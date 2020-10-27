Local News
Recent opioid overdoses linked to deadly fentanyl pills disguised as prescription medication
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and partnering law enforcement agencies are warning the public about recent fatal and non-fatal overdoses connected to the deadly drug, fentanyl. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is educating the public about a growing trend in our region that is consistent with other parts of the country. A recent increase in opioid related overdoses is likely the result of fentanyl laced pills disguised as prescription medication. These pills are deceiving and are often stamped, shaped, and colored like an ordinary prescription pill. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50-100 times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially deadly for the average person. Law enforcement and first responders dispatched to fentanyl related overdoses are administering multiple doses of naloxone in order to revive the victim. Naloxone is a medication used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.
In 2018, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reported a 45% decrease in fatal overdoses, and a 20% decrease in non-fatal overdoses in our region. The increasing presence of fentanyl in 2019 lead to a 27% increase in fatal opioid overdoses, while non-fatal overdoses remained relatively the same. This year, the Northern Shenandoah Valley has experienced a 64% increase in fatal opioid related overdoses, and a 17% increase in non-fatal opioid related overdoses compared to last year.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force would like the public to be aware of this emerging trend. Do not accept or consume prescription medication unless provided by a physician or pharmacist.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Crime/Court
Early morning shooting leaves one man dead at Reliance Road McDonald’s
On October 27, 2020, at approximately 3:19 AM, deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 85 Reliance Road for a report of shots fired. Arriving deputies located a white male down in the parking lot of the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and now deceased.
A perimeter was established, to secure the area, and FCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division was contacted to respond to begin seeking out witnesses and processing evidence. This is an active investigation, only hours old, with new developments and evidence continuing to be discovered, and so no further details will be released at this time so as not to compromise the investigation. The victim is not being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin.
We would like to point out, for the peace of mind of the general public, and those living near the crime scene, that we do not believe this to be a random act of violence or of any lingering threat to other citizens in that area.
Anyone who believes they may have information about this shooting is asked to call investigator R. T. Swartz at 540-662-6162. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call local Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS (8477).
Local News
Over 1500 customers lose power for over seven hours in Linden Sunday
According to the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) the power outage in Linden, on Sunday afternoon, October 25, was reported to be caused by a vehicular accident impacting the Linden substation.
One impacted person on Apple Mountain said they believed two vehicles may have been involved.
Power was lost at 12:36 p.m. and was restored to the 1,509 impacted customers at 7:58 p.m. that evening, an REC employee told Royal Examiner.
Power restoration can be a tricky business.
If you lose service in your home or neighborhood, please remember the following:
• Stay clear of downed power lines. Contact with these lines could be life-threatening.
• Report the outage to REC (or your electric provider) as soon as possible.
• Be sure to inform REC (or your electric provider) if you see damage such as a fallen tree or broken pole.
Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer – Thermal Shelter 2020
Town Talk is a series on Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Michelle Smeltzer from Thermal Shelter of Front Royal and brings us up-to-date with the changes in 2020. The Thermal Shelter is opening Sunday, November 1, 2020.
If you are not familiar with our Front Royal Thermal Shelter, here is some information provided to us by Michelle Smeltzer
“The Front Royal Thermal Shelter gives the homeless of Warren County a place to stay warm during the winter months. The guests are provided supper at about 7:30 each evening, and the volunteers join them. After supper, the volunteers join them, and they play a variety of games, watch TV, or simply lie down on their cots after a tiring day. The following morning several of the churches provide breakfast, and some provide a bagged lunch when they leave for the day. There are separate sleeping areas for men and women, and the program does not allow guests or volunteers with the program until they are at least 18 years of age because they are a no-barrier shelter.
The doors open at 7:00 pm and their guests depart each morning between 5:00 am – 8:00 am.
Services provided include:
A hot dinner provided by volunteers.
Activities
Social Services
Spiritual guidance if requested
Basic first aid
Breakfast
Bag Lunch
Are you passionate about what they are doing? Let them know! They are always looking for volunteers to help make their vision a reality. They’ll help you find a way to volunteer that best suits you.
Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or have questions about any of the programs discussed. Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Local News
Decomposed body found in shed near Luray Avenue boat landing
On Saturday, October 24, 2020, at approximately 12:34 PM, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an area resident about a badly decomposed human body found inside a shed located near the boat landing on the 700 block of Luray Avenue in Front Royal, Virginia. WCSO Investigators arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, and a second person identified as the property owner.
It was determined that the complainant went to this location hoping to locate an acquaintance from the Front Royal Thermal Shelter whom no one had seen since approximately August 28, 2020, and the man was believed to have been going through rehabilitation for alcohol abuse. It was determined the person being sought had been living inside the shed, which contained a large assortment of alcoholic beverage bottles and personal items.
WCSO Investigators processed the scene and reported that the male decedent was in a state of severe decomposition that prevented immediate identification; however, based upon a tattoo on his back and large collection of personal identification, medications and bills including an expired Virginia driver’s license, it was consistent with the information provided by witnesses about the missing person.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Commonwealth of Virginia was contacted and will conduct an examination at a later date. Based upon the evidence at the scene, history of alcoholism and medical problems it is believed no foul play is involved in this death. The cause of the death is pending, and the name of the decedent is being withheld pending those results and notifications with his family. Anyone having additional information is asked to contact WCSO Investigator Jeremy Seabright at 540-635-4128.
Local News
Friday morning fire incident and death investigation being investigated as arson/suicide
Just after 3:00am on Friday, October 23, 2020, Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to the 700 block of Northern Spy Drive in the Apple Mountain section of Warren County for a reported house explosion and fire.
Units arrived to find a single story single family dwelling, a detached garage and two vehicles significantly involved in fire. Firefighters also discovered the fire was spreading to the woodland areas surrounding the home. Based on the amount of fire involvement and structural condition of the home, firefighters initiated an exterior/defensive fire suppression operation. Firefighters also worked quickly to ensure the fire was contained and did not pose a risk the surrounding homes. It took firefighters approximately 2 hours to bring the fire under control. Firefighters were challenged with limited access to the home which made fire suppression efforts difficult.
The Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office arrived and began the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire and reported explosion. During the course of the investigation, a human occupant was discovered deceased inside the home. Investigators from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit joined the investigation. It was further determined that the reported explosion(s) were a result of the fire incident spreading to multiple compressed gas cylinders around the home. The deceased occupant was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where it was determined that the victim sustained a self-inflected gunshot wound. The identity of the victim is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division led the joint investigation. Agencies received assistance from the Front Royal Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office K-9 Division, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
This incident still remains under investigation as an apparent arson/suicide. Anyone with more information about the incident can contact Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830 or Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jeremy Seabright at 540-635-4128.
Local News
Salvation Army looking for volunteers, workers to ring bells
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. Funds raised throughout the Kettle Campaign go directly back to the local community to support those in need.
The Kettle Campaign is run through a combination of volunteers and paid bell ringers. To sign up to volunteer, or to apply to be a bell ringer, contact Lt. Michael Fadler at 540-635-4020, or go to the Corps Office at 357 Cloud Street.
Those who wish to support the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign online can make a gift HERE.
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph SE
Humidity: 79%
Pressure: 30.11"Hg
UV index: 0
72/54°F
57/43°F