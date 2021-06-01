Connect with us

Raw zucchini salad: Fresh and easy for warm spring days

Published

21 mins ago

on

Zucchini is a low-calorie vegetable that packs a huge nutritional punch with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and its mild flavor makes it a versatile ingredient for a wide variety of dishes. This raw zucchini salad is quick to assemble and packs a ton of flavor — a perfect side dish for your Memorial Day cookout. Bulk it up with toasted pine nuts or cashews, or personalize it with your favorite fresh herbs. Make sure to use smaller zucchini — larger squash tend to have a looser texture and more seeds. You can also experiment with dressings — add some extra dijon mustard to your vinaigrette, or try different types of vinegar instead of lemon juice, like champagne vinegar or mirin. Top with basil, parsley, cilantro — whatever you like!

Lemon vinaigrette:
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 grated garlic clove
1 teaspoon dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon sea salt or more to taste
Fresh black pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon honey or maple syrup (optional/to taste)
1/4 to 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon fresh or dried thyme (optional)

For the salad:
3 small zucchini
1 tablespoon chopped chives
Handful of basil
Grated parmesan or crumbled feta cheese (optional)
Sea salt and black pepper to taste

To make the vinaigrette, whisk together the lemon juice, garlic, dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and honey or maple syrup. Slowly drizzle in the oil while whisking quickly to emulsify the mixture. Add thyme if desired.


To prep the salad, use a vegetable peeler, sharp knife, or mandoline slicer to slice zucchini in long, thin strips (or whatever shape you desire) and arrange on a plate. Drizzle with dressing, then top with chives, basil, other fresh herbs as desired, cheese as desired, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Summertime dining is best done outdoors

Published

29 seconds ago

on

June 1, 2021

By

Dining outdoors is one of the best things about summer. Whether you eat at a restaurant, in your backyard, or at a local park, you’ll find everything tastes better with some fresh air.

For breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s a wide range of choices available to satisfy your craving for a delicious meal you don’t have to cook. If you think about it, you’ll realize how many options you have: coffee shops, diners, bars, delis, bistros, pizzerias, and other eateries are all just a stone’s throw away.

So, for an alfresco experience that will delight your senses, simply order a meal from a restaurant you love and enjoy eating it under an open sky.

Food

Pulled pork sandwich and homemade coleslaw

Published

1 day ago

on

May 31, 2021

By

This sandwich is well worth the wait, and the savory aroma of slow-cooked pulled pork will have your mouth watering long before you take your first bite.

Start to finish: 9 hours (1 hour active)
Servings: 8

Ingredients

For the pulled pork
• 3/4 cup ketchup
• 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons tomato paste
• 2 tablespoons soy sauce
• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
• 1 pork shoulder (about 2 pounds)
• Salt and pepper, to taste


For the coleslaw
• 1 small green cabbage, finely chopped
• 1 small red cabbage, finely chopped
• 2 large carrots, finely chopped
• 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup sour cream
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 1 teaspoon celery salt
• 1 teaspoon mustard powder
• Salt and pepper, to taste

For the sandwich
• Hamburger buns or a bread of your choice
• 8 slices of Swiss cheese (optional)
• 4 pickles cut into 16 slices (optional)

 

Directions
1. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients for the pulled pork except the meat. Place the pork shoulder in a slow cooker, and season generously with salt and pepper. Add the sauce then cover and cook at the lowest setting for 8 to 10 hours.

2. In the meantime, mix the cabbage and carrots in a large bowl. In another bowl, mix the other ingredients for the dressing. Pour the dressing over the vegetables and mix well. Adjust the seasoning as needed and set it aside in the fridge.

3. When the pork is done cooking, gently remove the shoulder from the slow cooker and place it in a large bowl. Using two forks, shred the pork. Pour some liquid from the slow cooker over the meat as you go to adjust the consistency.

4. Pour the remaining liquid into a small pot, and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes or until the sauce thickens.

