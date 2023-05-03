Community Events
Randolph-Macon Academy in the community, weekend number two
Rockland Church’s Community Prayer Garden Dedication Ceremony was on Saturday from 10am-12pm. The R-MA choir sang as the progression made its way down to the gathering space near the garden. They helped escort Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Winsome Earle-Sears, as they sang “Come to the Garden.”
In addition to the singing, we had cadets help with parking, handing out brochures, and greeting guests! The Lieutenant Governor took time to visit with a few cadets.
High Flight attended the Izaak-Walton League Community Day. Community Day is a chance for the public to come out and experience the park and see what they are all about! Cadets helped with face painting after some practice with R-MA art teacher, Mary Cook (she’s also an Izaak-Walton League member, board member, and youth program coordinator.)
R-MA Upper School Interact (sponsored by the Rotary Club of Front Royal) and Color Guard helped welcome Honor Flight veterans to the Ashburn Senior Center this weekend. During the day veterans were given the opportunity to share this event with fellow veterans, remember the ones we have lost, and share their stories and experiences with the cadets who helped. The cadets were greeting and aiding our veterans during this special event. They also loaded up a bus filled with wheelchairs, walkers, and food.
Honor Flight is an organization that currently honors those who served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and veterans of any service era who are critically ill. Part of the Honor Flight mission is to show our nation’s veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve. www.honorflight.org
R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Fast X”
- “The Little Mermaid”
- “Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
- “Elemental”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
SAR honors veterans at Honor Flight
On April 29, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Honor Flight opening ceremonies held at Ashburn Senior Center, Ashburn, Virginia. Three chapters of the SAR assembled and provided an Honor Guard to recognize and celebrate the service to the country by veterans of WWII, Korea and Vietnam. This was the 16th flight sponsored by the Honor Flight Top of Virginia.
Two bus loads of veterans participated in a day long trip to Washington, D.C. for veterans to see the monuments that honor their service and end with a stop at Arlington National Cemetery to watch the changing of the guard. They then returned to the Ashburn Senior Center where family, friends and supporters were there to greet them. Veterans who served prior to 1975 participate with a guardian assigned to each veteran as an escort. The stops include the World War II Monument, the Korean War and Vietnam Memorials as well as the U.S. Air Force Monument before going to the cemetery.
The opening ceremony consisted of a four cadet color guard from Randolph-Macon Academy presenting the colors, a ten man Honor Guard from the Virginia SAR State Color Guard and the singing of the National Anthem. After the closing of the ceremony, the SAR Color Guard line up on two sides of the exit to form a Walk of Honor. As the veterans pass through the line, the guard comes to attention and present arms to honor them as the pass to their busses.
The Honor Flight is led by Dianne Klopp and her team who ensure the trip is safe and well organized. They have scheduled two more trips in 2023. On June 3rd they will depart from Winchester and September 23rd from Harrisonburg.
The three chapters from the SAR were Colonel James Wood II, Sgt Maj John Champe and Culpeper Minutemen. All SAR members wore colonial era attire. The compatriots were Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, Brett Osborn, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler from CJWII, Ken Bonner, Barry Schwoerer and Mark Sink from SMJC and Bill Schwetke from CMM.
First lady jockey in U.S. horse racing helps promote Rotary fundraiser to eradicate polio: Diane Crump of Linden
As a former Thoroughbred race horse owner and breeder for some 20 years, I met a lot of jockeys but none quite as loquacious as Linden’s Diane Crump, the first female to ride a horse (Fathom) in the Kentucky Derby (1975) and a lady jockey who scored many firsts way-back-when, including the first to even ride in a parimutuel horse race.
Crump, 74, still the diminutive woman who paved the way for the hundreds of women who entered the sport after her, continues connected with horses, now as a sales agent (“something like a realtor, but I sell horses!” she exclaimed) after completing many years as a trainer following her riding years.
No, she was not a regular at our “local” Charles Town Race Track. “I think I only road there twice,” she said, but she and her family have lived most of their lives in the area – her last house was in Browntown, which she sold 15 years ago to local family physician, Dr. Tommy Ball and his wife, Christie. She wants the Balls to know what a “great job” she thinks the couple has done in updating the historic house she used to call home on Gooney Manor Loop.
I interviewed Crump with the great enthusiasm of a former horseman at a Rotary Club of Front Royal fundraiser to reduce the incidence of polio throughout the world last Friday, April 28.
