Recent grave marking ceremonies conducted by the Sons of the American Revolution
On August 21, 2021, 14 compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in a grave marking ceremony sponsored by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter. The event was held at the Madden Family Cemetery, Elkwood, Virginia, to honor William Clarke, a Revolutionary War Patriot.
Clarke was a Free African American who fought through the war against Great Britain. He enlisted in the 15th Virginia Regiment, serving under Captain Thomas Wells and Colonel David Mason. He continued his service as a soldier servant to Lieutenant Colonel Gustavus Wallace during the march to Charleston, South Carolina in 1780. Prior to the surrender of Charleston, he was sent to Virginia. On this trip, he met and then served under Colonel John Jameson at Wilmington, North Carolina. Clarke served under Colonel Jameson in 1780 and 1781. During his time with that unit, he was present when the British spy Major John Andre was captured carrying messages from Benedict Arnold betraying the American cause. Clarke was at the Battles of Monmouth and Germantown as well as at the surrender of the British in Yorktown. After the war, Clarke returned to the Culpeper area and married Hannah Peters where he lived out his life.
The ceremony was conducted by Culpeper Minuteman Charles Jameson. Jeff Thomas, President of the Virginia Society presented greetings from the State and a wreath to honor Clarke. Pastor Eugene Triplett was the Chaplain with a reading of William Clarke’s biography by Mrs. Thomas Madden (Evelyn). Mr William Madden uncovered the marker prior to wreath presentations. Members from the Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson (CWG), Fairfax Resolves (FR) and George Mason (GM) Chapters participated. The DAR was represented by Regent Carol Simpson, Culpeper Minutemen and Nancy Watford, Ketoctin DAR Chapters. The Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots was represented by Governor Michael Weyler.
Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter as Color Guard and Musket Squad were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson and Mike St. Jacques. Additional color guard members included Virginia Commander Ken Bonner (FR/CJWII), Mike Dennis (CMM/CJWII), Tom Hamill (CMM), Bill Schwetke (CMM/CJWII), Dave Cook (FR/CJWII), David Huxsol (FR) and Ken Morris (GM). A three round musket salute was fired by the VASSAR musket squad followed by the singing of “God Bless America”.
On August 22, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) sponsored a Compatriot Grave Marking ceremony to honor Founding President Alpheus (Al) L. White who passed away August 22, 2020. The ceremony was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia. Marc Robinson was the master of ceremonies with support from the VASSAR Color Guard and Musket Squad. The ceremony opened with an invocation by Rev Jim Simmons and the Color Guard presenting the colors. Marc Robinson welcomed all and oversaw a commemoration of compatriot Al White.
Presentations were made by Dale Corey, Jeff White, John Schmidt, Mary Cook, Cara Broadhead, Tatiana Compton and Michelle Kopcsak. Wreaths honoring him were presented by Brett Osborn (CJWII), Bill Schwetke (VASSAR), Mike Weyler (Order of Founders and Patriots and Colonel William Grayson), Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen), Nancy Watford (DAR Ketoctin), Michelle Phillips (DAR Pack Horse) and a bouquet of roses by Ashleigh White from the family.
White was born January 22, 1927, in Roanoke, Virginia. He served in the US Army during both World War II and the Korean War, earning a Bronze Star while serving in Korea. In 1950, he married Anna Rae Rudicille. They were the parents of three sons, Mark, Steve and Jeff. After retiring from the Department of Education, he and Anna Rae moved to her ancestral home in Browntown. In 1995 his son Jeff planted grape vines and envisioned what has developed into the Glen Manor Winery. One of the top wineries in the State of Virginia. He was intelligent, friendly and had a terrific sense of humor with a positive attitude towards life. Al White was a true “Renaissance Man”.
The Musket Squad fired a three round volley prior to Ms. Pip Cook playing “Taps” and a singing of “God Bless America”. The color guard included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis, Fred Gill, Doug Hall, Dan Hesse, Charles Jameson, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer and Mike Weyler.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for September
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Library closing
Due to the Labor Day Holiday the Library will be closed Monday, September 6th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, September 7th.
General Education Development
Samuels Public Library invites you to register and attend the General Education Development course. This course will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 A.M-12:30 P.M (except on school holidays or closings). The GED course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success.
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and join us for our English as a Second language discussion group. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. Practice speaking English in a welcoming, group atmosphere. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday at 10:00 am
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday September 8th at 6 P.M.
Chair Yoga
Join us Friday, September 10th at 11:30 am for Chair yoga. Chair yoga is accessible for all levels of fitness, is a gentle version of yoga in which postures are performed while seated or standing with the aid of a chair. Chair yoga can help improve flexibility, increase strength, and create a happier piece of mind. If you are new to yoga, this session will provide an easy introduction. This 60 minute class, led by Michelle Hamer, CYT500, ERYT200, of Wildfire Yoga, will include breathing techniques, movement, and meditation, to reduce stress and relieve anxiety.
