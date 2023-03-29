Obituaries
Raymond Scott McDonald (1950 – 2023)
Raymond Scott McDonald, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 27, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 10:30 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Marc Roberson and Pastor Noah Goss officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Ray was born in Warren County on February 5, 1950, to the late Jean and William McDonald. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Micki McDonald; stepsons, Timmy Brogan and Chuckie Brogan (fiancée Shay Horvers); sisters, Pat Giles (Skip) and Carolyn Hilton (Don); brothers, Roger McDonald (Melva) and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his step-granddaughter, Madison Brogan.
Ray loved God, his family, his friends, and the Lions Club, which he joined in 1994. While being a lifelong member, Ray served as President in 2000, District Governor in 2010, and Zone Leader for numerous years.
Ray (known to many as always having a toothpick in the corner of his mouth) enjoyed Lions pin trading, family gatherings, cruises, watching the ocean, and traveling to many places, such as Australia, Alaska, Nova Scotia, Seattle, and Knoxville.
In addition to working part-time for Food Lion, Ray retired in 2016 after working 44 years for the DMV, where he ended his career as manager of the weigh scales on I-81.
Pallbearers will be Chad McDonald, Kenny Giles, Skip Giles, Bruce Yahner, Dan Coffee and Carol McDonald.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bart Bartholomew, Sheldon McDonald, and Alvin McDonald.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Instead of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Front Royal Lions Club or the Riverton United Methodist Church.
Kelly Michelle Cain (1968 – 2023)
Kelly Michelle Cain, 54, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at her home on Monday, March 27, 2023.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Deborah and Duane’s home, 14 Rolling View Lane, Front Royal.
Kelly was born on May 18, 1968, in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late William “Doug” and Bernice Irby Cain. She deeply loved animals, especially horses, dogs, and cats.
Survivors include her sister, Deborah Lawson and her husband Duane of Front Royal; two brothers, Michael Cain and his wife Kathy of Leesburg, Virginia, and Kevin Cain and his wife Lora of Reston, Virginia; two nieces, Christie Lawson and Kimberly Clark; one nephew, Jason Cain; three great nieces, Sierra, Carissa and Grace and one great nephew, Ethan.
Marylou M. Hodges (1927 – 2023)
Marylou M. Hodges died at her home in Albuquerque on Saturday afternoon, March 18, 2023. She was 95.
Marylou was born in Limeton, Virginia, on October 13, 1927. She was the only daughter of Violet Ora Manuel Mauck and Lester Franklin Mauck.
After attending grades one through seven in Limeton’s one-room schoolhouse, Marylou entered Warren County High School. There she sang in the Glee Club, belonged to the Hi-Y Club, served as Vice President of her junior class, served as Secretary of her senior class, and helped her class raise over $18,000 for a War Loan Drive. High school was a defining period in her life, and she stayed in close touch with numerous classmates and helped organize many class reunions.
After graduating from WCHS in 1945, Marylou obtained a position at Front Royal’s American Viscose Corporation plant. There she joined her father, who worked as a welder, and her brother, Lester Mauck Jr., who held the title, “Sheet Metal Man, Second Class.” Marylou worked as secretary to Plant Industrial Engineer Doug Smith.
The “Viscose,” as it was known, opened in 1940 in Front Royal and manufactured rayon fiber for fabric, rayon cord for automobile tires, and briefly, fiber for the aerospace industry. The company became the largest supplier of rayon in the United States. The Front Royal plant closed in 1989 after being cited for more than 2,000 environmental violations and was demolished in 1997.
While working at the Viscose, Marylou went on a double-blind date and met Front Royal’s new optometrist, Robert B. “Bob” Hodges. Marylou’s date was not with Bob but with his friend Richard DeVos, who went on to found Amway, a multi-billion-dollar marketing company that sells home-care products. Said Marylou, looking back on the date, “I liked Bob better.” She and Bob married in 1952, built a home in Belmont Subdivision, and enjoyed contributing to and participating in Front Royal life for decades to come.
At some point, Marylou left the Viscose and had the couple’s only child, Susan Laurel, in 1956. A few years later, she began volunteering with the Women’s Auxiliary of Warren Memorial Hospital, taking baby pictures with a Polaroid camera and selling them to parents for a modest fee.
Before long, she was serving on the Auxiliary Board, where she held positions as President, Secretary, and Treasurer. But most exciting for Marylou was her involvement in the Red Stocking Follies. This annual, professionally produced variety show was a collaboration between the Hospital Auxiliary and the Front Royal Lions Club. It raised thousands of dollars for hospital equipment and sight conservation projects undertaken by the Lions. Many Front Royal residents still remember the Follies’ Rockette-style kick-line, the corny jokes, and the great skits that made the shows a hit.