Crump, in fact, spent much of her time breaking the equivalent of the female jockey’s “glass ceiling” in Kentucky and in Florida wracking up 288 winners in her racing lifetime. But she was well prepared. She’d begun riding ponies as a 4-year-old and in 1969, just 17 years later, she rode in her first professional Thoroughbred race aboard a horse named “Tiny Star” at Gulfstream Park, FL. This was followed by riding in some 2,000 races abroad — France, Venezuela — as well as In the United States.
Crump was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame in 2015, and is also in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame in Saratoga, NY.
She tells a story of discrimination and harassment from male jockeys and trainers when she first set out but she said she persevered, continuing to enter races, and eventually was accepted.
So, what was she doing at the Rotary fundraiser at a Main Street eatery and bar on a Friday evening? The Rotary organizing group felt her presence would be appropriate with Kentucky Derby week opening the following Monday. The race is on Saturday, May 6, and the favored horse is a local one, Forte, born and bred on a farm in Clarke County!
Wanna bet?
(Ms. Crump, a licensed equine sales agent, may be reached by calling 540-631-4972 – in the event you wish to buy a horse!)
Front Royal’s 2023 Earth Day Celebration – Big Fun, Big Impact
On Saturday, April 22nd, Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) held their 2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration in downtown Front Royal. And it was certainly a big success! There was the inevitability of afternoon showers, so the exhibitors, food, animals, and the crowd all showed up early to take full advantage of a beautiful morning of sunshine.
The overarching goal of the event is to introduce our community to the myriad conservation, environmental, and/or outdoor groups and organizations that are active in our area. It is also a chance to explore the many different opportunities that exist for connecting with the great outdoors. With over 45 local groups attending, there was a full palette to choose from, including fishing and archery, the state parks, several watershed organizations, the Smithsonian, a full line-up of state agencies, the Scouts, 4-H Center, our Anti-Litter Council, and many, many more. A big handful of school groups also attended to showcase their science and environmental projects and programming.
At midday, Mayor Lori Cockrell helped lead the formal Arbor Day proclamation, celebrated with the planting of stunning red blaze maple that will perfectly accent the new pavilion in the Town Square. The Town of Front Royal has earned and maintained the designation of Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for 24 years and running, and that is something to be very proud of. Our local Tree Stewards have been longtime leaders in this effort, and in celebration of Arbor Day gave away 150 tree saplings. There is so much to be said for the beauty and sense of place that come with the ongoing care and expansion of our town’s trees, gardens, and wildlife corridors.
In the spirit of continuing to grow the event a little bigger and better each year, ESAC added a few special features this time around, including native plant sales, a great lineup of food truck options, and even a full-on petting zoo for kids to interact with some incredibly friendly and fluffy animals. It was a great success to see everyone walking around with plants and tasty food! There was also a consistent crowd circling Carmine, an incredibly talented agility dog owned by Susan Brogan, who spent the morning demonstrating how to pick up litter and how to properly recycle! And for the first time this year, House of Hope integrated their Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser into the mix, and spent the day selling beautiful hand-made bowls and locally-made soups to raise money for their important mission.
And since April showers bring May flowers and the Earth was anxious to make good on its promise, everyone ran for cover when the rains blew in at about 1pm. But everyone went home in good spirits!
The ESAC committee would like to give a special shout-out to the following:
- The Town of Front Royal for their ongoing support of this event, with an emphasis on Lizi Lewis, the Town’s Community Development & Tourism Manager.
- Our Mayor, Lori Cockrell, for leading the Arbor Day celebration (and also helping plant so many trees around town!).
- Explore Art & Clay, who puts forth a tremendous amount of volunteer effort with the creation and painting of so many of the bowls for the Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser.
- Kisha, from Card My Yard, who donated the eye-catching Earth Day signage.
- Starbucks, for donating a big carafe of warm coffee to help get the day off to a good start.
Lastly, there’s no reason you can’t carry on with the Earth Day spirit each and every day of the year. Plant native plants, help do your part to keep our landscapes and watershed clean, and don’t hesitate to follow-up with one (or more!) of the organizations from the event to get more involved.
Humane Society of Warren County hosts second ‘Dogs of War’ memorial at animal shelter May 27: regular Memorial Day ceremony follows at courthouse May 29
Memorial Day weekend in Front Royal will be a busy one, spanning two ceremonies in three days at, first, the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, 1245 Progress Drive, to salute the military’s war dogs and dogs used widely in local law enforcement (Saturday, noon, May 27), and second, at the downtown courthouse lawn (Monday, noon, May 29), where the fallen of all wars will be saluted for their service. The Monday event will be directed by U.S.Marine Lt./Col. Rob MacDougall.