Bad Romance
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Monday, September 13th at 6:00 P.M for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail Partnership
Come learn about this exciting new initiative, Tuesday, September 14th at 6:00 PM. The Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail Partnership is an unincorporated coalition of public, private and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail that have come together with the vision of transforming an unused single-track railroad corridor from Broadway to Front Royal into a multi-use almost 50-mile trail re-connecting communities, businesses, schools and many local cultural and historic resources.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of September we will be discussing Rachel Joyce’s The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry. This meeting will be held Wednesday, September 15th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Reference Solutions Database Tutorial
Join us Wednesday, September 15th at 10:00 A.M. for a tutorial on how to utilize our database Reference Solutions, a powerful online reference and research tool providing library cardholders instant, real-time access to accurate, in-depth information on U.S. businesses (59 million) and U.S. residents (310 million). Reference Solutions makes it faster and easier to find new business opportunities, research executives and companies, find news articles, conduct job searches, research papers, locate addresses and phone numbers, conduct market research and much more.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of September we will be discussing Rachel Joyce’s The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry. This meeting will be held Monday, September 20th at 6:00 P.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
SamiCon 2021: Level up with your library card!
Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and join us for our annual geek convention SamiCon, Saturday, September 25th from 10:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M! SamiCon is a free event for all comic & tech fans, geeks, gamers, and cosplayers. Checkout local products in our vendors fair as well as participate in our makerspace, crafts, prize drawings and more. This year’s theme is Video Games! Come dressed as your favorite characters and enjoy many activities such as gaining experience points in exchange for raffle tickets, solving our escape room, participating in game demos and learning how to make your own video game with our sponsor Code Ninja!
Rockland Community Prayer Garden: Watch the consecration and dedication highlights
On Thursday evening, the Rockland Community Church had the dedication, consecration, and groundbreaking for the new community Prayer Garden. Watch this video to see the ceremony and enjoy the highlights:
Special Notice: Personalized engraved memorial bricks are for sale as a fundraiser for this very special garden. If you are interested please visit fundraisingbrick.com OR contact Mary Marshall at 540-931-7673 / ibfrog2@gmail.com.
Click here to download Rockland Community Church Order Form
Rockland ‘Prayer Garden’ ground-breaking ceremony set for Thursday, August 19 – all are invited
Henrico Baltimore Family Cemetery/West Africa Community Graveyard to be deeded to descendent of Henrico Baltimore
William Baltimore, of Ashburn, knows something that very few descendants of the enslaved are able to learn; he now knows the final resting place of his great, great, great, great grandfather, Henrico Baltimore. Henrico Baltimore was the first formerly enslaved person post-Civil War to purchase land in the West Africa community located in Warren County, Virginia. On August 21, 2021, William and his brother, Lenox Baltimore, will travel to Warren County to visit the cemetery, assist in cemetery clean-up and to sign the deed to the cemetery land.
“I want to thank everyone that made this day possible. Without your help, who knows what would have happened to this incredible and important Baltimore family history. There is still plenty of work to be done and the Baltimore family is ready to explore and learn more about all of the freed slaves and enslaved within the Henrico Baltimore cemetery,” said William Baltimore.
Jeff Taylor, of Strasburg, and Ellen Gant, of the Middletown Historic Society, have been maintaining the Henrico Baltimore Family Cemetery/West Africa Community Graveyard since Taylor rediscovered the site 2018.
The Henrico Baltimore Family Cemetery/West Africa Community Graveyard is where enslaved and freed persons were buried. “The enslaved labored at the Robert McKay plantation,” Taylor said.
Burials conducted by freed individuals, who obtained land and established a community called West Africa, continued until the 1930s. The estate was purchased prior to the Civil War by Joseph Painter. “Former enslaved persons became sharecroppers in exchange for a deed of a small plot of land,” Taylor said.
In January 2020, 140 graves were documented and mapped at the graveyard by students from Shenandoah University and John Handley High School, lead by Jonathan Noyalas, director of the McCormick Civil War Institute and history professor at Shenandoah University. Since that time, more graves have been rediscovered. It is estimated that the cemetery holds at least 200 graves.
There will be a small, informal ceremony commencing at 10am at the cemetery. In attendance will be church leadership to offer blessings and individuals that have supported the effort over the years through donations and volunteering.
Prior to the ceremony, at 8am, volunteers will gather to clean up the site by painting, removing weeds and picking up debris such a fallen tree limbs.
- DATE: Saturday, August 21, 2021
- TIME: 10:00 am
- LOCATION: Warren County, Virginia (contact Kristin Iden at kristin.d.iden@gmail.com for location details if you wish to attend.)
