Connect with us

Crime/Court

Reckless firearm discharge leads to serious injury, 19-year-old in custody

Published

6 hours ago

on

A young woman was treated at Warren Memorial Hospital after a reckless firearm discharge resulted in a gunshot wound. Authorities report that the incident occurred outside town limits and is currently under investigation by Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The Front Royal Police Department initially responded to a report from hospital staff regarding a gunshot wound victim who sought treatment at the facility. Quickly ascertaining that the shooting incident occurred outside their jurisdiction, they handed over the investigation to Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

NATHANIEL DUNCAN

 

Investigation findings suggest that the female victim sustained her injury due to the reckless handling of a 9mm Glock handgun by 19-year-old Nathaniel Liam Duncan. The incident took place on May 19, 2023, around 22:15 hrs on Rt 55/Strasburg Rd, as the victim was driving from Shenandoah County. The occupants of the vehicle, including the suspect, had recently left a gathering where alcohol was consumed.

Witnesses report that Duncan started to show off the Glock firearm in the moving vehicle, to the surprise of many who were unaware of the weapon’s existence. Despite the urging of a female passenger to stow the firearm safely, Duncan negligently discharged it, with the bullet passing through the driver’s seat and into the driver’s body. Remarkably, the injured driver managed to drop off all passengers at a residence before seeking hospital treatment.

Authorities later apprehended Duncan at a Warren County residence without any incident. The Glock firearm suspected to have been used in the incident was recovered from a shed at the same property.

Duncan has since been charged under Code of Virginia 18.2-56.1 for Felony Reckless handling of a firearm causing serious bodily injury to another resulting in permanent and significant physical impairment.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has expressed its gratitude to the Front Royal Police Department for their prompt involvement and assistance, which contributed significantly to the swift handling of the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are appealing to anyone with information regarding the case to contact Lieutenant M. Glavis at (540) 635-7100 ext. 1. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential consequences of irresponsible firearm handling, particularly when alcohol is involved.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Crime/Court

WCPS staff members at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary on leave following complaint; Joint investigation by Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services underway

Published

3 days ago

on

May 19, 2023

By

Warren County Public School’s administration was made aware of a complaint involving staff members at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School. The staff members were placed on leave pending an investigation. WCPS employees immediately contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services to conduct a joint investigation into the complaint.

Parents with children in the affected classroom were contacted and were asked to speak to their child and to contact WCPS personnel if they had additional questions or information.

Staffing has been shifted to provide continued educational services and supports in the classroom.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional comments will be made at this time.

Press Release from Warren County Public Schools.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Crime/Court

Major fentanyl seizure leads to arrest in New Market area

Published

3 days ago

on

May 19, 2023

By

In a significant operation carried out on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, investigators from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, made a substantial drug seizure resulting in the arrest of a suspect. Approximately 30 grams of powder Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $3,000.00, was confiscated during a controlled buy and subsequent traffic stop in the New Market area.

Danielle Marie Bryant

 

The primary suspect, identified as 35-year-old Danielle Marie Bryant from Hopewell, VA, was taken into custody and charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with the intent to sell/distribute, in violation of VA Code 18.2-248. This charge carries serious legal consequences due to the dangerous nature of Fentanyl and its potential impact on public health.

Following the arrest, Bryant was released on a $7,500.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Shenandoah County General District Court on June 9, 2023, at 9;00 am. The upcoming court appearance will determine the course of legal proceedings against the accused.

This operation was a collaborative effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Alongside the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, New Market Police Department, Strasburg Police Department, Front Royal Police Department, and the Virginia State Police provided crucial assistance during the investigation and subsequent arrest. Their coordinated efforts reflect the commitment to combating drug-related activities in the region and ensuring public safety.

Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, has gained notoriety for its involvement in numerous overdose-related deaths and its role in the ongoing opioid crisis. Law enforcement agencies across the country have been working tirelessly to curb the distribution and sale of this deadly substance. The successful seizure and arrest in the New Market area underscore the commitment of these agencies to protect communities from the devastating effects of illicit drugs.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and the collaborating agencies are to be commended for their diligent work in disrupting the illegal drug trade and apprehending those responsible. This operation serves as a reminder that law enforcement remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard the well-being of the community and combat the proliferation of dangerous substances.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Crime/Court

Warren County Grand Jury – May 2023 indictments

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 11, 2023

By

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

JOVANTA WRIGHT

On or about February 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jovanta Jamal Wright, having previously been convicted of a Tier III offense, as defined in Section 9.1-902, did unlawfully and feloniously enter or be present, during school hours, upon property that the accused knew or had reason to know is a public or private elementary or secondary school property, in violation of Section 18.2-370.5 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: SEX-3673-F6

 

SKYLIER JONES

On or about January 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Skylier Jadden Jones did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

TINA BOURGEAULT

On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tina Marie Bourgeault did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

CHRISTOPHER HASSENPLUG

On or about November 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Shane Hassenplug did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

BRITTANY SMITH

On or about July 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brittany Michelle Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

KELSI TURNER

On or about March 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kelsi Dacota Turner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

RICHARD BUFFINGTON

On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Richard William Buffington did unlawfully and feloniously steal plumbing tools, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Aire Serv, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9


 

ERNEST WEESE

On or about June 25, 2021, in the County of Warren, Ernest Eugene Weese did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ a true Video Gaming Ticket, knowing such document to be forged at the time, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

 

MICHAEL KENNEDY

On or about October 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Dale Kennedy, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

PAUL SULLIVAN

On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Paul Michael Sullivan did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

CAL KILBY

On or about January 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

RACHEL GILL

On or about December 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rachel Jean Gill did unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic. The damage to the attended vehicle or other property was more than $1,000.00, violating Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5

 

CHARLES BARTON

COUNT ONE: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Charles Ralph Barton, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Cynthia Capone without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Charles Ralph Barton, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to Cynthia Capone a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5

 

CHAD MILLER

On or about August 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Chad David Lane Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

DAVID ANDREWS

On or about January 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Eugene Andrews, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about February 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Eugene Andrews, III, did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle on a highway or an engine or train in the Commonwealth during the time the accused was deprived of his right to do so upon conviction of a violation of Section 18.2-268.3. 4 6.2-341.26:3, or of an offense set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270; by Section 18.2-271 or 46.2- 391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391; or in violation of the terms of a restricted license issued pursuant to subsection E of Section 18.2-271.1. The accused committed this offense within ten years after having committed two or more violations of Section 18.2- 272, in violation of Section 18.2-272 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5478-F6

 

On or about April 02, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zachary Fadely did maliciously shoot, stab, cut, or wound Ralph Ennis, or by any means, cause Ralph Ennis bodily injury, with
the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2—51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3

 

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

On or about April 02, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tyler Poe did unlawfully and feloniously shoot, stab, cut, or wound Ralph Ennis, or by any means cause Ralph Ennis bodily injury, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2—51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F6

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Crime/Court

Sheriff’s Office responds to Malicious Wounding indictments in Ennis injury incident

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 9, 2023

By

On Tuesday morning, at 7:48 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release authorized by Sheriff Mark Butler acknowledging the previous day’s indictments of two of its officers, one current, one past, on felony malicious wounding charges related to an April 2, 2022 incident. During that attempted arrest 77-year-old Ralph Ennis was injured and hospitalized while being taken into custody by the two, at-the-time, WCSO road officers. Information received indicates that former WCSO Deputy Zachary Fadely was hit with a higher level “malicious wounding” charge carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years, while Tyler Poe’s “unlawful wounding” indictment under the same statute carries a maximum 5-year sentence.

The WCSO Press Release is below in its entirety:

“Today our Sheriff’s Office became aware that an indictment had been obtained by the Special Prosecutor assigned to investigate an incident occurring on April 2, 2022.

“Although I can’t comment on matters of personnel, I can assure the public that this office continues to offer our full cooperation in the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings. The Sheriff’s Office has the confidence in our judicial system to consider all the facts, and come to a just conclusion once all the facts are made known.

