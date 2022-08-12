Jenspiration
Real Estate and Community News (July/August 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
Check out Facebook page to read about a great mentor and resident story.
Humane Society of Warren County
Waggin’ for Dragons
August 6, 2022 – River Access at the Front Royal Golf Course
We brought in over $19,000 for the Humane Society, Chamber of Commerce, and United Way. Rugged Terrain Crossfit WON the boat race bringing home the trophy! The Rotary River Rats won Team Spirit and Most Funds Raised awards.
After Hours will be hosted by City National Bank this month on August 23. Come out at 5:30pm to enjoy networking, snacks, and maybe a little live music by House of Hope resident Ed McCurdy!
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for July 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2022. There has been a jump in listings.
In general summary:
1. New Listings are UP 17.2%
2. New Pending DOWN -19.63%
3. Closed sales are DOWN -19.2%
4. Average Median Sold $320,000
5. Average Days on Market 23
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: July 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated August 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® "Your Happy Home Expert!"
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Jenspiration
Donations to aid Kentucky still accepted at Aders Insurance Agency
Donations will be collected for the second week in a row at Aders Insurance Agency, located at 23 Church Street in Front Royal, from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday, until August 12.
Please help those who suffered due to the flooding in Kentucky. Towels and blankets must be NEW. No more clothing in needed.
Jenspiration
Rugged Terrain Crossfit takes home the trophy at the Waggin’ for Dragons 2022 race
Waggin’ for Dragons 2022 is a wrap.
Thank you to all of the participants and volunteers who spent their day with us down on the Shenandoah River with the 22Dragons crew. This year, this fun boat race benefited the Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and United Way of Front Royal.
Check out the lineup of teams this year! All of these boats raised at least $1,000 as an entry fee. There were several fierce rivalries that added to the energy and fun!
- Humane Society of Warren County – Foster Fleabags
- Rotary – Rotary River Rats
- Warren County Sheriff’s Department
- State Farm – Good Neighbors
- Element Risk – Risky Business
- Rugged Terrain Crossfit
- Valley Health
- Skyline High School
- Coldwell Banker Blue
The winner of the race on the water was Rugged Terrain Crossfit! Congratulations!
This tough crew came out and gave it their all. Fun banter was held between the Sheriff’s team and Crossfit, as there was wife vs. husband action on the two boats! Be sure to stop by the Rugged Terrain gym to see this gorgeous Waggin’ for Dragons trophy in person. Bragging rights and good luck will live at this gym for the next year!
- GOLD: Rugged Terrain Crossfit 1.01.4
- SILVER: Warren County Sheriff’s Department 1.01.88
- BRONZE: Coldwell Banker Blue 1.02.08
(Numbers are appropriately correct)
There were two other categories that were judged: Most Funds Raised, and Most Spirited teams. The Rotary River Rats brought home both of these honors, netting a total of $5,011 in funds raised, a full $2,000 more than next in line. All three of our local Rotary clubs were represented on the boat – Rotary Club of Warren County, Rotary Club of Front Royal, and the Rotary Club of Northern Shenandoah Valley. The team had a representative from the House of Hope, Department of Social Services, and I’m Just Me Movement (a local non-profit that supports our youth through mentoring and positive reinforcement) rowing as well!
Jenspiration
Community groups and businesses donate almost 500 backpacks
This week several local organizations came together to prepare backpacks and school supplies for our Warren County students. State Farm is a good neighbor in more ways than one. This school year, State Farm has made backpacks available at a reasonable rate for their agents to purchase for give-back campaigns. Our local agents, Ellen Aders and Bill Powers, took advantage of their companies efforts and applied them in a joint effort. Aders brought the project to the Rotary Club of Warren County who together purchased 270 backpacks for our youth.
Powers connected with the Kiwanis Club of Front Royal and combined purchased 200 more! The Salvation Army stepped up and helped organize the purchase of all of the supply inserts. MDUB Chauffeur supported the efforts as well.
Once the packs were stuffed with supplies, the boxes were delivered to Diversified Minds for distribution. Thank you to our Warren County Public Schools representatives, Superintendent Chris Ballenger & Shane Goodwin of Director of Personnel, for helping to get these backpacks to the Warren County children who need them most!
Community Events
2022 YES Conference | Finding Your Balance for our high school students
Bringing HOPE to our students… a special event this Monday that you don’t want to miss!
Enjoy this video interview to meet several special people who are involved in this upcoming event, brought to you by Reaching Out Now, 2022 YES Conference | Finding Your Balance, partnering with Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and Shenandoah University.
In this video you will meet:
- Brandon Thomas – Winchester Rescue Mission
- Ryan Munsey – International motivational speaker
- Samantha Barber – Reaching Out Now
- Cynthia Roberts Schneider – Top of Virginia Regional Chamber
- Rebecca Gibson – Director of Civic Engagement at Shenandoah University
If you have a high school student, please consider sending them to this event! The goal is to help provide hope and inspiration to our kids. The past year has had a lot of ups and downs; Let’s inspire them for the new year!
More about the event:
- Continental breakfast will be provided and lunch will be served at the University’s Allen Dining Hall, and included in the registration costs.
- What: YES Conference (Youth Empowered for Success)
- Theme: “Finding Your Balance”
- Where: Stimpson Auditorium at Shenandoah University (Halpin-Harrison Hall 600 Millwood Ave, Winchester, VA)
- When: August 1, 2022 from 8:30am – 4PM
- Cost: $15 (scholarships available)
- Who: rising Sophomores, Seniors and Juniors in Shenandoah Valley schools
- Register: 2022 YES Conference
Thank you Kory Campbell for a great video production!
Jenspiration
Marlow Motors 75 Acts of Kindness extends to the House of Hope
Tuesday night was filled with joy at the House of Hope, as Marlow Motors extended one of their 75 Acts of Kindness to the men. Together, a beach BBQ was enjoyed by all, including the neighborhood kitty, Toofless.
Earlier in the week, a Marlow Motors volunteer stopped by the house and picked up about 30 pounds of ground beef to thaw and “patty” for the cookout. Helping the men plan a big meal, thaw meat and grill it up, is an act of kindness in itself. Add a few decorations, fun music and good company, we are talking an awesome evening to remember!
The House of Hope is so thankful to be included in Marlow’s mission this month, “Let’s build a better community together!” All of the residents who were home on Tuesday evening, enjoyed the cheeseburgers and social setting that was created. One man commented, “It was wonderful to be able to sit and have conversation with people.”
Anticipating this cookout, the men at the House of Hope felt inspired to pay it forward by helping to clean up their neighbor’s yard after tenants moved out and left trash behind. How have you been inspired as you learn about the kindness that has been popping more than usual in our community?
Community Events