In the 2010s, Marylou was feted for serving 50 years in what is now The Auxiliary of Warren Memorial Hospital. She had other interests as well. She worked in the church office at Marlow Heights Baptist Church and volunteered for CCAP. She also bowled every Wednesday with the Women’s Coffee League and, with Bob, belonged to two bridge clubs and the Shenandoah Dance Club. Later, the two were members of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church. Marylou liked nothing better than chatting with old friends and making new ones because people gave her her greatest joy.
Marylou is survived by a daughter, Susan Hodges, and her wife, Kirsten Haake, both of Rio Rancho, NM. Marylou is also survived by a first cousin, Fay Voigt of Harrisonburg, VA, and numerous nieces and nephews on the Hodges side, who remained close to her even in her last years. Preceding her in death were her husband, Bob, and two brothers, Lester, and Jasper Mauck.
A service will be held on Thursday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church. A brief, family-only interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. Afterward, a luncheon will follow at the home of Lori and Gray Blanton, 234 Walnut Drive, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Auxiliary of Warren Memorial Hospital, 1000 Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal.
Janice Lucille Sode (1936 – 2023)
Janice Lucille Sode of Front Royal, VA, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Saviour on March 15, 2023, with her family at her side.
Janice was born July 8, 1936, in Stoneham, Massachusetts, to Clarence and Velma Moores. She grew up in Malden, Massachusetts, in a loving home where life was simple. She remembered growing up in wartime and planting vegetables in the nearby victory garden. Her happiest childhood memories were spending family vacations at their lake cottage in Maine, where she developed an early love for fishing and the outdoors. After graduating from Malden High School, she attended finishing school and worked briefly as a secretary.
Janice married David W Jaynes at a young age after a brief courtship and was a beautiful bride at a December Naval ceremony. She persevered as a military wife, moving frequently between TX, MA, FL, CA, and VA while raising five children, often alone while her husband was deployed. She finally settled and raised her family in Hanover, MA.
When her children were older, she took a job at the Respiratory Therapy department at a local hospital. For many years after, she worked as a private caregiver for the elderly and special needs children. Janice found joy in being a lifelong caregiver into her 80s.
With her older children grown, Janice moved back to Virginia with her youngest daughter, who later married and brought her great delight with two granddaughters. Years later, after she married her second husband (George Sode), she moved to San Juan Capistrano, CA. Her love of the outdoors called her to Colorado, where she lived in a mountain home off-the-grid for 30 years. While there, she cared for her oldest son Bill, and her youngest son Bob joined them in Colorado, helping to care for them both. After Bill’s passing, she returned to Virginia to live with her daughter, Laura, and “son-in-love,” Randy Morton. She treasured attending Dynamic Life Ministries, where her church family called her Mama Janice, and her outreach efforts touched the hearts of many young people.
Janice had an adventurous spirit. She loved the outdoors, fishing, wildlife, and being in the mountains. She was passionate about her trip to Israel, lit up for her last birthday motorcycle ride, rode a camel, and checked off her life achievement list with ziplining at age 86.
Despite many hardships throughout her life, Janice remained strong and persevered, never complaining, and was the sweetest, kindest, and most compassionate soul to everyone she met. She made an indelible impact on the lives of so many. The world is a better place as a result of Janice’s shining love and inspiration.
Janice is survived by her beloved sister Eleanor Carlberg (David) of Naples, FL, and her loving children Susan Jaynes (Roger Cline) of Jericho, VT, Robert Jaynes (Michelle) of Colorado Springs, CO, Nancy Jaynes (Charles Rogers) of Naples FL, Laura Morton (Randy Morton) of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren Rachel Morris, P.J. Morris, Shay Osler, Mikaela Osler, and Liam Osler; nieces Janice Carlberg, Cindy Matuszewski, and nephew Eric Carlberg. She was predeceased by her son, William Jaynes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 2nd, at Dynamic Life Ministries, 1600 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA 22630. Light refreshments to follow. As this is a celebration, please feel free to attend in Janice’s favorite colors, purple, light blue, and yellow (or other colorful clothing). Motorcycle attire is welcome!
In lieu of flowers, if anyone desires to make a gift in honor of Janice, please consider a gift to Dynamic Life Ministries of Front Royal, Donate Life America, or your state Donate Life chapter, and consider becoming an organ donor. Janice was eternally grateful to the family whose generosity gave her son Bill the gift of life.
Please contact janicewithjesus@mailbox.org or 540-692-9735 for additional information.
Mack Matthew Caison (1957 – 2023)
Mack Matthew Caison peacefully departed his life on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at home with his family and friends by his side.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2 PM at Beulah Baptist Church, Markham, Virginia, with the Rev. Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Morriss Community Cemetery, Hume, Virginia.
Mack was one of eleven Children born on August 5, 1957, to the late Charles Henry and Sally Ann Porter Caison.