“Over the last thirteen months, the Sheriff’s office has and continues to make fundamental improvements to our operations, training, and administration that ensures enduring progress towards building trust within the communities we serve.

“Approved by Sheriff Mark Butler on 05/08/2023”

Warren County Sheriff’s Office

As previously reported, Ennis died April 15, 2022, 13 days after being sent to Winchester for hospitalization, then released to Hospice care there April 12 for injuries, including a brain bleed, suffered after a low-speed pursuit of Ennis southbound on Route 522/340 North. Ennis was reported by the initial deputy in pursuit, believed to be Poe, for speeding (63 in a 55 zone) and erratic driving as he failed to pull over for 3-3/4 miles on the way toward town before turning into the 7/11 lot at the Crooked Run Shopping Center entrance.

It was later reported by his family and some local friends that Ennis had been battling the onset of dementia for some time prior to April 2022. In fact, WCSO deputies had been involved in locating Mr. Ennis at his Front Royal friend Ralph Waller’s East Main Street Pawn Shop the month prior to the April 2 incident, after being reported missing by his family.

Due to the recusal of the local commonwealth attorneys office, prosecutorial oversight of the investigation and a recommendation regarding prosecution was handed over to a special prosecutor’s office in Prince William County. The Virginia State Police handled the investigation. The state coroner’s office ruled that Ennis died of natural causes. However, there was some controversy over whether those natural causes were exacerbated by the injuries Ennis received 13 days prior to his death. His family has filed a civil suit regarding Mr. Ennis’ death.

Former and current Sheriff’s Office deputies indicted in Ennis case

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Crime/Court

Clarke County juvenile arrested after bomb threat

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 8, 2023

By

At approximately 11:38 am, a phone call was received in the main office of Millbrook High School with a subject making statements about the presence of an explosive device on school property.

Established protocols were followed by school administrators, including notifying members of the FCSO School Safety Division, and all students and staff were immediately evacuated from the building. Incoming and outgoing vehicular traffic was shut down, with a perimeter set up and a joint incident command, between law enforcement and fire & rescue established for further investigations into the claim. K-9 teams and personnel from Frederick County Fire & Rescue, the Fire Marshall’s Office, the Winchester City Sheriff’s Office, Mount Weather, and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene to join Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies and School Resource Officers in the ongoing efforts. Search teams worked methodically to check and clear the building as a coordinated plan to get students onto waiting buses, or turned over to arriving parents, was executed, resulting in the safe departure of all students and school personnel.

Using available technology, and electronic forensics, to examine the initial phone call, a person of interest was developed in this case. Upon further investigation and in-person interviews, a 17-year-old juvenile in Clarke County has been taken into custody, where appropriate charges will be determined and placed.

Sheriff Lenny Millholland wishes to extend a serious message about what some might still consider a harmless prank. “Folks need to realize that any threat, such as this, has to be taken absolutely
seriously. We can’t risk whether such a threat is someone’s idea of a joke or if this person is looking to actually harm our community. Today’s event will cost the taxpayers of Frederick County thousands of dollars and pull over a dozen deputies from other assignments and the need for additional resources from several area agencies.”

The Sheriff closed out his remarks, “When we find perpetrators in these types of incidents, not only will we be seeking all applicable criminal charges, but we will also be seeking full financial restitution for expense incurred due to their crime. No matter the age.”

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Crime/Court

Former and current Sheriff’s Office deputies indicted in Ennis case

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 8, 2023

By

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon, May 8, Virginia State Police issued a press release on indictments handed down earlier that day by a Warren County Grand Jury against current and former Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies related to the April 2022 death of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis.

Indicted were former deputy Zachary A. Fadely, 30, on one felony count of malicious wounding, and Tyler S. Poe, 25, on one felony count of unlawful wounding. Fadely, a Shenandoah County resident, was released by the WCSO department shortly after the incident, Poe, of Warren County, was initially put on desk duty and later returned to regular duties. He later received multiple Officer of the Year awards from the WCSO.

