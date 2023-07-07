Randy Pausch’s last lecture: A profound guide to living

In the land where the concept of liberty was born, the voices of the original patriots echo through the years, painting an inspiring vision of freedom and equality. Yet, how well do we understand these forebears of liberty and the concepts they held dear? Unveiling a window into the minds of the original patriots, a thoughtfully curated 10-question quiz allows us to revisit their profound thoughts on liberty.

Here are 10 questions designed to see if you know what the original patriots thought about liberty. The questions are worth a possible 15 points. A correct answer is worth one point. Some questions have bonus points.

1. Where would a patriot find the inscription: “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof”?

One extra point if you can name the book from which the inscription was taken.

2. According to one patriot, some truths are obvious. This patriot wrote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that . . .” What was the first truth he named? Add one point if you can name the patriot in question.

3. The same patriot went on to write that all men enjoyed certain “unalienable” rights, and he named three, in particular, beginning with “life” — what are the other two?

Add one point if you can define “unalienable.”

4. In what document did this patriot write about unalienable rights and self-evident truths?

5. Where, according to the patriots, did all men get their unalienable rights?

6. What precisely happened on July 4, 1776?

7. The flag of the United States is designed with stars to represent states. What do the stripes represent?

8. What is known as the “supreme law,” and how can it be revoked?

9. Where did the British surrender? Two extra points for citing the month and year.

10. Name the first three presidents of the United States and identify which were signers of the document we honor on July 4.

Answers

1. On the Liberty Bell. Taken from the Bible, specifically Leviticus.

2. Thomas Jefferson wrote: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal . . . “

3. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

“Unalienable” from Webster’s Revised Unabridged Dictionary (referring to “inalienable”): Incapable of being alienated, surrendered, or transferred to another.” Other sources: Incapable of being repudiated and not subject to forfeiture. A right you can’t give up or lose.

4. The Declaration of Independence.

5. Man’s rights come from God, who gave all men these rights as a gift that could not be revoked by a king.

6. On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted officially by the 56 representatives of the Second Continental Congress of the United States of America.

7. The first 13 states (not colonies).

8. The Constitution is the supreme law. It cannot be revoked.

9. The British surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, on Oct. 19, 1781.

10. George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson. Adams and Jefferson were signers of the Declaration of Independence.

While this 10-question quiz serves as an entertaining, educational tool, it also unearths a deeper understanding of the original patriots’ thoughts on liberty. It is through their voices that we are reminded of the foundational values on which our nation was built. Visit www.dar.org for more enriching historical insights.