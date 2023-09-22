Ray Ruhling (1946 – 2023)

David Wayne Stoots, of Bentonville, VA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 5, 2023, at the age of 68.

Born on May 27, 1955, David was the son of Velma Stoots of Front Royal and the late William ‘Bill’ Stoots. He was a plumber and the owner of A-1 Quality Plumbing.

He enjoyed NASCAR and camping and was an avid collector. He worked and played hard his entire life, always living for the moment. David enjoyed the comfort of his own home immensely. His passion was tinkering in his work van, where his creativity thrived.

David’s 45-year marriage to his devoted wife, Charlotte, was a love story for the ages. Their journey began in intermediate school, and their bond only grew stronger with time. David was a loving father to Kari Wallace and her husband, Randy, and to Clint Stoots and his wife, Bex. He cherished his role as a grandfather to Caden and Gavin Wallace.

In addition to his immediate family, David is survived by his sister, Kathy McLendon, and her husband, Joey, and his brother, Roger Stoots. He had a special bond with his nephews, Andrew Stoots and Robbie Walton.

David will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His creative spirit, infectious laughter, and warm smile will forever remain etched in our hearts.

In accordance with his wishes, a private family gathering was held to celebrate David’s life. If you wish to pay tribute to his memory, the family would appreciate donations to the Warren County Humane Society in recognition of David’s love for his dog, Secret.