Mack worked as a concrete finisher and did landscaping until his health started to decline. He loved his music, horseshoes, and making people laugh. When you didn’t know where Mack was, you could bet that he was out helping someone. Mack was truly a man that you enjoyed being with and always had a smile or a kind word, and he was always willing to take the extra step to help everyone. All you would need to say is “I need help,” and Mack was there. Mack lived his life to the fullest and left a lasting impression on everyone who crossed his path. Mostly, he loved his family.
Mack is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry and Sally Ann Porter Caison; three sisters, Lucille James, Elizabeth Curtis, and Bernice Caison and four brothers, Thomas Caison, George Caison, John Caison, and William Caison.
Mack leaves to mourn his death his companion, Helen Roberts, who loved him with all her heart, and he loved her; two sisters, Gertie Edwards and her husband, Samuel of Midland, Virginia, and Charlene Caison of Front Royal, Virginia; son, Mack Matthew Tolbert; five grandchildren; the children he helped raise, Kieren, Kareem, Brandon (Luv), George (Tre) and Savannah; aunt, Helen Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
We will miss you, Dad, Grandad, brother, Uncle, and Friend.
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.
Robert Leonard Snider, Sr. (1944 – 2023)
Robert Leonard Snider, Sr., 78, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.
Services will be private.
Mr. Snider was born May 7, 1944, in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of the late Leonard Ford and Rosa Lee Hartley Snider.
He retired after many dedicated years as an Auto Body Technician.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 59 years, Peggy Carol Snider; two sons, Robert Leonard Snider, II of Linden and Joseph Everett Snider of Staunton; two daughters, Susan Paige Lester of Nokesville and Becca Lynn Snider of Linden; one brother, James Snider of Hagerstown, MD; one sister, Evelyn Snider of Lynchburg; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Snider was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Carl Leonard Snider.
Walter Carlton Rogers (1959 – 2023)
Walter Carlton Rogers, 63, of Middletown, VA, passed away on February 5, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born on December 23, 1959, in Alexandria, VA, and is survived by his wife of 30 years, who adored him, Eloisa Victoria Rogers, “Elvi.” She called him “Darling,” and she was his “Baby Doll.”
Carlton is survived by his three children, who each called him their Hero: Amber Rebekah Jones and husband, Brett Jones; Carlton David Rogers “Bubby” and Angelina Victoria Rogers “Nina”; one granddaughter, Avery Rebekah Jones, and another beautiful grandchild on the way.
Carlton was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Elizabeth (Hand) Rogers, and father, James Perry Welford Rogers. He was named Walter after his paternal grandfather and Carlton after his father’s best friend. He is the third of seven children and always noted that he was the only one without a Bible name: Deborah Carroll (John), James Rogers (Lisa), Jonathan Rogers (Cathy), Joseph Rogers (Gwynanne), Benjamin Rogers (Paula), and Samuel Rogers (Connie). His family also includes many nephews and nieces, first and second generation, that Carlton loved dearly.
Carlton was born in Alexandria, VA but later grew up in Marshall, VA. He grew up with a wonderful family that loved and honored God. Carlton accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at age 10. Three years later, God called him to the ministry. Since he was a young boy, he has always sincerely loved and revered God.
As a young adult, he attended Rhema Bible Training Center and then Victory Bible Institute, both in Oklahoma. Later, he faithfully served at Faith Christian Church in Warrenton, VA, for eleven years. In May 2000, he and his family pioneered Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center in Front Royal, VA, where Carlton was Founder and Senior Pastor for nearly 23 years.
Carlton is best remembered for his love for God, family, and people. With his sparkling blue eyes, mischievous smile, and trademark thumbs-up indicating that “all is well,” he ran a tremendous ministry of excellence full of God’s love and power. Carlton went through some challenging seasons in his life, which gave him tremendous compassion for hurting people. He had a special place in his heart for the ‘down and out’ and was uniquely used by God to help love people to life. Carlton was a very humble man and always stayed small in his own eyes, yet he truly lived a life of great impact.
Carlton’s wife and children are determined to take all that he invested in them and carry on the ministry God began through him. His legacy will live on as they continue to love God and love people as Carlton did. Dynamic Life will continue to have a tremendous impact in their community so that the dreams that God put in Carlton’s heart will continue to come to pass for generations to come.
Carlton will be laid to rest in a private family burial. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center on Friday, March 24, at 6:00 pm. The service will be conducted by a partnership of four men who each played a unique and special role in Carlton’s life: Dr. Decker Tapscott, Pastor Phil Privette, Sr., Rev. Mark Hankins, and Pastor Cecilio Mitchell.
Family and friends can send flowers or a memorial financial gift to Dynamic Life Praise & Worship Center at 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, VA 22630, in honor of Pastor Carlton Rogers.
UPDATE: The location of his memorial service has been moved to Warren County High School and will take place on Friday, March 24th, at 6 pm.