Reaching Out Now’s Holiday Cheer and Giving Event to be held December 14th

Come join Reaching Out Now and their partners at E Wilson Morrison, Skyline Middle School and Skyline High School for a drivethrough holiday celebration with something for the whole family. The event will be held December 14, 2020, from 4pm – 5pm. Enjoy hot chocolate, treats and gifts for the kids!

If you are able, please bring a gift card or check (payable to RON) to help us reach our goal of $5,000 to purchase holiday gifts for 50 families in Warren County Public Schools:

Reaching Out Now is a non-profit organization serving Warren County. Our focus has been on our Girls of Destiny Leadership Program. However, events of the past few days and weeks have caused us to refocus our efforts. Our community is hurting; our community is in need. Through much thought, prayer, and consideration, we have decided to launch “Giving to Give Back.” A campaign partnering with Warren County Principals led by Shane Goodwin, Principal of E. Wilson Elementary School, to help identify and feed the neediest students and their immediate families. We have also partnered with Michelle Smeltzer, Community Liaison of Warren County Department of Social Services, PaveMint Taphouse, Ledo’s Pizza in Front Royal, IHOP in Front Royal, Michael Williams of MDUB Chauffeur, and community volunteers able and willing to be His Boots on the Ground.

We are asking each of the nine schools in Warren County to identify five families with significant financial need. Families with the most need for nutritional, hot meals during this time. Our goal is to provide these forty- five families with a simple, hearty meal three days a week for the next twelve weeks. We will then reassess the need and adjust our plan of action as needed.

Families will have the option to pick up the meals at a Central location, and those who are unable to pick up their food will have it delivered by our volunteers. Devin Smith, our chef from Deliteful Food Catering, is busy preparing a menu for the upcoming weeks. He estimates that it will cost approximately seven hundred dollars per week to provide meals to forty- five families. This is where you come in.

We are asking for our community to Give to Give Back. Our goal is to feed forty-five families for twelve weeks.

This is a total cost of $9,000 for twelve weeks. We are asking that you consider supporting us as we are His Boots on the Ground during this time. Every donation helps us achieve our goal. And, as a 501(3)(C), your donations are tax-deductible. Please, help us help our community during this time. If you have any questions, please, feel free to contact Samantha Barber at 202-997-4701 or Michelle Smeltzer at 540-892-6108. Please, make your checks payable to Reaching Out Now and mail them to:

Reaching Out Now, Inc

933 N. River Road, Suite A1

Middletown, VA 22645

Thank you to our sponsors!