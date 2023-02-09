Real Estate
Real Estate Scam Alert: Fraudulent buyers and sellers
Across Virginia, and in neighboring states, real estate licensees are seeing a sharp increase in scams involving fraudulent buyers and sellers. In this latest scam, criminals are contacting real estate agents to list properties they do not own. Typically, the criminals are looking to sell properties that do not have a mortgage—commonly in the form of vacant lots—below market value, for cash, and quickly. By targeting properties that do not have a mortgage or other lien, scammers hope to complete the transaction before the true owner gets tipped off by the lender.
These criminals often claim some sort of emergency is keeping them stuck abroad or out of the area to explain why they are looking to sell so quickly. “We’re hearing of a lot of cases in which the phony sellers use a medical or family emergency to explain why they’re unable to conduct the transaction in person,” says Virginia REALTORS® General Counsel Laura M. Murray. “Often, they will insist on conducting the entire transaction virtually.” In many of these cases, the digital images of photo IDs provided by the criminals are intentionally made to be barely legible.
Certain steps can be taken to help agents protect themselves and their clients from scammers:
- Conduct independent research on property ownership through county land records
- Insist on meeting with sellers—either in person or by video call
- Insist on a known settlement company or attorney being involved in the transaction
Virginia REALTORS® 2023 President Katrina M. Smith reminds agents, “It is imperative to trust your intuition. If something seems off, make sure to speak with your broker about further steps you can take before taking any actions with the consumer.”
Real Estate
Three tips for selling your home if you have pets
Are you a proud pet owner that needs to sell your home? Although you may consider your furry friend part of the family, not everyone agrees. Here are a few tips to ensure your home appeals to all buyers.
1. Deep clean your home
Lingering pet odors can turn off potential buyers. Consequently, it’s a good idea to deep clean your entire home, including floors, baseboards, walls, and upholstery, to remove any stains and unpleasant smells. Moreover, wash all your bedding, curtains, throw pillows, and anything that could hide pet fur and odors.
2. Remove pet accessories
Potential buyers want to picture themselves living in your home. Therefore, it’s important to de-clutter and remove any evidence of your pet, including toys, food and water dishes, litterboxes, bedding, scratching posts, and leashes.
3. Spruce up your yard
Has your dog dug up parts of your yard, damaged your landscaping, or left behind numerous patches of dead grass from using your lawn as a personal potty? Spend a weekend sprucing it up to ensure it looks clean and inviting. Moreover, make sure you remove all pet waste before every showing.
Lastly, taking your pet off the premises while your house is being shown is best. If you can’t take your pets with you, ask a friend or neighbor to care for them or find a pet daycare or sitter.
Real Estate
Should you stay or should you go?
Here is a happy problem: Should you renovate or move? No matter what choice you make, you are going to have something better.
But when you get into the details, both options are stressful.
If this is your decision, start by asking yourself whether you like the location of your home.
You might find yourself saying you like the neighborhood, the commute, the access to amenities, and the school district. If so, ask yourself if your home has the space to accommodate your needs and, if not, what it would take to make it work.
Changes are an important issue. It’s fun to change the look of a home, but the most important renovations could be functional: roof, furnace, foundation, and siding. These cost a lot and aren’t nearly as satisfying, but they are crucial to maintaining your investment.
Cost is an issue. Adding a room can cost $40,000, according to CNBC. Remodeling a kitchen averages about $22,507. A new bathroom could cost $47,000. Of course, getting a contractor to estimate the costs and the time it will take to make the changes will be important. You’ll be living in a construction zone for a while — consider whether you are willing to do that.
Another thing to consider is the future resale value of the renovations. You don’t want a house that doesn’t fit the neighborhood, or your renovations will be worth less.
On the other hand, moving could get you into a house that already fits you. Of course, you’ll have to sell, pack up, and move. That is no treat. But when your lot is too small to add a room or if your kids need to be in another school district, it’s time to move on and build memories in a new space.
Real Estate
How to write a homebuyer’s letter
In a competitive market, writing a homebuyer letter can help persuade the seller that you’re the right candidate for their home. Here are a few tips for drafting the perfect letter to seal the deal.
1. Get personal. Above all, your letter should build an emotional connection with the seller. Paint a picture of why you’re excited about buying their home. Sellers like to know their property will be more than just an investment. For example, if you have children, mention how nice it’ll be to raise them in such a picturesque home. The goal is to help the seller identify with you and your family.
2. Don’t mention remodeling. People have deep emotional connections to their homes. Therefore, keep any remodeling plans to yourself. Instead, mention the things you love most about the house. This will reassure the seller that you’ll leave their favorite aspects intact.
3. Keep it short. If you want your letter to stand out, keep your letter concise and to a single page. Focus on two or three of the most important reasons why you’re the best buyer for the home.
