Randolph-Macon Academy – GPAC Champions

Below are the results from the GPAC (Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference) Championship game on Friday, 2/24, at 4pm. Click here to watch the Livestream from Wakefield.

Randolph-Macon Academy – 49

Wakefield School – 34

Leaders:

Bilal Kebbay – 22 pts, 9 reb, 2 stl

Jojo Doku – 12 pts, 4 ast, 1 stl

Chidera George – 8 pts, 14 reb, 7 blk

“I am so proud of this group of young men. They worked hard all season and tonight all of that hard work paid off. We did a great job on the defensive side of the ball. This basketball program accomplished something that hasn’t been done at R-MA in a long time. Everyone at R-MA should be proud. This was truly a team effort. We look forward to continuing to build this program.” – Coach Vazquez

