Community Events
Reaching Out Now: First Annual Safe At Home Community Day Baseball Game honors Logan Maiatico
Reaching Out Now will hold their First Annual Safe At Home Community Day Baseball game, in conjunction with the Front Royal Cardinals and in honor of Logan Maiatico through the Logan Maiatico Foundation.
The event will feature three games between Warren County High School and Skyline High School students, parents and coaches. There will also be games for children, a 50/50 raffle, and concessions. Warren County and Skyline High School students will also be supporting the event, assisting with stands and entry.
Intended to be an annual event, the first annual Safe At Home will be held in honor of Logan Maiatico with proceeds going toward two scholarships for athletes from Warren County and Skyline High Schools and the Logan Maiatico Foundation. The Logan Maiatico Foundation has been established to continue the legacy of Logan Maiatico, after the beloved student-athlete and aspiring fire-fighter’s passing in October of last year. For more information on the foundation, visit their Facebook profile at: https://facebook.com/loganmaiaticofoundation/
Those who are interested in volunteering or sponsoring should reach out to info@reachingoutnow.org.
Reaching Out Now supports under resourced youth to be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose and optimism.
We serve students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through our programs, we provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.
Community Events
Margo Oxendine – Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon speaker
Tommy Price, Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President, is pleased to announce Margo Oxendine as the featured speaker for the Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon presented by Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
Margo was born in Arlington, Virginia. She was quite happy in the “big city.” But, when she was seven, her State Trooper father decided to move the family to Bath County, in the mountains of western Virginia. What a culture shock for Margo! Her classmates had friendships or kinships they had formed since birth. Margo in no way fit in with them, and they let her know it! It wasn’t until high school that Margo let her comedy gene – inherited from her father – fly free. Then, she discovered the way to make friends was to make them laugh.
After majoring in Theatre at Virginia Commonwealth University, Oxendine found herself on a jaunt to Key West, Florida. There, she wandered onto a replica of a Spanish galleon, and quickly got a job with Mel Fisher’s Treasure Salvors. She spent five years diving for treasure in the Gulf of Mexico, helping to salvage the sunken Spanish galleon “Atocha.” It was a huge adventure. It also got Margo her first writing assignment: A biography of Fisher for a he-man magazine called “Argosy.” She kept writing, and even was among the first small group of Americans allowed into Fidel Castro’s Cuba, on assignment for People magazine.
That wasn’t enough. She joined a local comedy troupe that enjoyed much success on the island.
So, why not move to San Francisco? She did. But comedy writing quickly took a back seat to “real” writing, for magazines.
A bad riding accident shipped the ailing Margo back to Bath County, where she recuperated, and began writing for the local newspaper, The Recorder. Today, she writes columns for two newspapers, and a magazine, Cooperative Living, seen throughout Virginia. She has also written a musical, “Over Here, Over There,” and a PBS Documentary, “Back Roads to Bath.”
Now supposedly “retired,” she spends her time writing, reading, and walking through the woods. She’s traded shark sightings in the islands, for bear sightings in the forest. She’ll take bears over sharks any day!
The Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon will be held at Millwood Station Banquet Hall located at 252 Costello Drive, on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $35.00. Please call the Festival office at (540) 662-3863 for ticket information.
Community Events
Kim Sharp named as inspirational speaker for Festival’s Prayer Luncheon presented by Knouse Foods
Tommy Price, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is pleased to announce Kim Sharp as the keynote speaker for the Prayer Luncheon presented by Knouse Foods.
Kim Sharp was born and raised in Franklin, Indiana. She is a graduate from North Central University in Minneapolis, MN where she then served in the Student Life Department, ending her tenure there as Dean of Women. She is an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God and has served on Indiana District Women’s and Youth Leadership Team’s in Indiana. She has Youth & Worship pastored, Staff Pastored and launched the Indy School of Leadership with North Central University. Kim has recently concluded her time at the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office as a Special Victims Unit Advocate and has now embarked on a new journey as the National Girls Ministries Director for the General Council of the Assemblies of God in Springfield, Missouri. She travels extensively across the US and abroad sharing the hope of Jesus Christ and the power of His unfailing love. Kim’s passion is to encourage, empower and equip people to live their best life.
The Festival Prayer Luncheon presented by Knouse Foods, with a change of timing for 2022, will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Friday, April 29, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm. Tickets at $40 are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Community Events
Pot O’ Gold Treasure Hunt returns to Front Royal March 12th
Pot O’ Gold Treasure Hunt returns to Front Royal March 12th and runs through March 19, 2022.
Those leprechauns left a message to be found on shamrocks up, down, and around.
Each shamrock is a piece of the message; bring a pen and write it down!
Legend has it that Leprechauns are curious and clever little souls, often out and about on one treasure hunt or another. Unfortunately for them, leprechaun memories are as fabulous as that of Mrs. Annie’s at the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio, and so they leave clues behind on shamrocks to help them remember.
There are 20 Green shamrocks on Main Street located at some of your favorite local businesses and 8 bonus Gold shamrocks at other fabulous businesses around town. Use the map to help you track down the shamrock clues and decipher the message; there will be many lucky winners!
If you find all the BONUS gold shamrocks, you are entered into an extra draw. Prizes, prizes, and more prizes.
Pick up maps anytime between March 12 – March 19 from participating businesses. Completed maps must be returned on or before March 19.
Tramp and traipse around the town, on quest for the many clues around. Take note of each word on the shamrocks, fill in the message, and return completed maps to C & C Frozen Treats, White Picket Fence, or Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio on or before March 19.
The kickoff is Saturday, March 12 at 3:00 pm with a performance by Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio at Samuel’s Public Library.
Everyone is welcome to participate. There are many prizes for all ages and a BONUS section.
