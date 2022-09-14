Community Events
Real Estate and Community News (August/September 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
Warren Coalition
- Celebrate Kids Day will be on September 25 from 1 to 4pm at the community center near Fantasyland. Cost is only $1.00 for kids. Please consider donating for me to get blasted with a water balloon! Goal is $500!! There are several other community members you will recognize! Click here: warrencoalition.org/celebrate-kids-day
Chamber of Commerce
- After Hours will be hosted by Auto Care Clinic this month on September 27. Come out at 5:30pm to enjoy networking, snacks, and beverages!
- Festival of Leaves will be hosted on October 15th this year. Be sure to come out downtown and enjoy all the great music, food, and fun! Full details: festivalofleaves.org
Homecoming Weekend – Special Opportunity!
- Randolph-Macon Academy will be celebrating Homecoming 2022 on October 21, 22, and 23. Our town can expect between 200-400 visitors who might be interested in what we have to offer! Would you be interested in being part of a directory that can be shared with these visitors? Would you consider a special or a coupon or some other creative idea to inspire new business? Let’s talk! Call me: 540-683-0790
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for August 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for August 2022. We are in the red once again for new listings, new pending, and closed listings.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -21.1%
- New Pending DOWN -27.4%
- Closed sales are DOWN -35.6%
- Average Median Sold $360,250
- Average Days on Market 24
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: August 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated September 2022
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Community Events
SAR participates in 9/11 Commemoration
On September 11, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a massing of the colors to commemorate 9/11 held in Culpeper, Virginia. Four ceremonies were held at four locations in Culpeper to commemorate the 2,977 lives that were lost on that tragic day. Members of the Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department, Culpeper Sheriffs Department, Culpeper Police Department, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Sons of the American Revolution combined to conduct the activities.
The first event was held in front of the Culpeper Fire Station with color guards from the various organizations aligned beneath a flag hanging beneath the extended ladder of a fire truck. A brief reading to commemorate the Fire Fighters and Medics who lost their lives was followed by a playing of Taps at 8:46, the time American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
This event was followed by a ceremony in front of the Sheriff’s Office with Taps at 9:03 to commemorate United 175 flying into the South Tower in honor of law enforcement personnel lost.
A third ceremony was held at Wine Park next to a commemorative veterans statue with Taps at 9:37 when American 77 hit the pentagon. This was a tribute to the military personnel lost during that attack.
A final ceremony was held at Culpeper’s busiest intersection with first responders, veterans groups and the Sons of the American Revolution lining the four sides of the intersection to commemorate the passengers on United 93 that crashed in the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Despite heavy rain, Taps was played and all participants held their positions throughout the ceremony.
Participating for Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Brett Osborn, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler. From the Culpeper Minutemen were Mike Dennis, Tom Hamill, Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke. Ken Bonner from Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter and Dave Cook from Fairfax Resolves Chapter completed the SAR contingent. All total with veteran organizations, first responders and the SAR, there were six color guards and 75 participants throughout the four ceremonies.
Community Events
Samuels Library to celebrate the life of long-time employee
In 2021, Samuels Public Library suffered the tragic loss of beloved long-time employee Kathy Jacob. Kathy worked as a Youth Services Assistant at the Library for 13 years and was well-known within the community of Warren County. On September 23 at 5:30pm, the Library will celebrate Kathy’s life and unveil a special memorial in the Children’s Garden.
“Kathy was a joyous person,” says Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor, “She made every patron feel special with her kind smile.”
Kathy was passionate about her work. She spearheaded a partnership with Warren County Fire & Rescue, bringing them to the Library for Story Time. She visited daycare centers and coordinated outreach events with local schools and daycares. She knew the amazing impact that reading can have in a young person’s life.
“Losing Kathy was not only a loss for the Library, but for our entire community,” says Michelle Ross, Executive Director, “Thanks to an outpouring of support from many generous donors, the Library is now able to commemorate Kathy with a statue in her honor.”
The Library will unveil the statue at the celebration of life on September 23. All members of the public are invited and will have the opportunity to share memories of Kathy. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Samuels Library and the Library will remain open with limited services until 7pm.
Community Events
Compatriot Grave Marking Ceremony honoring Gary Leo Fletcher
On September 10, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) conducted a compatriot grave marking ceremony for Gary Leo Fletcher.
When a member of the SAR passes, the family can request a ceremony to honor the compatriot. This ceremony was held at the Salem Church of the Brethren, Stephens City. Dale Corey emcee’d the event with the Right Reverend Larry Johnson providing chaplain duties.
