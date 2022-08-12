Real Estate and Community News (July/August 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Waggin’ for Dragons 2022 is a wrap.

Thank you to all of the participants and volunteers who spent their day with us down on the Shenandoah River with the 22Dragons crew. This year, this fun boat race benefited the Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and United Way of Front Royal.

Check out the lineup of teams this year! All of these boats raised at least $1,000 as an entry fee. There were several fierce rivalries that added to the energy and fun!

Humane Society of Warren County – Foster Fleabags

Rotary – Rotary River Rats

Warren County Sheriff’s Department

State Farm – Good Neighbors

Element Risk – Risky Business

Rugged Terrain Crossfit

Valley Health

Skyline High School

Coldwell Banker Blue

The winner of the race on the water was Rugged Terrain Crossfit! Congratulations!

This tough crew came out and gave it their all. Fun banter was held between the Sheriff’s team and Crossfit, as there was wife vs. husband action on the two boats! Be sure to stop by the Rugged Terrain gym to see this gorgeous Waggin’ for Dragons trophy in person. Bragging rights and good luck will live at this gym for the next year!

GOLD : Rugged Terrain Crossfit 1.01.4

: Rugged Terrain Crossfit 1.01.4 SILVER : Warren County Sheriff’s Department 1.01.88

: Warren County Sheriff’s Department 1.01.88 BRONZE: Coldwell Banker Blue 1.02.08

(Numbers are appropriately correct)

There were two other categories that were judged: Most Funds Raised, and Most Spirited teams. The Rotary River Rats brought home both of these honors, netting a total of $5,011 in funds raised, a full $2,000 more than next in line. All three of our local Rotary clubs were represented on the boat – Rotary Club of Warren County, Rotary Club of Front Royal, and the Rotary Club of Northern Shenandoah Valley. The team had a representative from the House of Hope, Department of Social Services, and I’m Just Me Movement (a local non-profit that supports our youth through mentoring and positive reinforcement) rowing as well!