Huge thanks to National Media Services for this map and printing services and more thanks to the businesses participating in the hunt and/or donating to the prizes. We have a wonderful community.
Community Events
Mark your calendar – Family Fun Day 2022 is May 7th
Yes, Family Fun Day will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. The activities will start at 10:00 am till 6:00 pm.
Family Fun Day is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event, hosted in Front Royal, Virginia, by C & C Frozen Treats. Family Fun Day is an official 501c3 nonprofit and will be happy to accept your tax-deductible donation to help fund this year’s event.
If you love and support the community of Front Royal and the surrounding areas, we encourage you to come out and bring your family and friends to enjoy this community-building event with an antique car show, kid’s events, and of course ICE CREAM! Let’s not forget that Nina will be boiling crawfish! Don’t miss the fun!
Community Events
Warren County Parks spring/summer hours effective March 14
Effective March 14, 2022, the following parks are open for Spring/Summer Hours:
- Gertrude E. Miller Park – 905 Stadium Drive
- Warren County Health & Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th Street
- Rockland Park – 1 Rockland Park Court
- Ms. Smith’s Park – 333 Front Street
- Skyline Soccerplex – 101 Kerfoot Avenue
- Eastham Park – 860 Luray Avenue
The 2022 Park Summer hours are as follows:
- March 14, 2022 through November 6, 2022
- Monday through Sunday (7 days per week) from 7:00 AM – Dusk
Community Events
Terry Bradshaw to serve as Grand Marshal for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival ® President, Tommy Price, is delighted to announce that Terry Bradshaw, NFL Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2022 glofiber Grand Feature Parade.
Terry Bradshaw is widely acknowledged as today’s preeminent NFL studio personality, serving in a dual role as co-host of FOX NFL SUNDAY and THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL pre-game analyst. Bradshaw has been with FOX NFL SUNDAY since its inception in 1994, and his work on America’s most-watched NFL pregame show for 26 consecutive years earned him three Sports Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst category in 1999, 2001 and 2008. Super Bowl LIV was Bradshaw’s ninth championship assignment for FOX, his 12th as a broadcaster and his 16th overall, including as a player. In 2018, Bradshaw took on the new responsibility of hosting THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’s pregame and halftime shows live from New York with Howie Long and Michael Strahan. FOX NFL SUNDAY was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame in April 2019.
Bradshaw joined CBS Sports as an NFL game analyst in 1984 and became a studio analyst on “The NFL Today” for four seasons beginning in 1990. During his last two years as an NFL game analyst for CBS, Bradshaw served in an acclaimed partnership with play-by-play announcer Verne Lundquist. Prior to his fulltime work for the network, he served as a guest commentator for CBS Sports’ NFC postseason broadcasts (1980-82). He appeared as a contributor on “Super Bowl Today” programs for Super Bowls XVI, XXIV and XXVI.
The first player chosen in the 1970 draft, Bradshaw became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in history, leading the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, six AFC championship games and eight straight playoff appearances (1972-79). Bradshaw, a two-time Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowls XIII and XIV), was a four-time All-Pro. He retired just prior to the 1984 season.
Bradshaw was at his best in postseason games. Under his direction, Pittsburgh enjoyed Super Bowl championships in 1975 (16-6 over Minnesota), 1976 (21-17 over Dallas), 1979 (35-31 over Dallas) and 1980 (31-19 over the Los Angeles Rams), making him a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowl play. In those four outstanding performances, he completed 49 of 84 attempted passes—nine for touchdowns—for 932 yards (third all-time), with just three interceptions. He still holds the Super Bowl passing record for average gain in a game (14.71 yards in Super Bowl XIV vs. Los Angeles, in which he completed 21 passes for 309 yards). Bradshaw was named NFL Player of the Year by the Associated Press, “Sport Magazine” and the Maxwell Club of Philadelphia following the 1978 season. In 1979, he shared Sports Illustrated’s Man of the Year Award with Willie Stargell of the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 1989, Bradshaw was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. In July 1997, he returned to Canton, Ohio, to serve as presenter when the late Mike Webster, his center on the Steelers’ four Super Bowl title teams, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. In April 2001, Bradshaw added yet another prestigious distinction when he was presented with the NFL Alumni’s Career Achievement Award.
In addition to his broadcasting career, Bradshaw has appeared in several feature films, including the romantic comedy “Failure to Launch,” “Hooper” and “Cannonball Run,” and guest-starred on the television series “Las Vegas,” “Married with Children,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Eight Simple Rules,” “Evening Shade,” “Hardcastle and McCormick,” THE SIMPSONS and THE ADVENTURES OF BRISCO COUNTY, JR. on FOX. Bradshaw has written five books: his acclaimed autobiographies, “Keep it Simple” (2002), “It’s Only A Game” (2001) and “Looking Deep” (1989); “Terry Bradshaw: Man of Steel” (1979); and “No Easy Game” (1973). He is also the star of his own reality show, “The Bradshaw Bunch” which is premiering in fall of 2020 on E! Entertainment.
He was named 1999’s Man of the Year by the Big Sisters of America and 2000’s Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council, and in 2002 he became the NFL’s first player to receive a Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. Bradshaw currently lives in Oklahoma, with his wife, Tammy. He has three daughters, Rachel, Lacey and Erin.
INSIDERS NOTE: Terry Bradshaw was scheduled to be Grand Marshal at the 2020 Apple Blossom Festival and recommitted for 2021. The Grand Feature Parades were cancelled both years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best chances for the public to see Terry Bradshaw: He will make an appearance at Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on Saturday, April 30 at 8:00 am at the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. He will be leading the glofiber Grand Feature Parade at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Ticketing and Festival information are available at www.thebloom.com.
Wind: 18mph W
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 29.84"Hg
UV index: 0
43/32°F
50/32°F