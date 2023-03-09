Home
Ready, set, declutter
Tackling spring cleaning without first decluttering a few rooms, drawers, or cupboards can be futile. Is this task worth the effort? The answer is a resounding yes. Getting rid of unnecessary things gives you, among other things, an incredible feeling of lightness and well-being. Here are a few tips on how to make this chore go smoothly.
Many find that sorting through their belongings brings up various emotions. Can you relate? To lighten the emotional load, start with items with little or no sentimental value, such as leftover renovation materials or take-out containers that can go in the recycling bin.
Once you’ve done this, sort through other items. When deciding if you should keep something, ask yourself if it’s useful. If you haven’t used it in over a year, it’s not essential. If you’re reluctant to part with an expensive item, remember that you can sell it to someone else who can give it a new life.
If you have several duplicates of nearly identical items, keep only one or two (the least worn, for example). If you’ve been hoarding clothes that no longer fit, be realistic. Sell them if they’re in good shape or donate them to an organization that helps needy people.
After decluttering, reward yourself with a relaxing massage or meal out.
3 alternatives to lazy Susans
The lazy Susan is probably one of the most well-known and recognized kitchen cabinet accessories. However, many homeowners complain that it isn’t practical. If you’re remodeling your kitchen, here are three lazy Susan alternatives you may consider.
1. Super Susan trays spin independently on the shelves inside the corner cabinet. You can add up to three trays, depending on your storage needs. This feature eliminates the pole many people hate on a standard lazy Susan, which allows you to store larger items.
2. Magic corner pull-outs are door-mounted shelves that swing out of the corner cabinet. Many models also include back shelves that can be pulled out individually for easy loading and unloading.
3. Corner drawers are the most ergonomic option because you get the most space to store things. However, they’re expensive and can only be included in a new build because of their large opening and clearance requirements.
Finally, you can also opt to block out the corner completely. Sometimes forfeiting access to the corner creates other benefits, such as getting a larger drawer bank. Consult your contractor to determine the most practical option for your needs.
3 unconventional yet eco-friendly modes of transportation
It’s common knowledge that cycling is a great way to reduce your environmental footprint and help the planet. However, advances in electric technology have given way to new and unconventional modes of transportation. Here are three cycling alternatives.
1. Electric kick scooters have two wheels, a platform, and handlebars for steering. They’re lightweight, foldable, and can travel 24 to 28 miles in one go. Most models are modestly priced at a few hundred dollars and offer years of convenient performance.
2. The OneWheel™ is a type of electric skateboard that can travel on various terrains, including grass, gravel, and pavement. However, unlike most electric skateboards, the Onewheel™ doesn’t require a handheld remote, allowing riders to control direction using their body weight and core. The Onewheel™ can reach speeds up to 19 miles per hour and travel up to 30 miles on a single charge.
3. Hover shoes are similar to hoverboards, except they consist of two separate motorized wheels connected to a pair of articulated pads. Most hover shoes can reach a top speed of about 6.5 miles per hour and typically offer anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes of run time on a full charge. This makes them perfect for quick trips to the store.
Why not try one of these technologies if you’re interested in alternative ways to get to work, school, or the grocery store?
5 mistakes to avoid when cleaning your windows and mirrors
Clean mirrors, windows, and glass furniture add instant sparkle to your decor. In your haste to get the shine, you may make mistakes that cause you to double your efforts. Avoid these five habits to get the best results the first time.
1. Cleaning when the weather or lighting is bad, like freezing rain or glaring sun
2. Neglecting to dust surrounding spaces, like mirror frames, before cleaning
3. Using a poor-quality cleaning solution
4. Drying surfaces with a non-absorbent, dirty, or lint-covered cloth
5. Forgetting to wipe the squeegee after each pass
Purchase the best cleaning products and accessories at your local stores. You could also try hiring a cleaning pro for dazzling results.
Three types of light bulbs
Lighting is a crucial element of home decor, and it can be challenging to know what type of bulb is best. Here are three types of light bulbs and their uses.
1. Light-emitting diode (LED). LED bulbs are energy efficient. In fact, they consume 75 percent less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs. They give off a bright light, emit no heat, and contain no mercury. They can last up to 50,000 hours, making them an excellent choice for hard-to-reach sockets.
2. Compact Fluorescent (CFL). CFL bulbs are almost as energy efficient as LEDs but require time to get bright. They’re excellent for illuminating large spaces like garages. They last between 8,000 and 10,000 hours and come in various colors. CFL bulbs contain mercury, so handle them carefully and dispose of them properly.
3. Halogen. These lights emit an intense directional light and are perfect for illuminating under kitchen cabinets and pendant or recessed lighting. You can use halogen bulbs with a dimmer. However, halogen bulbs burn hot, so keep them away from flammable objects. Plus, handle them with gloves because the oil from your fingers can make them explode if they get too hot.
Visit a home improvement store or lighting center to see their lighting selections.
Six ways to optimize your kitchen storage
Are you looking for ways to tidy up and de¬clutter your kitchen? Here are six ideas to inspire you.
1. Shelves increase storage possibilities and come in various materials to match your decor.
2. Stackable containers maximize useable space and look good on shelves and inside cabinets.
3. Dividers are perfect for drawers and cabinets because they keep things like spices, utensils, and snacks in place.
4. Stacking trays are ideal for deep drawers because they save space and keep each item accessible.
5. Swivel trays are easy to install and prevent you from awkwardly twisting and turning to reach rarely used items.
6. Door storage units have many uses, and you can hide them.
Check out your local stores for practical and affordable storage ideas.
How to replace your kitchen countertop in 3 steps
With the right tools, the average homeowner can install a new countertop over the weekend. Here’s how to do it in three easy steps.
1. Remove. Shut off your home’s water supply and disconnect the sink. Then, remove the old countertop.
2. Cut. Determine the dimensions of the new countertop. Allow an extra inch for islands and overhangs. Use a scribe to cut the sides that touch an uneven wall surface.
3. Install. Depending on the material of your countertop, you may need to apply a protective sealant and use special adhesives or screws. Ensure the countertop is secure and stable before re-connecting the plumbing and replacing the sink.
Look for a professional in your area if you’d rather leave this task to an expert.
