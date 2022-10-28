Food
Ratatouille
Have you harvested lots of delicious vegetables from your garden or stocked up on produce at your local farmers’ market? Whip up this fall classic and get ready to enjoy!
Ingredients
Servings: 6
• 4 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
• 1 orange bell pepper, finely diced
• 1 yellow bell pepper, finely diced
• 1 can of diced tomatoes
• 10 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped
• 2 yellow zucchinis, cut into thin slices
• 2 green zucchinis, cut into thin slices
• 2 eggplants, cut into thin slices
• 4 Roma tomatoes, cut into thin slices
• 2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped
• 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, finely chopped
• 2 teaspoons fresh oregano, finely chopped
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F. In a large oven-safe pan, sauté the onion and 4 cloves of garlic in half the olive oil. When the onion is translucent, add the peppers and continue cooking for about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the diced tomatoes and bring them to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 5 minutes, crushing the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon to create a smooth sauce. Season the sauce with half the basil.
2. In the same pan, lay the vegetable slices flat, alternating to create a spiral.
3. Coat them with remaining olive oil, basil, last garlic clove, parsley, thyme, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Cover the pan with a lid or aluminum foil. Place in the oven for 40 minutes, then uncover and continue cooking for another 20 minutes.
Pumpkin bread: Good anytime
Even pumpkin spice skeptics will enjoy this richly spiced pumpkin bread, which stirs together quickly and makes a tall, dense loaf (or muffins, if you prefer). Use a mix of all-purpose and whole wheat flour for a little extra fiber and a nuttier taste. The loaf lends itself well to experimentation — try some orange zest or a little ground allspice.
Ingredients
1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
1/2 cup vegetable oil or melted butter
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1-2/3 cups sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Heaped 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Heaped 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
Two pinches of ground cloves
2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
To finish the loaf:
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Grease a 6-cup loaf pan. Stir together pumpkin, oil, eggs, sugar, and vanilla until smooth.
Add baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, and stir again. Add flour and stir until just combined.
Pour the batter into the loaf pan and sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon mix on top — this will create a crisp crust. Bake for about 70 minutes or until a tester comes out clean.
For standard-sized muffins, bake for around 30 minutes or until a tester comes out clean.
Wild mushroom risotto
This refined and comforting Italian dish will delight your guests.
Ingredients
Servings: 6
• 1/2 ounce dried wild mushrooms
• 1 cup of hot water
• 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
• 7 cups chicken broth
• 1/4 cup butter
• 2 French shallots, finely chopped
• 2 cups arborio rice
• 1 cup of white wine
• 3/4 cup of Parmesan cheese
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Rehydrate the mushrooms by soaking them in a cup of hot water with a sprig of rosemary for 30 minutes. Remove the mushrooms from the water and dry them on paper towels. Strain the water to remove any debris and the rosemary.
2. In a saucepan, combine the chicken broth and mushroom water. Heat until simmering.
3. In a large skillet, sauté the French shallots in half the butter until translucent. Add the arborio rice and toss well to coat all the grains.
4. Deglaze the pan with the white wine and scrape the bottom with a wooden spoon. Let simmer until almost all the liquid is gone. Reduce the heat and add one ladleful of hot broth at a time, stirring until the liquid is completely absorbed between each addition. Once almost all the broth has been used, taste frequently to ensure the rice is cooked al dente. You may not need to use all the broth.
5. Turn off the heat and add the other half of the butter and the Parmesan cheese to the mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. Serve in fancy bowls and garnish with a few sprigs of rosemary.
Mini pumpkin pancakes
These spiced mini pancakes will start your day off right.
Ingredients
Yield: 24 mini pancakes
• 1 1/2 cups of milk
• 1 cup pumpkin puree
• 1 egg
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
• 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
• 2 cups of flour
• 3 tablespoons brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 2 teaspoons baking soda
• 1 teaspoon allspice
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon grated ginger
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1/4 cup powdered sugar
Directions
1. Combine the wet ingredients and dry ingredients in separate bowls. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and gently mix until smooth.
2. Melt the butter in a non-stick pan. Spoon two tablespoons of mixture into the pan per pancake. Cook for about 2 minutes on each side until golden brown.
3. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.
5 ways to enjoy and preserve your harvest
Did you pick your fill of fruits and vegetables from local growers, get carried away at the farmers’ market, or harvest plenty of veggies from your garden? Here are five ways to reduce waste and enjoy your bounty all year.
1. Pies. Use apples, plums, blackberries, pears, and pumpkins to make delectable pies. Store them in the freezer for several weeks.
2. Jams. Nearly any fruit can be made into jam. In addition to being spread on toast, you can use your jams to brighten up baked goods like cakes, cookies, and buns.
3. Pickles. Pickle beets, radishes, peppers, cucumbers, and other tasty vegetables to create a tangy side dish.
4. Soups and broths. Vegetables like squash, onions, leeks, and cauliflower are the perfect addition to soups and broths. Make a big batch and defrost it whenever you want.
5. Dried fruits and vegetables. Dried strawberries, apples, tomatoes, carrots, and kale have a long shelf life. They can be used in various recipes, including sangrias, salad dressings, and sauces.
Get creative when whipping up a healthy and tasty meal.
3 environmentally friendly food-packaging options
To reduce your waste, buying food in bulk is ideal. However, it’s not always an option. Here are a few tips for choosing the most environmentally friendly food packaging on your next trip to the grocery store.
1. Metals like aluminum, steel, and tin are easily recyclable. For instance, aluminum can be recycled indefinitely without losing its integrity. It’s one of the most recycled metals in the world partly because doing so doesn’t require much energy or resources.
2. Glass is another highly recyclable material, regardless of whether it’s tinted or clear. Moreover, it’s made from natural elements. Ideally, look for glass bottles that have easy-to-remove labels and caps. Light¬weight glass is preferable because it costs less to transport.
3. Paper and cardboard are also great packaging choices, as they can be recycled often. However, the manufacturing process for these materials uses a lot of water, increasing their carbon footprint. Avoid paper and cardboard packages with cellophane windows as these are more difficult to recycle.
Use your own containers
Did you know bulk food stores and some businesses like butcher shops allow you to bring your own reusable containers?
How to know if you’re buying local food
As communities worldwide rediscover the virtues of small, local businesses, free trade seems to be losing popularity. As a result, consumers are increasingly turning to regional products. However, knowing if you’re buying locally made products can be challenging. Here are a few tips.
Pay attention to labeling
Various laws and regulations exist to guide consumers. For example, food labels in America must include the manufacturer or distributor’s name and the full street address. This information must be accompanied by a qualifying phrase stating the company’s relationship to the product, such as “manufactured for” or “distributed by.”
Since buying local is a marketing asset, companies are generally happy to display the origin of their products. In fact, grocery stores and supermarkets must follow Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) standards for certain foods like farm-raised fish, shellfish, and perishable agricultural commodities.
Adopt good habits
Although labeling is an excellent way to help you identify local products, it’s not always the most reliable. The following practices can help ensure you buy products made in your region:
• Visiting farmers’ markets and meeting the producers
• Supporting fresh produce stands in rural areas
• Signing up for an organic food basket program
• Going to a U-pick farm
• Growing your own vegetables and sourcing seeds from a local company
If buying local is important to you, surf the web to get informed and discover the wealth of local products.
