose of the We See You, Warren County campaign is to make every person feel welcome and provide a sense of belonging and safety for everyone in Warren County. The program is for the people who give a great big smile to others when they walk by, as well as the people who might need to see the smile. A simple smile and a brief greeting can make a positive influence on someone’s day.
Sometimes it can be difficult to make that effort to say hello, especially when we are feeling down. In this case, however, it is the effort that counts. Reaching out to another person, no matter how small the connection, can help our own mental health as well as theirs.
At the same time, Warren Coalition encourages community members to focus a bit on self-care this month: eat right, drink enough water, exercise, and get enough sleep. Take time for hobbies, self, friends, and family. It can be hard to balance it all, but every day is a new chance to try again. While some might feel they cannot take time to care for themselves, it is important to remember that caring for oneself can help a person be better prepared to help others.
The challenges for this month’s theme include: Walk outside with a friend. Express yourself. Greet 10 strangers. Connect with others. There are a total of ten challenges, which can be accessed via the website at weseeyou.warrencoalition.org/monthly-themes.
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County partners have agreed to help create a more connected community by greeting others and taking on at least one challenge each month. A connected community creates a sense of safety and belonging, which is a critical part of preventing drug and alcohol misuse. Members are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has more than 250 registered partners, and over 1100 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
