Ratatouille

Have you harvested lots of delicious vegetables from your garden or stocked up on produce at your local farmers’ market? Whip up this fall classic and get ready to enjoy!

Ingredients

Servings: 6

• 4 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

• 1 orange bell pepper, finely diced

• 1 yellow bell pepper, finely diced

• 1 can of diced tomatoes

• 10 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped

• 2 yellow zucchinis, cut into thin slices

• 2 green zucchinis, cut into thin slices

• 2 eggplants, cut into thin slices

• 4 Roma tomatoes, cut into thin slices

• 2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped

• 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, finely chopped

• 2 teaspoons fresh oregano, finely chopped

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 F. In a large oven-safe pan, sauté the onion and 4 cloves of garlic in half the olive oil. When the onion is translucent, add the peppers and continue cooking for about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the diced tomatoes and bring them to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 5 minutes, crushing the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon to create a smooth sauce. Season the sauce with half the basil.

2. In the same pan, lay the vegetable slices flat, alternating to create a spiral.

3. Coat them with remaining olive oil, basil, last garlic clove, parsley, thyme, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Cover the pan with a lid or aluminum foil. Place in the oven for 40 minutes, then uncover and continue cooking for another 20 minutes.