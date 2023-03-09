Ready, set, declutter

Tackling spring cleaning without first decluttering a few rooms, drawers, or cupboards can be futile. Is this task worth the effort? The answer is a resounding yes. Getting rid of unnecessary things gives you, among other things, an incredible feeling of lightness and well-being. Here are a few tips on how to make this chore go smoothly.

Many find that sorting through their belongings brings up various emotions. Can you relate? To lighten the emotional load, start with items with little or no sentimental value, such as leftover renovation materials or take-out containers that can go in the recycling bin.

Once you’ve done this, sort through other items. When deciding if you should keep something, ask yourself if it’s useful. If you haven’t used it in over a year, it’s not essential. If you’re reluctant to part with an expensive item, remember that you can sell it to someone else who can give it a new life.

If you have several duplicates of nearly identical items, keep only one or two (the least worn, for example). If you’ve been hoarding clothes that no longer fit, be realistic. Sell them if they’re in good shape or donate them to an organization that helps needy people.

After decluttering, reward yourself with a relaxing massage or meal out.