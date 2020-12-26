Reaching Out Now works with our community to raise over $8,000 for local families this holiday season

With the Christmas holiday finally upon us, Reaching Out Now has been overwhelmed by our community support and has surpassed all of its goals this season. Together with local businesses and community members, they were able to raise $8,390.00 to support local families and put together a community drive-through event at Skyline High School.

At the beginning of December, a need was identified for assistance with purchasing holiday gifts for local families. Through a donation drive, Reaching Out Now was able to grant E Wilson Morrison, Skyline Middle School, and Skyline High School each with checks for $1,500.00 to use towards gifts for children in their care. These funds were used to purchase gifts for 48 families, including toys and games, socks, pants, t-shirts, and winter clothing. They used the remaining funds and partnerships to aid an additional 7 families in our community, which included a total of 17 children.

The community drive-through event occurred on Monday, December 14th, and featured 5 booths with holiday gifts and treats, a collection of Christmas decorations, and of course, Santa Claus.

Local volunteers, teachers, and the Skyline High School cheerleading and girls’ basketball teams greeted and served approximately 30 families from the safety of their vehicles.

They would like to thank all of their supporters for their contributions both in time and money at this busy time of year, but especially: Virginia Hills Church, New Hope Bible Church, Limeton Methodist Church, Quality Title, HEART Networking, DASH Consulting & Design, Rick and Phyllis Guthrie, Sean Higdon and the team at Starbucks (Stephens City), Latanya Holland of Lefty’s Barbecue, Divine Beauty Hair Salon and Gina Matthews of G & B Trucking, Inc for their generous donations.

About

Reaching Out Now supports under-resourced youth to be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose, and optimism. They serve students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through our programs, we provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.