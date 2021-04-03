Rebecca H. K. Tieche (1970 -2021)

Rebecca H. K. Tieche (nee Dukat) March 28, 2021, of East Aurora, NY, beloved wife of Ret. Master Sgt. Bruce Tieche of Virginia; loving mother of Matthew, Kaylee, and Sophia Tieche of Virginia; daughter of Norbert B. (late Joan A.) Dukat of New York; brother of Ret. Lt. Col. Robert J. (Teresa) Dukat of Florida, sister-in-law of Edward Lee (Kay) Tieche; and Elizabeth A. (Richard) Jenkins.

Rebecca was born on March 22, 1970, in Buffalo, New York, and attended Iroquois Central High School in Elma, New York, where she was an accomplished musician in multiple instruments and also competed in field hockey. She graduated from Syracuse University in 1992 with a degree in Early Childhood Studies and moved to Tokyo, Japan working for the U.S. Air Force as a child development curriculum coordinator and later in Dayton, Ohio. She became a data analyst for the FAA working in Alaska, and Washington, DC, and earned her MBA from American Intercontinental University.

Rebecca was immensely proud of her cherished children, Matthew, Kaylee, and Sophia. She excelled in many interests including singing karaoke, her cats, photography, cooking, music, writing, hiking, and exploring nature. She frequently attended religious services at Christian churches where she resided. Words cannot express the impact Rebecca’s kindheartedness had upon the lives of her family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at 12:00 on April 8 at the Virginia Hills Church, 737 Rockland Rd, Front Royal, Virginia. A burial service will be held in East Aurora, NY at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Warren County, Virginia.