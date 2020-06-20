Reasons to hire a professional mover

If you have a move coming up, hiring a professional moving company is a good idea. In addition to giving you peace of mind, here are the benefits of leaving this job to the experts.

Insurance

Most professional movers offer coverage in case your items are lost or damaged during the move. To avoid unpleasant surprises, carefully consult their insurance policy before choosing a company.

Efficiency



Since you don’t need to haul boxes, you can focus on cleaning and starting to unpack while the movers take care of loading and unloading the truck. This can be a great time saver.

Equipment

The cost of hiring a moving company includes all the necessary equipment, so you don’t have to worry about renting or purchasing blankets, straps, and dollies. The movers will also take care of the truck and be licensed to drive it.

Experience

Professional movers know how to safely pack and transport various types of furniture, appliances, and electronics. Their experience helps them avoid damage and injury when carrying heavy or delicate pieces on staircases and around tight corners.

Reliability

If you hire movers, you won’t have to depend on the availability of family and friends whose schedules might not line up and who may need to cancel on you at the last minute.

In the end, moving on your own might not save you as much money as you think. You still have to rent equipment and a truck. Plus, you’ll likely want to supply pizza, beer, and soft drinks for your volunteer crew.