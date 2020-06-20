Home
Reasons to hire a professional mover
If you have a move coming up, hiring a professional moving company is a good idea. In addition to giving you peace of mind, here are the benefits of leaving this job to the experts.
Insurance
Most professional movers offer coverage in case your items are lost or damaged during the move. To avoid unpleasant surprises, carefully consult their insurance policy before choosing a company.
Efficiency
Equipment
The cost of hiring a moving company includes all the necessary equipment, so you don’t have to worry about renting or purchasing blankets, straps, and dollies. The movers will also take care of the truck and be licensed to drive it.
Experience
Professional movers know how to safely pack and transport various types of furniture, appliances, and electronics. Their experience helps them avoid damage and injury when carrying heavy or delicate pieces on staircases and around tight corners.
Reliability
If you hire movers, you won’t have to depend on the availability of family and friends whose schedules might not line up and who may need to cancel on you at the last minute.
In the end, moving on your own might not save you as much money as you think. You still have to rent equipment and a truck. Plus, you’ll likely want to supply pizza, beer, and soft drinks for your volunteer crew.
Weeping willows: what gardeners should know
The weeping willow has long, cascading branches and makes an attractive addition to most gardens. Although native to China, this species now grows all around the world. However, it’s not your average tree. Here are three things to consider before planting a weeping willow on your property.
They grow quickly
Weeping willows can grow more than three feet every year in height and width. A full-grown tree can be up to 50 feet high and 40 feet across. The root system also grows quickly and extensively. This type of tree must, therefore, be planted far from buildings, septic tanks, and sidewalks, as well as underground sewer, water, and power lines.
They need a lot of water
They’re messy
Weeping willows frequently shed their leaves, twigs, and branches, so if you plant one on your property, you’ll need to regularly tidy up after it. For this reason, you should plant it away from your home, pool, and driveway to prevent damage caused by falling branches.
In short, a weeping willow tree makes a beautiful addition to a large property with a body of freshwater. Otherwise, it may become be a hazard or an inconvenience.
‘Cat whisperers’ can read feline faces
Have you ever looked at your cat and wondered what they’re thinking? Unlike dogs, cats can be hard to read. Some pet owners may wonder if their feline friends even have facial expressions. However, a recent study conducted at a Canadian university found that cats do indeed have facial expressions, but only about 13 percent of people can consistently read them.
Watching cat videos for science
To conduct the study, researchers collected 40 short cat videos from the internet. Twenty showed cats that were content and 20 featured cats that were distressed. The researchers used the context of the video and any included commentary to discern the feline’s mood.
With these videos, the researchers created an internet poll. More than 6,000 people from 85 countries responded to it, watching between two and 20 videos each. Viewers were asked whether they thought the cat on the screen was content or distressed. On average, the respondents were correct 11.85 times out of 20, a result that’s only slightly higher than chance.
However, there were outliers. Thirteen percent of people were particularly good at reading cat expressions, getting at least 15 out of 20 correct. Dubbed “cat whisperers” by the researchers, these people tended to be young, female veterinary professionals.
So what does this mean for cat owners? Researchers hope to figure out what makes cat whisperers good at reading feline facial cues. From there, they hope to teach others how to decode feline faces.
5 ways to live green in a seniors’ residence
Are you concerned that moving into a seniors’ residence will make it more difficult to control your carbon footprint? Here are five ways you can continue to have a positive effect on the environment in your new home.
1. Eat local and organic
You can reduce your carbon footprint by shopping at your local farmers’ market, growing vegetables on your balcony, and by favoring organic products at restaurants and shops.
2. Rely on reusable products
3. Remember to recycle
In addition to recycling paper, plastic and metal, consider what items can be sold or donated rather than thrown out. Some used objects can also be repurposed.
4. Opt for energy efficiency
Replace incandescent lightbulbs with LEDs. You can also reduce your energy consumption by using a smart thermostat, letting clothes and dishes air dry, and cooking single-serving meals in a small appliance.
5. Start a green committee
Collaborate with the neighbors and staff at your residence to implement recycling and carpooling programs, host sustainable living workshops, or start a community garden. By working with others, you’ll be able to make more of an impact.
Regardless of where you live, you can help protect the environment. By taking small steps, you can make a difference and do your part to preserve the planet.
How single fathers can get the support they need
It’s not easy being a single parent, which is why it’s important to surround yourself with family and friends who can help. This Father’s Day, reach out for the support you need so you can keep being an amazing dad.
Rely on family
Loved ones are an invaluable source of support for single parents and there’s no shame in asking a relative or friend to babysit while you take a much-needed break. In fact, giving yourself time to recharge allows you to be a more engaged and energetic parent. Let your kids be spoiled by their grandmother or doted on by their aunt. Taking time to relax and unwind is sure to do you good.
Find your tribe
Though it’s challenging to cultivate a social life as a single parent, it can be immensely rewarding to build friendships with men who share your experiences, struggles, and commitment to being a good dad. Plus, play dates are a great way to connect with other adults when you have young children.
So whether it’s at the office, the gym, or when you pick your kids up from school, take the time to meet and connect with other single fathers.
Being a single parent isn’t easy. However, by reaching out to others you can share some of the responsibilities involved and give yourself time to recharge.
Do you know a man who’s doing a great job of raising his children alone? This Father’s Day, show your appreciation by offering to watch his kids for a few hours. This way, he can take a well-earned break.
How to create a home office: 5 key components
If you regularly work or study from home, a comfortable office is vital. Here are five things to consider if you want to create a productive environment.
1. Location
It’s best to choose a space that’s removed from the rest of your home. A door that separates your office from other rooms will help you concentrate during the day and disconnect from work in the evening.
2. Desk
3. Storage
A bookshelf, filing cabinet, or other storage unit is required to hold the things you don’t need every day.
4. Lighting
Ideally, your home office has big windows that let in lots of natural light. If not, you’ll need ambient lighting to ensure the space is bright enough. Task lighting, such as a desk lamp, is also a must.
5. Chair
If you spend hours at a time sitting down, invest in a comfortable chair. Choose an adjustable one with wheels that offers adequate lumbar support.
Don’t forget to personalize your home office. Paint the walls a cheery tone, hang inspiring art on the walls, and adorn your desk with pictures of loved ones.
4 amazing dads from movies
Father’s Day is just around the corner. A great way to celebrate the occasion is by watching a movie with your dad. Here are four that feature fantastic fathers.
1. Life is Beautiful
Guido Orefice is an optimistic, cheerful man. When he and his family are interned in a Nazi concentration camp, Guido turns the experience into a game to spare his young son the cruel truth.
2. The Incredibles
3. The Pursuit of Happyness
After his wife abandons them, Chris Gardner must raise his son alone. Based on a true story, this father does everything in his power to ensure his child’s well-being, even when they’re forced to live on the street.
4. Ant-Man
Several Marvel movies are known for their problematic father figures, but Scott Lang is an exception. Even after he becomes Ant-Man, this dad’s number-one priority is his daughter, Cassie.
There are countless admirable fathers portrayed on the big screen. Who’s your top pick?