At the shelter, on a plot developed by a former HSWC president, Malcolm Barr, Sr., this year’s ceremony will be focused not only on the thousands of dogs that served their country in many wars, but on law enforcement’s K-9s that may be seen working our streets and byways along with their handlers almost daily.
Barr, a military reporter in the mid-Pacific during the Vietnam war, stumbled on a military dog cemetery on the Pacific island of Guam in the 1960s, vowing then that it was time to gain more recognition, and a home life, for dogs completing, sometimes disastrously, their overseas duties. His memorial garden at the shelter was completed almost 60 years later while the military was building handsome statues honoring the dogs in various parts of the country, including Guam, and other parts of the world.
Barr said while preparing for this year’s memorial, and announcing the name Steve Herman, visiting chief of the “Voice of America” (VOA) Washington, D.C. Bureau, as this year’s guest speaker at the Saturday ceremony, “I’m grateful to the HSWC for providing a small plot of land (across from the shelter’s main entrance) for our town’s dog memorial, a site noticeable for its life-size statue of a German shepherd “guarding” the site,” Barr said. “Also, I’m grateful to Steve for driving all this way to our small town to help recognize our war dogs and our K-9s at home.” He explained that Herman had become aware of, and intrigued by, our memorial during a recent visit to Warren County.
The local acknowledgement of military and law-enforcement trained canines in Front Royal/Warren County seems appropriate as the first fully trained dogs sent to the World War II battle front in 1942 were trained at a military facility here.
Meghan Bowers, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Warren County says, “I’m proud that the shelter can host such an important and eye opening memorial. Dogs have served an important part in our day to day lives as companions and best friends, but we cannot forget the other ways in which they have enriched our lives.”
When complete, the Saturday ceremony will, in addition to Herman, feature a local law enforcement guard of honor; a formal blessing of all service dogs by retired Baptist minister and Front Royal Rotarian, the Rev. Mark Jordon; the honor guard will accompany Front Royal Councilman Skip Rogers, himself a former U.S,. Army dog handler, who will lay a wreath saluting all dogs of war, and domestic K-9s, that have served and/or given their lives for their country, and for the brace of handlers who make up their active duty teams. The wreaths for both ceremonies are donated by Fussell’s Florist, upholding a years-long tradition by the retailer.
Following the 40-minute ceremony, light refreshments will be provided in the shelter’s boardroom, and shelter tours will be offered to those asking.
(From a release by the Humane Society of Warren County.)
Selah Theatre Project presents AKEELAH & THE BEE
In Partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College, Selah Theatre Project presents AKEELAH & THE BEE. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. Despite her mother’s objections, Akeelah doesn’t give up on her goal. She finds help in the form of a mysterious teacher, and along with overwhelming support from her community, Akeelah might just have what it takes to make her dream come true.
Under the direction of LaTasha Do’zia, Playwright Cheryl L. West brings a spirited adaptation to life that will be hailed by audiences as “E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T.” This production highlights the beauty in building community, mentorship, and perseverance. The cast stars Janiya Ross in the title role, and Eric Lee Santiful as Dr. Joshua Larabee. Young actors featured includes: Brock Ashe, Jolene Bosworth, Melina Crettier, Maddie Gilbert, Daelyn Hickson, Moira Hunt, Miranda Loring, Eli Makari, Lily Orndorff, Oliver Varela, and Leah Young. Adult characters are being portrayed by Sydney Martyn, Robyne Nadine, Ariel Scott, Amber Shayeb, and Joanne Thompson.
Based on the 2006 original screenplay/movie by Doug Atchison and starring Keke Palmer as Akeelah, Angela Bassett as Akeelah’s mother, and Laurence Fishburne as her spelling bee coach, Akeelah and the Bee is a family-fun production. It is set to be both entertaining and educational. “This magical blend of youth and community actors paves the way for mentorship during the rehearsal process “, says director, LaTasha Do’zia. “Akeelah may be reaching her goal in the show, but each young actor is being guided by their own Larabee’s to reach their acting goals “, exclaims Do’zia.
AKEELAH & THE BEE will be presented on May 19-21 & 26-28. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm, and Sunday matinees are at 2pm. Proceeds from this production will benefit I’m Just Me Movement, a transformational youth mentoring program that serves the Winchester, Frederick, and Warren County areas.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Location:
- Laurel Ridge Community College
William H. McCoy Theatre
173 Skirmisher Lane – Middletown, VA 22645
Dates:
- Friday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, May 26 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m.
Cost:
- General Admission: $15
Purchase Tickets:
- Online: www.selahtheatreproject.org/akeelah
- Box Office: 540-684-5464
