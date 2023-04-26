Randolph-Macon Academy in the community

On April 19, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a Patriots Day event at Culpeper, Virginia. The event was conducted by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter and held at the grave of General Edward Stevens, Revolutionary War Patriot in the Masonic Cemetery in Culpeper. The ceremony commemorated what it meant to be Virginians from Culpeper in the wake of the events at Concord and Lexington when the “Shot heard around the world” was fired to start War of Independence.

Compatriot Bill Schwetke, of the Culpeper Minutemen wrote, on March 23, 1775, during the 2nd Virginia Convention held at St John’s Church in Richmond, Patrick Henry had warned the “The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms!” British General Gage in Massachusetts acted upon orders to disarm the rebels and capture the leaders. The result was a clash of arms, occurring on April 19th at Lexington Green, the North Bridge at Concord and the British retreat along Battle Road, culminating at Menotomy, the bloodiest half-mile of the British retreat. The gale from the north would take 15 days to bring this “clash of resounding arms” to the ears of Virginians. John Murray, 4th Earl of Dunmore and Governor of Virginia had received a similar edict from the Secretary of State for the Colonies, William Legge, 2nd Earl of Dartmouth. Dunmore’s response was like Gage’s. At his command on April 20th, British sailors and marines raided the magazine at Williamsburg and carried off arms and a great amount of gun powder. Many Virginia counties had organized Independent Companies that responded to this alarm, gathering at Fredericksburg in anticipation of continuing to Williamsburg. One such unit was led by Captain Edward Stevens, the Culpeper Minutemen. Patrick Henry, captain of the Hanover Independent Company, had already reached Williamsburg and was in negotiations with Lord Dunmore. Dunmore agreed to pay for what had been take from the Magazine. Henry sent a messenger to Fredericksburg, instructing the rebels there to return to their homes. Captain Stevens and the Culpeper Independent Company did just that, though in five months, many of them would again march toward Williamsburg as the Culpeper Minute Battalion, successor of the independent company. William Bull, the royal lieutenant governor of South Carolina had written that “Boston (is) the North Star by which our political courses are shaped.” In June of 1775, he wrote to Lord Dunmore that “the madness of the people of Virginia… leaves no room for any other consideration than that of suppressing… rebellion.” The citizens of Culpeper and the rest of Virginia would play an important role in the success of that rebellion.

Tom Hamill, President of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the SAR emcee’d the ceremony with chaplain duties performed by John Kuvakas. The colors were presented by the VFW Post 2524 Honor Guard and Virginia SAR Color Guard. Bill Schwetke gave the presentation on the effect of Patriots Day as seen by a Virginia. Wreath presentations were made by President Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; President Ernie Coggins, Virginia Society, Dale Corey, Colonel James Wood II; Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves; Michael Weyler, Colonel William Grayson; Martha Menton, Culpeper Minute Men Chapter DAR; and Hon Regent Cat Schwetke, Fauquier Court House Chapter DAR. A Musket squad commanded by Bill Schwetke fired a three round salute followed by all singing “God Bless America” SAR participants included Ernie Coggins, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Charles Jameson, Aaron Hamill, Tom Hamill, John Kuvakas, Bill Schwetke and Michael Weyler.