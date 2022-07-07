Randy William Day (1960 – 2022)

Randy William Day, 62, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Ed Edmonds officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Day was born on March 13, 1960, in Annapolis, Maryland to the late Bernard and Rosa Andrews Day. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Survivors include his six daughters, Kimberley, Danielle, Heather, Rachel, Amber, and Sarah; three sons, Eric, Timothy, and Isiah; three sisters, Annette, Brenda, and Theresa; one granddaughter and nine grandsons.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.