Upcoming Parks and Recreation programs
Square Dance Lessons:
These classes are co-sponsored by the Rivermont Rambler Square Dancers and will be held on Tuesdays, September 7, 2021 through May 31, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers (RES) Youth Center, located at 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630.
First two lessons are FREE, then just $5.00 per class.
For more information or to register, contact Nick Capozio at (540) 636-2323.
Karate Program:
This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weight lifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.
The program is held on Saturdays, September through December 2021, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.
The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.
Mah Jongg “Players Club”:
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents.
This club meets on Tuesdays, September 7, 2021 through September 28, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost for the club is $8.00 per month pre-pay or $3.00 per day drop in at the door.
Players must bring their own league card.
For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.
Belle Grove Plantation to host Wine Fest (plus!)
Belle Grove Plantation will host its 10th Wine Festival celebrating local businesses on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum Shop, and at the Winchester Frederick County Visitors Center.
Wine Fest has “(plus!)” added to its name because of the expanded offerings this year. There will be tastings from area wineries, cideries, and breweries, plus a meadery and a distillery. Participants include North Mountain Vineyard & Winery (Maurertown), Hunt’s Vineyard (Stuarts Draft), Third Hill Winery at DeMello Vineyards (Quicksburg), Narmada Winery (Amissville), Creek’s Edge Winery (Lovettsville), Winchester Ciderworks, Old Town Cidery (Winchester), Misty Mountain Meadworks (Winchester), Box Office Brewery (Strasburg), Front Royal Brewing Company (Vibrissa Beer), Woodstock Brewhouse, and Copper Fox Distillery (Sperryville), maker of Belle Grove 1797 Whiskey based on the grains and techniques used at Belle Grove’s 18th century distillery.
“After 18 months of canceled festivals, we are delighted to welcome everyone back to one of our favorite events of the year,” said Kristen Laise, Executive Director at Belle Grove.
Guests with tasting tickets will receive a souvenir glass and be able to sample from all beverage vendors. Some will also sell their products by the glass, bottle, can, or case. There will be a tent where guests may “check bags” with their purchases, making it easier for them to move around to all the activities at the festival.
There will be live music all day. Gingerfunk Allstars, which plays a wide range of “groove music” including funk, Motown, R&B, rock, and reggae will be on stage 11:30-2:30 p.m. The Elizabeth Lawrence Band, which plays soulful blues, rugged rock, and inspired ballads from great artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, and Susan Tedeschi, will play 3:00-6:00 p.m. Guests may bring chairs and pop-up tents to enjoy the music on the lawn.
Plus, there will be entertainment from Joe Jablonski, The Walking Mall Poet, the typewriting street poet of Old Town Winchester 12:00-5:00 p.m. The Massanutten Antique Tractor and Gasoline Engine Club will have their tractors and raffle on site. Master artist Clyde Jenkins will demonstrate making traditional split oak baskets.
Belle Grove’s Wine Fest will also include 30-minute cooking demonstrations in the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center. The schedule includes Chef Blair Dolinar of Nibblins gourmet and kitchen shop at 1:00 p.m., Chef Phil Anderson of The Chef’s Corner at 2:15 p.m., and Christa Nahhas of La Nourriture Catering at 3:30 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase from Shaffer’s Barbecue and Market (Middletown) serving its famous BBQ, SOBO Mobile (Warrenton) serving Tex Mex favorites, and VITTLES (Woodstock) serving sandwiches and desserts.
Among the artisan and merchandise vendors at Wine Fest will be J&W Farms apple cider products, My Buddy’s Nuts, Jenny Lee Jewelry, Fur and Bers bath products, India Imports jewelry, Scentsy candles, White Caterpillar candles, Paparazzi jewelry, and Color Street nails. The Belle Grove Museum Shop in the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be open during the festival and sells unique items made by local artists and producers.
Advanced tasting tickets are on sale now for $25 at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum Shop, and at the Winchester- Frederick County Visitors Center (cash and check only). On the day of the event, tasting tickets may be purchased for $30 at the gate (cash and credit cards accepted). Admission includes a souvenir tasting glass, all tastings, access to all vendors, performances, demonstrations, and tours of the historic Manor House. General admission is $15 for visitors who do not wish to do tastings, are designated drivers, or who are under age 21.
Sponsors for Wine Fest include Crescent Cities Charities, iHeart Media, First Bank, Thermo Fisher, Korjus’ Country Store, and The Original Coffee Paint Company. Their generous underwriting allows ticket proceeds from the festival to contribute to Belle Grove’s education programs and preservation projects.
For safety, activities will be distanced throughout the outdoor event space and visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors.
For the latest information, visit www.bellegrove.org or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove. Pets, large backpacks, and outside food or drink may not be brought onto festival grounds. Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66.
Belle Grove is a non-profit, historic house museum on 283 acres that is still farmed today and has panoramic, Shenandoah Valley views. It is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.
