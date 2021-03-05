Reaching Out Now buys a cow!

The meal program Reaching Out Now has been providing to our local families has been successfully serving our community for about a year now. Looking to the future, RON has decided to take steps to bring a Farm To Table meal plan to the families! Not only will they be bringing healthy eating to the plates, but supporting local farmers.

Yesterday, Robert Hupman of Hazard Mills Farm took Samantha Barber (President of Reaching Out Now), Michelle Smeltzer (Executive Committee Member of RON) and Jen Avery to the Virginia Livestock, LLC live auction off 619 in Front Royal. Robert helped win the bid for a 1510 pound beef for Reaching Out Now! Hupman explained that on average 40-45% of the weight of the beef will be usable. Chef Devin Smith will be in heaven with such amazing LOCAL fresh beef to cook!

To learn more about Reaching Out Now, visit reachingoutnow.org.

Note: Volunteers to deliver the meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays are still in need. If you are interested, please email Dr. Judith James at jjames@reachingoutnow.org.