If convicted, Poe faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Fadely faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Ralph Ennis, left with his friend, Main St. Pawn Shop owner Ralph Waller. Courtesy Photo

As previously reported, Ennis died 13 days after being hospitalized, then released to Hospice care for injuries, including a brain bleed, suffered at the hands of the two deputies after a low-speed pursuit of Ennis and his being taken into custody after belatedly pulling into a 7/11 parking lot in the shopping area just north of Front Royal. Body camera video from a Front Royal Police Officer on the scene showed Ennis initially being grabbed by Poe after slowly moving forward, apparently offering his keys to the officer. Poe then roughly cuffed Ennis’ hands behind his back as Ennis’ head slammed into the back cab of the his pickup truck. Fadely then rushed into the scene, taking both Poe and Ennis to the ground as the trio apparently tripped over the truck’s trailer hitch as Fadely’s body weight impacted the situation.

It was later reported by family and friends that Ennis was dealing with the onset of dementia and that the county sheriff’s office had been involved in finding him at friends in Front Royal after his being reported missing by a family member. Unfortunately, apparently, none of those deputies familiar with Ennis’s story were on the scene the night of the chase and custody incident.

Below is the VSP Press Release in its entirety:

“On May 8, 2023, a Warren County grand jury handed up two felony indictments related to the investigation into an April 2022 traffic stop in Warren County.

“Zachary A. Fadely, 30, of Shenandoah County, Va., was indicted on one felony count of malicious wounding, and Tyler S. Poe, 25, of Warren County, Va., was indicted on one felony count of unlawful wounding. State police have been in contact with both men’s attorneys to arrange for each one to turn himself in to state police investigators as soon as possible.

“The indictments result from a traffic stop that occurred on April 2, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m. when the Warren County Sheriff’s Office encountered a vehicle traveling on Winchester Rd.

The traffic stop was initiated for a speeding violation – 63 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the course of the traffic stop, the vehicle’s driver, Ralph C. Ennis, 77, of Gainesville, Va., was allegedly assaulted by Fadely and Poe. Ennis was transported to the Winchester Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained during the traffic stop.

“The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the case.”

Who was Ralph Ennis? Local friends mourn the loss of ‘an easy-going, sweet guy’

 

Body camera footage details circumstances of Ralph Ennis’s April 2 traffic stop

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
57°
Clear
5:54 am8:24 pm EDT
Feels like: 57°F
Wind: 0mph WNW
Humidity: 77%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
77/46°F
79/50°F
70/45°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
23
Tue
6:00 pm Confederate Memorial Day ceremonies @ Soldiers Circle - Prospect Hill Cemetery
Confederate Memorial Day ceremonies @ Soldiers Circle - Prospect Hill Cemetery
May 23 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Confederate Memorial Day ceremonies @ Soldiers Circle - Prospect Hill Cemetery
Warren County Confederate Memorial Day ceremonies will be held 6:00pm, May 23rd, at Soldiers Circle in Front Royal’s Prospect Hill Cemetery, presented by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. In case of inclement weather, the[...]
May
24
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 24 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
28
Sun
10:00 am A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 28 @ 10:00 am – May 29 @ 11:00 am
A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Explore the rich natural history of trees guided by a Virginia Master Naturalist. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles that trees play in our environment.[...]
May
29
Mon
7:00 pm Memorial Day Community Band Concert @ Gazebo
Memorial Day Community Band Concert @ Gazebo
May 29 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Memorial Day Community Band Concert @ Gazebo
Memorial Day Band Concert at Gazebo Plaza on Main Street, presented by Front Royal American Legion Community Band.
May
31
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 31 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
3
Sat
10:00 am Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office. Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park with a special Explorer Outpost. Stop by our station along Boston Mill Road[...]
10:00 am National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – Jun 4 @ 1:00 pm
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area. Join park trailblazers and get your hands dirty as we work to enhance the trail surface on Hadow Trail. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Round trip hike to the[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Jun 3 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.