Real estate viewings: what to expect

If you’ve recently put your house on the market, be prepared to welcome several types of visitors into your space, especially if you host an open house. Here are the kinds of viewers you’re most likely to meet.

• Future sellers are more interested in the real estate market than buying your home. They’re often neighbors who want to compare your home to theirs and appraise its value.

• Curious visitors aren’t ready to buy right now. They’re mainly interested in seeing what properties are available and what they can afford.

• Shoppers visit several open houses before putting in an offer. They’re looking for a good opportunity and will often ask specific questions and try to determine if you can negotiate.

• Convinced visitors are enthusiastic. They’re convinced your home is the perfect fit and can imagine themselves living there. They’ve fallen in love with the property and are only touring it to confirm their decision.

Simplify the selling process by engaging the services of a real estate broker. They know how to deal with each type of visitor.