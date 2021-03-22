Rebecca Ann Martin (1941 – 2021)

Rebecca Ann Martin, 79, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lynn Care Center.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Ms. Martin was born on May 13, 1941, in Fries, Virginia to the late George and Mabel Brewer McMillan. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard McMillan and Alden McMillan; sister-in-law, Polly McMillan, and her former husband of 18 years, Glenn Martin. She was a graduate of Woodlawn High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Shenandoah University in business administration. She lived in the northern Shenandoah Valley area for most of her adult life and retired as an office manager for Dr. Floyd Bradd of Skyline Family Practice in Front Royal. She loved to garden and always had at least one or two cats as her faithful companions. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her daughter, Cathleen J. Clark (Paul); two brothers, Gilmer McMillan (Sue) and George McMillan (Lucille); sister-in-law, Marlene Richardson McMillan; sister, Frances Cox; two granddaughters, Rebecca Clark and Samantha Clark Gauldin; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Lily, and Cameron Clark and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.