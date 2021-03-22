Obituaries
Rebecca Ann Martin (1941 – 2021)
Rebecca Ann Martin, 79, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lynn Care Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Martin was born on May 13, 1941, in Fries, Virginia to the late George and Mabel Brewer McMillan. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard McMillan and Alden McMillan; sister-in-law, Polly McMillan, and her former husband of 18 years, Glenn Martin. She was a graduate of Woodlawn High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Shenandoah University in business administration. She lived in the northern Shenandoah Valley area for most of her adult life and retired as an office manager for Dr. Floyd Bradd of Skyline Family Practice in Front Royal. She loved to garden and always had at least one or two cats as her faithful companions. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathleen J. Clark (Paul); two brothers, Gilmer McMillan (Sue) and George McMillan (Lucille); sister-in-law, Marlene Richardson McMillan; sister, Frances Cox; two granddaughters, Rebecca Clark and Samantha Clark Gauldin; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Lily, and Cameron Clark and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Roger D. Raistrick (1960 – 2021)
Roger D. Raistrick, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Raistrick was born on July 30, 1960 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Wilfred and Mildred (Kennedy) Raistrick. He was also preceded in death by his three grandchildren, Elijah Smith, Makaelynn Manuel, and Isabelle Smith, and nephew, Bud Raistrick.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Valerie G. Raistrick; three daughters, Erika Sackett (Joe), Brandi Smith (Stephen) and Ashley Raistrick (Travis Manuel); brother, Donald Wayne Raistrick; sister, Lynnette McCartney (Scott); six grandchildren, Caleb Smith, Malerie Manuel, Celeste Sackett, Abigail Smith, Mylee Manuel, and Scarlett Sackett; several nieces and nephews and many adopted daughters and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Jerry Allen Vermillion, Sr (1945 -2021)
Jerry Allen Vermillion, Sr, 75, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal with military honors provided by the Winchester V.F.W. Post 2123.
Jerry was born December 27, 1945, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late James Marvin Vermillion, Sr and Marie Fisher Vermillion. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and retired as a finance manager. Jerry was a member of the Front Royal Loyal Order of the Moose #829.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 51 years Mary Elizabeth Beatty Vermillion; son Jerry Allen Vermillion, Jr. and fiancé Angel of Sterling; daughter Kimberly Harwood of Mesa, Arizona; brother Jim Vermillion, and wife Anne of Stephens City; sister Linda Launders of Woodstock; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Angela Marie Vermillion; and a sister Joanne Felicio.
Pallbearers will be Brady Vermillion, Jordan Vermillion, Eric Fitzgerald, Stephen Balbuena, Nathan Duran Rosenberry, W.T. Shifflett, and Mike Shifflett.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Joseph Anthony Sackett (1930 – 2021)
Joseph Anthony Sackett, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away in his home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, surrounded by his adoring family.
Joe is survived by his daughters Virginia Dixon and husband Glen, and Sharon Harris and husband Chester; sons Michael Sackett and wife Caroline, Charles Sackett and wife Holly, and Donald Sackett and wife Linda; grandchildren Melissa Sackett, David Sackett, Daniel Sackett, Robert Sackett, Allison Topping, Sarah Leonard, Mark Sackett, Joseph Sackett, Michelle Bailey, Nicole Marou, and Brian Miller; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceding Joe in death was his loving wife of 53 years, Vivian Sackett, and daughter Judy Miller.
Joe was born to the late Benjamin and Ruth Sackett in Troy, New York on August 28, 1930. He was raised in a Catholic orphanage from the age of 7 until his 17th birthday when he left and joined the Navy. He serviced in the Navy from September 1947 until June 1950, after which he went to work for the Hudson Motor Car Company working as a mechanic until 1953. Next, he worked at the Able Tire Corporation where he was a division manager until 1967 when Firestone bought the company out. He then started his own business in Fairfax, Virginia, and in 1971 he moved to Front Royal and started Joe Sackett and Sons, Inc. He retired in April 2018.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice located at 333 Cork Street #405. Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Tracey Lynn Atkinson (1981 – 2021)
Tracey Lynn Atkinson, 39, of Toms Brook, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Raymond H. Morton Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
Miss Atkinson was born on October 6, 1981, in Woodbridge, Virginia to Gothar and Tina Atkinson Jr. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Middletown, Virginia.
Surviving along with her parents are her maternal grandmother, Ernestine Woodbridge; sister, Tenise Pringle; two nieces, Trinity Pringle and Tiana Atkinson; nephew, Dallas Pringle and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church Missionary Ministry, 1893 Senseney Ave, Middletown, VA 22645.
Jo Anne Petty (1929 – 2021)
Jo Anne Petty, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Petty was born on August 10, 1929, in Culpeper, Virginia to the late Roy and Helen Rodgers Baumgardner. She attended Rivermont Baptist Church. Mrs. Petty loved the outdoors, working in her garden, going fishing on a nice warm day, spending time with her family, and going to Charlestown to play the slots. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carroll “Jack” Petty.
Survivors include her two daughters, Carol Anne Ritenour and Kay Marble both of Front Royal; son, James F. Petty and wife Regina of Browntown; one brother Roger Baumgardner of Culpeper; six grandchildren, Chad Ritenour and wife Donna, Jeff Ritenour, Gina Welch and husband Chris, Camilla Gaudioso, Travis Petty, and wife Hope, and step-grandson Wade Ritenour and wife Kim; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Petty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister Mary Ellen Revoir; and one brother LeRoy Baumgardner.
The family would like to thank Heritage Hall for all of their support, care, and love over the past two years.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 17 from 9:45 a.m.to 10:45 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Due to COVID restrictions, all are asked to wear a mask and keep social distancing.
Helen Juanita Eads (1937 -2021)
On March 12, 2021, Helen Juanita Eads, of Leesburg, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Born on March 11, 1937, and raised in Front Royal, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James B. Figgins and Amanda S. Figgins. Juanita is survived by her spouse and soulmate of 55 years, William “Bill” F. Eads Sr. She loved her family and church which she dedicated her life to both. Juanita’s passions were traveling, cooking, and her grandkids. She will be remembered for her giving nature, sharp wit, and infectious laugh.
Juanita was predeceased by her brothers, Lary “Frankie” Figgins, Donald Figgins, Ronald Figgins, and Jerry Figgins and her sister Frances Figgins Wilson. She is survived by her sister & best friend, Amanda Figgins Rinker, brother Russell Figgins, son William (Kim) Eads Jr., daughter Mendy (Joseph) Iacone, grandkids Jessica and Will Eads, Anthony, and Madison Iacone, and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Ron Pledger officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion’s Hope at www.zionshope.org or by phone at 1-888-781-ZION.
