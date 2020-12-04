Community Events
Reaching Out Now’s Holiday Cheer and Giving Event to be held December 14th
Come join Reaching Out Now and their partners at E Wilson Morrison, Skyline Middle School and Skyline High School for a drivethrough holiday celebration with something for the whole family. The event will be held December 14, 2020, from 4pm – 5pm. Enjoy hot chocolate, treats and gifts for the kids!
If you are able, please bring a gift card or check (payable to RON) to help us reach our goal of $5,000 to purchase holiday gifts for 50 families in Warren County Public Schools:
Reaching Out Now is a non-profit organization serving Warren County. Our focus has been on our Girls of Destiny Leadership Program. However, events of the past few days and weeks have caused us to refocus our efforts. Our community is hurting; our community is in need. Through much thought, prayer, and consideration, we have decided to launch “Giving to Give Back.” A campaign partnering with Warren County Principals led by Shane Goodwin, Principal of E. Wilson Elementary School, to help identify and feed the neediest students and their immediate families. We have also partnered with Michelle Smeltzer, Community Liaison of Warren County Department of Social Services, PaveMint Taphouse, Ledo’s Pizza in Front Royal, IHOP in Front Royal, Michael Williams of MDUB Chauffeur, and community volunteers able and willing to be His Boots on the Ground.
We are asking each of the nine schools in Warren County to identify five families with significant financial need. Families with the most need for nutritional, hot meals during this time. Our goal is to provide these forty- five families with a simple, hearty meal three days a week for the next twelve weeks. We will then reassess the need and adjust our plan of action as needed.
Families will have the option to pick up the meals at a Central location, and those who are unable to pick up their food will have it delivered by our volunteers. Devin Smith, our chef from Deliteful Food Catering, is busy preparing a menu for the upcoming weeks. He estimates that it will cost approximately seven hundred dollars per week to provide meals to forty- five families. This is where you come in.
We are asking for our community to Give to Give Back. Our goal is to feed forty-five families for twelve weeks.
This is a total cost of $9,000 for twelve weeks. We are asking that you consider supporting us as we are His Boots on the Ground during this time. Every donation helps us achieve our goal. And, as a 501(3)(C), your donations are tax-deductible. Please, help us help our community during this time. If you have any questions, please, feel free to contact Samantha Barber at 202-997-4701 or Michelle Smeltzer at 540-892-6108. Please, make your checks payable to Reaching Out Now and mail them to:
Reaching Out Now, Inc
933 N. River Road, Suite A1
Middletown, VA 22645
Thank you to our sponsors!
Community Events
Red Carpet Premiere of “…if My People…” to be held at the Alamo Drafthouse on December 12th
2020 has proven to be one of the most challenging years in global history. COVID-19 followed by racial injustice protests and riots during a heated election year have exposed the disunity of the United States of America. This timely, heart wrenching film challenges Christians to face issues that divide them theologically, racially, denominationally, politically and in regard to gender.
America is a divided and wounded nation. …if My People… rips off the bandage, exposes past and present wounds, ultimately placing America in loving arms of Jesus Christ!
In a dream, God speaks to Pastor Lev (Anthony Shaw Vaughan), and shows him America as God Himself sees it and says, “yet forty days and America will be overthrown.” Pastor Lev shares his dream, actually a vision from God, in a video that goes viral. Christians, non-Christians, and protestors converge on the small town of Stephens City, Virginia. Some to voice their indignation and others to fast and pray for forty days.
Local pastor and founder of Impact Christian Church of Stephens City, Mark David Kennerly, wrote, directed and produced this timely and important movie.
The Red Carpet Premiere will be held at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema located at 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd., Winchester, VA 22602 on Saturday, December 12th, 2020, 540-313-4060. Cast and Crew arrive at 6pm and the movie starts promptly at 7pm. Please visit drafthouse.com for COVID safety details. The run time is 127 Minutes. This faith based Christian movie has not yet been rated.
For a Press Pass to the Premiere or to setup an interview, please contact: Mark David Kennerly, markdavid@1922productions.com, or 540-409-7538.
Community Events
Letters to Santa: Have your children send their letters by December 16th
Did you know that Warren County Parks and Recreation has a great relationship with Santa Claus? He will be stopping by the Warren County Community Center on December 13, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. to take pictures with you. This year Santa asked if we could help get letters from kids to him so he could respond back to them before Christmas. Of course we said that we are happy to help!
Visit our website for information on how to properly send your letter to Santa: parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
Letters to Santa will be accepted from December 7, 2020, through December 16, 2020, and letters are for children 10 years of age and younger. Letters must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
More information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
This program is eligible for online registration: visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
Community Events
Christmas Scavenger Hunt starts December 7th
Santa needs your help! His elves went to play in the park and have lost their way back to Santa’s Workshop.
The elves are lost somewhere in Gertrude Miller and Lions Park; we have a map that may help you locate them. Each elf represents a letter, and once you find all the elves, you can help us unscramble our Christmas message.
Once you have the message, please submit to twalker@warrencountyva.net. If you submit the correct phrase, you will be entered into our Christmas Scavenger Hunt drawing for several prizes.
The scavenger hunt will be open from December 7, 2020 through December 18, 2020, and this activity is for children 13 years of age and younger. Messages must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020.
Winners will be announced live via Facebook on Monday, December 21, 2020.
Registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
Community Events
Pictures with Santa to be held at the Warren County Community Center on Sunday, December 13
Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the North Pole’s jolliest elf, Santa! We have put together a brunch box for you to enjoy. The box contains seasonal crafts and delicious treats. Photos with Santa will be taken and printed on site.
- Pictures with Santa are for children under 10 years old and must be accompanied by an adult.
- Cost for the pictures with Santa event is $10.00 per person.
- Event is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is recommended.
- Only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time.
Pictures with Santa will be on held Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
This program is eligible for online registration: visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Grinch”
- Triple Feature: “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, “Frosty the Snowman”, “White Christmas”
Community Events
Warren Coalition’s HALO Read Kick-Off a success
The Warren Coalition held the HALO (Help All Little Ones) Read Kick-Off event on Sunday, November 22nd, near Fantasy Land playground. Adorned with train tracks and featuring safe, socially-distanced activities, the event was the first opportunity for the youngest children of Warren County to sign up for free books.
The Warren Coalition’s HALO Read program is an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Imagination Library mails free books to registered children, ages 0-4. The goal of the program is to develop a life-long love of reading.
“We were blessed with good weather and a great group of volunteers who read books to the children, played games with them, and handed out coloring books,” said Joyce Jenkins-Wimmer, the HALO Read coordinator. “It was a strong start for a brand-new program. We look forward to growing it throughout the next year.”
Families can still register for HALO Read. Registration forms will be distributed at pre-schools, churches, and other venues around the county. A registration form may be obtained from the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, VA. It may also be downloaded here.
HALO Read is administered by the Warren Coalition, in partnership with Warren County Public Schools and WHAT MATTERS. The Warren Coalition thanks the Founding Sponsors of the HALO Read program, including American Woodmark, Windcrest Foundation, and the Middleburg Library Advisory Board. In addition to these, Rotary District 7570 provided a collaborative district grant in partnership with the Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Rotary Club of Warren County and Rotary Club of Front Royal. The Rotary grant will sponsor 100 newborns through the entire five-year program, while also providing literacy materials to the Front Royal Light up Academy and Maisha Home for Children in Uganda. Many generous individual donors have contributed as well.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has gifted well over 140 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.7 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph N
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 29.93"Hg
UV index: 0
45/30°F
41/30°F