5. To assemble the sandwiches, spread a bit of sauce on each bottom slice of bread. Add a slice of cheese and two pickle slices, then place about 1/2 cup of shredded pork on top. Garnish with
coleslaw, then finish assembling the sandwich with the top slice of bread.

Food

7 reasons to include fresh berries in your diet

Published

5 days ago

on

May 27, 2021

By

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and other types of berries are particularly delicious when eaten fresh from the field. This is why locally sourced berries are a seasonal delight you don’t want to miss. In addition to being more flavorful, these fresh fruits have the following virtues:

1. They contain powerful antioxidants that can help prevent cancer
2. They’re bursting with vitamins A, B9, and C
3. They contain calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, and other essential minerals
4. They’re low in calories, so you can eat as many as you want without worry
5. They’re high in fiber and can help alleviate constipation
6. They’re mostly made up of water, so they can help keep you hydrated
7. They can be eaten alone, in a smoothie, with a salad, and countless other ways

Locally grown berries are a healthy food you should indulge in whenever they’re in season. Stock up on them at your neighborhood grocery store, public market, fruit vendor, or farm.

How to store fresh berries
To prevent your berries from growing mold before you can enjoy them, make sure to wash them in the following manner:


• Submerge the berries in a solution that’s one part vinegar and three parts water
• Place the berries in a colander and rinse them with cool running water
• Thoroughly dry the berries using paper towels
• Line a resealable plastic container with paper towels
• Place your berries inside the container without stacking them

This will help your berries keep in the fridge for at least a week.

Food

Hot artichoke and spinach dip

Published

1 week ago

on

May 25, 2021

By

Creamy and easy to prepare, this dip is sure to become a household favorite.

Start to finish: 30 minutes (15 minutes active)
Servings: 6

Ingredients
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 cups fresh spinach
• 9 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 6 marinated artichoke hearts, coarsely cut
• 2 green onions, chopped
• 1/4 cup fresh Parmesan cheese
• 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, divided
• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1 teaspoon hot sauce
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.


2. In a frying pan, melt the butter, and then add the spinach. Let cool. Drain any excess liquid, then chop.

3. Place the spinach and the remaining ingredients (except the 1/4 cup of Monterey Jack) in a food processor. Pulse a few times until the mixture achieves the desired texture.

4. Pour the mixture into an ovenproof dish, and garnish with the remaining cheese. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until the cheese is lightly browned.

5. Serve with corn chips and raw vegetables.

Food

Caprese salad

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 20, 2021

By

Served as an appetizer or a side dish, this light Italian salad is perfect for any occasion.

Start to finish: 10 minutes
Servings: 2

Ingredients
• 1 large tomato, sliced
• 9 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced
• About 10 basil leaves, coarsely chopped
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup cream of balsamic
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. On a serving plate, place the tomato and mozzarella slices so that they alternate and slightly overlap.


2. Sprinkle with chopped basil leaves.

3. Drizzle the olive oil and cream of balsamic in a zigzag pattern. Season with salt and pepper.

Food

Vanilla crème brûlée with Grand Marnier

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 18, 2021

By

One of the simple pleasures in life is breaking through the crispy top of a crème brûlée to scoop up spoonfuls of the creamy custard beneath. Enjoy!

Start to finish: 4 hours (2 minutes active)
Servings: 6

Ingredients
• 5 egg yolks
• 3/4 cup white sugar, divided
• 3 cups heavy cream
• Seeds of a vanilla bean
• 3 tablespoons Grand Marnier

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 325 F. In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks and 1/2 cup of sugar. Set aside.


2. In a saucepan, gently heat the cream, vanilla bean seeds, and Grand Marnier without bringing it to a boil.

3. Gently pour the hot cream over the eggs and sugar, whisking continuously to avoid cooking the eggs.

4. Pour the mixture into 6 small ramekins, and place them in a large, deep baking dish. Pour hot water into the dish until the bottom half of the ramekins are submerged. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the crème brûlée is firm but still jiggles in the middle.

5. Let cool at room temperature for about 1 hour, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar evenly on top of the crème brûlées, then caramelize it with a torch or in an oven set to broil.

