Recent events with the Sons of the American Revolution

There will be a free community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 at the Newton Commons on Main Street in Stephens City from 12 to 4 PM. The Egg Hunt is sponsored by Stephens City UMC and will be accompanied by a United Methodist Women (UMW) Flower Sale from 10 to 4 PM. The Rain date is Saturday, April 16th.

All are welcome.

According to Stephens City UMC Pastor, Bertina Westley, the upcoming community event is going to be all about camaraderie. “I am so excited about the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt and Flower Sale that we will be hosting at Newton Commons! There will be something for everyone – garden enthusiasts, festival game lovers, balloon animal collectors and face paint fans. Most importantly, we will have the opportunity for fellowship and fun with our Stephens City neighbors. Everyone in the community is welcome,” Westley said.

All participants are requested to stop by the registration table next to the inflatable Easter bunny to sign in to hunt for 4,000 plastic eggs filled with candy and toys discreetly hidden around the Commons. There will also be a number of Golden Eggs included in each age group. Parents are encouraged to bring their own bag or basket for collecting eggs.

Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz will kick off each of the four egg hunts beginning at 1 PM. The egg hunts are divided into four different age groups with four different locations and times: ages 0–3 egg hunt starts at 1 pm; ages 4–6 starts at 1:30 pm; ages 7–9 starts at 2 pm and 10–12 starts at 2:30pm. The parents who fill the Commons, will enjoy the excitement and laughter emanating from the children participating in the magical event of searching for and discovering brightly colored hidden eggs.

There will be a “take your own” Easter bunny photo opportunity for all children from 1 to 3 PM on the Newtown Commons outdoor stage. Self-taught artist Michael Bulley (Balloon Guy) will skillfully create free balloon animals for the kids. Mr. Bulley is a member of the Disabled American Veterans Department of Virginia, Chapter 9, Winchester.

Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue will provide a Fire truck on site with tours of the customized equipment used during firefighting operations. Children will have the opportunity to meet the much beloved Sparky the Fire Dog. The fire truck will blare its siren at precisely 1 PM to announce the start of the egg hunting activities. Stephens City police officers will be on hand to manage traffic control around the Commons and provide oversight.

The Face Painting site will be located in the picnic table area of the Commons. Sherando High School Leo Club and Art Club volunteers will support this activity and also the festival games at various sites to include Corn Hole Game, Three-legged Relay, Potato Sack Relay, Ring Toss and Egg/Spoon Relay.

Volunteers are still needed to manage events and fill eggs. The church Caring Outreach Group recently stuffed 1,000 eggs and more help is required to complete the goal of 4,000.

“As Christians we are called to love our neighbors – to move beyond the confines of our own church building. The congregation seeks to reach out to our community by sponsoring a free community Easter Egg Hunt with festival games, face painting, balloon animals among many other activities,” said Stephens City UMC Missions Chair Cathy Barley. Barley has designed the events to occur in Newtown Commons located smack in the middle of town so everyone feels comfortable attending. “What better way to foster community joy than by sponsoring a fun family-oriented event, especially in a world that has witnessed so much heartache, particularly in these past two years. I don’t know who receives more pleasure – our church members or the community at large who get to enjoy a day of festivities,” Barley added.

UMW will sell a variety of market flower packs (African daisies, primrose, variegated vinca, small and large geraniums, pansies and alyssum) and hanging flower baskets. “Proceeds from the flower sale will support mission projects,” UMW church president Michelle Hruska said. According to Hruska, UMW’s mission pledge supports programs and staff such as deaconesses, and missionaries who serve the United Methodist Church globally and nationally. “Stephens City UMW also supports local missions such as CCAP (food pantry, clothing house, financial assistance) and Bright Futures, a non-profit organization that helps schools connect student needs with available resources in the community.” Hruska said.

All about egg hunting.

Easter egg hunts are not a 20th century tradition. Surprisingly, they have a lengthy history. One of the earliest Easter egg hunts that most resembles the modern Easter egg hunt can be traced to 16th century Protestant reformer Martin Luther. During this time, men in the congregation would hide eggs for women and children to find. The joy the women and children experienced as they found eggs mirrored the joy the women felt when they found Jesus’ tomb empty and realized He had risen. England’s Queen Victoria was an Easter egg hunt enthusiast and she participated as a child in the early 1800s when her German-born mother, the Duchess of Kent, organized egg hunts at Kensington Palace. The Queen helped popularize the egg hunts as she made numerous references to these activities in her journals.

Children in the United States also enjoyed Easter egg hunts early on as the White House Annual Easter Egg Roll was first held in 1878 during President Rutherford B. Hayes’ term, thus beginning the marketing for this youthful activity.

Early newspaper articles publicized egg hunting. An April 1882 Sedalia, Missouri Weekly Bazoo article cites, “The city’s Mayor hosted an Egg Hunt for the community’s children at his home. The eggs were beautifully colored and the happy children entered into the sport of hunting for them with a zest which none but children understand. Quite a number of grown folks were present and the bright faces and merry laughter of the children made up an enjoyable occasion.” A notice in the Richmond, Virginia Planet article on April 22, 1905 read, “Grand Easter Festival and Easter Egg Hunt will be given Easter Monday at a private residence. Refreshments at reasonable prices. Good music. Admission to Festival is 10 cents and to Easter Egg Hunt, 5 cents. Come and enjoy yourself.”

Today the annual egg hunts have become all about chasing down the brightly colored eggs filled with candy or surprises the bunny leaves behind for children to uncover. Parents enjoy the innocent fun that children receive from running outdoors to search for hidden eggs. The egg hunt is a splendid event for bringing families together and letting them have a great time before celebrating Easter Sunday.

For more information regarding volunteers and donations, contact Cathy Barley at mwbarley@comcast.net and cell phone is 540-664-6018.