Finally, revise and proofread your letter to ensure it’s as professional and eloquent as possible.
Local News
The Trust Deed Pledge Plan: An investor’s greatest investment aspiration
REAL ESTATE INVESTORS AND REAL ESTATE AGENTS
An original Trust Deed Pledge (TDPP) to help property owners from losing their entire property equity due to a foreclosure has been developed. By rescuing the equity and turning the owner into a qualified investor in plan, the owner continues to grow the funds rescued.
THE SECURED CASH INVESTOR POSITION IN THE TDPP INVESTMENT
The desire to be protected in a safe rewarding and timely investment is what the investor wants and needs and receives in the TDPP.
- Investment amount required? – Ans: ($60,000 total in small amounts by a group of investors)
- What is the reward? – Ans: (Pre-agreed fixed amount of $25,500 up to $42,500)
- What is the timing of investment? – Ans: (Estimated one-year)
- Amount of protection? – Ans: (Collateral exceeds invested amount)
- How is the investor “protected”? – Ans: (With a very strong superior legal position)
REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY EARNINGS
The TDPP offers a way to achieve an exclusive listing to sell (foreclosure free) for the agent/broker finding and introducing the necessary material to the foreclosure owner. There is strong competition, in the regular market place for exclusive listings, that makes it a challenge to accumulate enough listings for the average licensee to earn and build a personal lifetime wealth of a million dollars plus. It is fair to say the TDPP can do it.
The TDPP offers new type real estate earnings, separate from and in addition to a 6% sale commission.
- Introducing an original way to earn 1% of the sales price of a property and a second way to earn 5% of the net sales price of the property.
- There are other original ways to earn a fee of $9,000 and one of $15,000 for new type activity in the TDPP.
- Achieve an exclusive foreclosure free exclusive listing for the person processing the property owner joining the TDPP.
- Other unique exciting opportunities are available to earn profit in original ways within the TDPP!
Go to http://investmentrevelation.com for more information.
Robert L. Evans, President
Foreclosure Answer Affirmed, Inc.
Real Estate
What to look for when buying an accessible home
If you or someone you live with has a physical disability, it’s important to find a home that accommodates your needs. Here are a few things to remember when looking for an accessible home.
• Single level. When house hunting, prioritize bungalows and ranch-style homes. These are the most accessible options because they typically only have one floor. If you’re looking at two-story homes, make sure there’s at least one bedroom and a full bathroom on the main level.
• Control inputs. Many traditional homes have basements that house the electrical panel, water heater, and furnace. In some homes, the washer and dryer are also located in the basement. To keep things accessible, look for a home with a main floor utility room or an attached garage for these control inputs.
• Doors and hallways. In most modern homes, the doors and hallways are at least 30 inches wide. However, if your home needs to be wheelchair accessible, make sure these areas are between 32 and 36 inches. The doorways should also have zero-clearance thresholds.
• Shower and bathroom. To accommodate a wheelchair or walker, look for bathrooms with ample floor space to maneuver a wheelchair and a shower stall that measures at least 30 by 60 inches.
Finally, let your real estate agent know that you must prioritize accessibility when looking for a place to live. They’ll be able to guide you to homes that fit the bill.
Real Estate
Ask the Expert: What is a conforming loan?
A conforming loan conforms to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guidelines. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are giant government-chartered mortgage companies that buy loans from lenders, giving lenders more flexibility to make new housing loans.
Most everyone who gets a mortgage has a conforming loan.
A non-conforming loan, by contrast, goes over the loan limit, and the requirements are stricter. Credit scores must be higher. The down payment must be higher. The debt-to-income ratio must be lower. Generally, the borrower shows high cash reserves.
In 2023, the limit for conforming loans has gone up.
The baseline for a conforming loan in 2023 will be $726,200, up $79,000 from the 2022 limit of $647,200. In higher-cost areas, the conforming limit will be even higher for 2023, up to $1,089,300 from $970,800 in 2022. This is good news since more homeowners will be able to qualify for loans that are less expensive and have lower requirements.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency made the changes because home prices were still climbing in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2021, but the increase in the loan limit was smaller than in 2022 because price growth has slowed.
Conforming loan requirements
Loan-to-value ratio: Your down payment has to be equal to 20 percent or more of the home’s value, but buyers can qualify for an FHA loan with as little as 3 percent down. With a down payment of less than 20 percent, buyers have to pay Private Mortgage Insurance, which can be expensive.
Credit score: A conforming loan requires a FICO credit score of 620-640. However, an FHA loan requires a credit score of 580. A lower credit score than that requires a higher down payment.
Debt-to-income ratio: Your debt-to-income ratio must be below 43 percent (although exceptions may raise this percentage) of your gross income.
Wind: 10mph S
Humidity: 53%
Pressure: 29.86"Hg
UV index: 0
48/34°F
43/36°F