Gary Fletcher was born November 1, 1932, in Rock Oak, West Virginia. Eventually the family moved to Bayfield, Wisconsin, where he graduated from Bayfield High School in 1951. Shortly after, Gary joined the US Navy, proudly serving his country from 1951-1955, including time in the Korean War. He became a bricklayer/stonemason, receiving journeyman status in 1957. He taught masonry at Dowel J. Howard Vocational School and worked for Brick Institute of America as head of manpower development. He left there to work at Frederick Block Company until his retirement.
Gary married Neva Yates on December 26, 1953, at the Salem Church of the Brethren. Their marriage lasted 63 years. They are the parents of six children and grandparents to 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
An active member of the church, Gary served as a deacon, a delegate, and participated in many mission and disaster relief projects. He was an active member of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 313, instrumental in the organization and construction of the Korean War Memorial in Jim Barnett Part in Winchester, as well as Veteran Memorials in Stephens City and Middletown. He was a member of the American Legion Post 21, FOE 4186, Moose Lodge 2483, and a compatriot of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution. A proud veteran who served his family, community and country with distinction.
Members of the Korean War Foundation were present and provided honors to a fallen comrade. These included Paul Bombadier, Lew Ewing, Ray Ewing, Marshall DeHaven, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Rob Shirley and Herb Taylor.
The ceremony included the combined color guard of the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) and Sgt Maj John Champe (SMJC) Chapters for the Virginia Society SAR. The color guard was commanded by Brett Osborn (CJWII) and included Ken Bonner (SMJC), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Kelly Ford (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Dennis Permerter (CJWII), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Barry Schwoerer (SMJC), Mark Sink (CMJC), Richard Tyler (CJWII) and Charles Harbaugh, Mayor of Middletown.
Presentations on Gary were given by Dale Corey and Ray Steele, with wreath presentations by Marc Robinson (CJWII), Ken Bonner (CMJC) and Lew Ewing, Korean War Veterans Association. Luke Boles played “Flowers of the Forest” and “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipe. The Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by Kecia Brown, Virginia State DAR/SAR Liaison from the Ketoctin DAR Chapter.
Community Events
Phoenix Project invites you to bring your LUNCH and LEARN each Wednesday in October
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month and will be here before we know it! Part of the mission of the Phoenix Project is to educate the community on Domestic Violence.
Each Wednesday in October, you are invited to meet (with your lunch) at the Front Royal Police Department at 900 Monroe Ave, Front Royal, from noon to 1 pm for lunch and learn.
Here’s the list of programs scheduled:
- October 5 – Domestic Violence 101, Agency Services, and Work of Volunteers. Presenter – Tammy Sharpe
- October 12 – The Connection between Homelessness & DV, Agency Services to Homelessness in Victims. Presenter – Avery Harper
- October 19 – Legal System Navigation for Clients and Services we offer. Presenter – Candy Dixon
- October 26 – Domestic Violence and Children – How they are Affected and our Services. Presenter – Kristen Gregg
Call Melanie @ 540-635-2302 or email melanie@phoenix-project.org to register!
Community Events
Shenandoah County 250th Anniversary Celebration
On September 10, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II and Daniel Morgan Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in the Shenandoah County 250th Anniversary Celebration at the Shenandoah Germanic Heritage Museum, Hottel/Keller Homestead, Tom’s Brook, Virginia. The commemoration included vendors and organizations with an interest in history.
The event was held on land which was the original homestead of George Keller and Barbara Hottel. They received a land grant from Lord Thomas Fairfax given in 1750, prior to the area becoming a county in 1772. The festival included historical exhibits and demonstrations including a blacksmith, farrier, military encampments from different eras, a treadle sewing machine, Shenandoah County long rifles, and more. The property features the Shenandoah Germanic Heritage Museum and festival goers were able to visit an early 1800s farmhouse, the Loom House Museum, and a springhouse.
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter set up a display, along with the French and Indian War Foundation and Mercer’s Company, to give visitors a glimpse into life in the 18th century in what became Shenandoah County. Presentations were given on settlement of the region, living conditions, muskets, the role of militia and home guards and the effect of the French and Indian War and the American Revolution on this part of the Shenandoah Valley.
Compatriots of the SAR providing presentations included Dale Corey, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler. Paul Parish of the Daniel Morgan Chapter along with his wife Lis provided presentations weaving on looms and fire starting as practiced in the 18th century. This included the use of flint and steel and a magnifying glass as well as safety precautions. Potential members who assisted included Brian Bayliss and Frederick “Freddie” Meyle.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, September 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, September 20:
“13 Assassins” @ 7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Don’t Worry Darling”
- “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
- “Halloween Ends”
- “Black Adam”
Wind: 8mph NW
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 7
81/55°F
84/59°F