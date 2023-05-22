Crime/Court
Reckless firearm discharge leads to serious injury, 19-year-old in custody
A young woman was treated at Warren Memorial Hospital after a reckless firearm discharge resulted in a gunshot wound. Authorities report that the incident occurred outside town limits and is currently under investigation by Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The Front Royal Police Department initially responded to a report from hospital staff regarding a gunshot wound victim who sought treatment at the facility. Quickly ascertaining that the shooting incident occurred outside their jurisdiction, they handed over the investigation to Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigation findings suggest that the female victim sustained her injury due to the reckless handling of a 9mm Glock handgun by 19-year-old Nathaniel Liam Duncan. The incident took place on May 19, 2023, around 22:15 hrs on Rt 55/Strasburg Rd, as the victim was driving from Shenandoah County. The occupants of the vehicle, including the suspect, had recently left a gathering where alcohol was consumed.
Witnesses report that Duncan started to show off the Glock firearm in the moving vehicle, to the surprise of many who were unaware of the weapon’s existence. Despite the urging of a female passenger to stow the firearm safely, Duncan negligently discharged it, with the bullet passing through the driver’s seat and into the driver’s body. Remarkably, the injured driver managed to drop off all passengers at a residence before seeking hospital treatment.
Authorities later apprehended Duncan at a Warren County residence without any incident. The Glock firearm suspected to have been used in the incident was recovered from a shed at the same property.
Duncan has since been charged under Code of Virginia 18.2-56.1 for Felony Reckless handling of a firearm causing serious bodily injury to another resulting in permanent and significant physical impairment.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has expressed its gratitude to the Front Royal Police Department for their prompt involvement and assistance, which contributed significantly to the swift handling of the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are appealing to anyone with information regarding the case to contact Lieutenant M. Glavis at (540) 635-7100 ext. 1. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential consequences of irresponsible firearm handling, particularly when alcohol is involved.
Crime/Court
WCPS staff members at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary on leave following complaint; Joint investigation by Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services underway
Warren County Public School’s administration was made aware of a complaint involving staff members at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School. The staff members were placed on leave pending an investigation. WCPS employees immediately contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services to conduct a joint investigation into the complaint.
Parents with children in the affected classroom were contacted and were asked to speak to their child and to contact WCPS personnel if they had additional questions or information.
Staffing has been shifted to provide continued educational services and supports in the classroom.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional comments will be made at this time.
Press Release from Warren County Public Schools.
Crime/Court
Major fentanyl seizure leads to arrest in New Market area
In a significant operation carried out on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, investigators from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, made a substantial drug seizure resulting in the arrest of a suspect. Approximately 30 grams of powder Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $3,000.00, was confiscated during a controlled buy and subsequent traffic stop in the New Market area.
The primary suspect, identified as 35-year-old Danielle Marie Bryant from Hopewell, VA, was taken into custody and charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with the intent to sell/distribute, in violation of VA Code 18.2-248. This charge carries serious legal consequences due to the dangerous nature of Fentanyl and its potential impact on public health.
Following the arrest, Bryant was released on a $7,500.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Shenandoah County General District Court on June 9, 2023, at 9;00 am. The upcoming court appearance will determine the course of legal proceedings against the accused.
This operation was a collaborative effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Alongside the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, New Market Police Department, Strasburg Police Department, Front Royal Police Department, and the Virginia State Police provided crucial assistance during the investigation and subsequent arrest. Their coordinated efforts reflect the commitment to combating drug-related activities in the region and ensuring public safety.
Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, has gained notoriety for its involvement in numerous overdose-related deaths and its role in the ongoing opioid crisis. Law enforcement agencies across the country have been working tirelessly to curb the distribution and sale of this deadly substance. The successful seizure and arrest in the New Market area underscore the commitment of these agencies to protect communities from the devastating effects of illicit drugs.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and the collaborating agencies are to be commended for their diligent work in disrupting the illegal drug trade and apprehending those responsible. This operation serves as a reminder that law enforcement remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard the well-being of the community and combat the proliferation of dangerous substances.
Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury – May 2023 indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jovanta Jamal Wright, having previously been convicted of a Tier III offense, as defined in Section 9.1-902, did unlawfully and feloniously enter or be present, during school hours, upon property that the accused knew or had reason to know is a public or private elementary or secondary school property, in violation of Section 18.2-370.5 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: SEX-3673-F6
On or about January 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Skylier Jadden Jones did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tina Marie Bourgeault did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Shane Hassenplug did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brittany Michelle Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kelsi Dacota Turner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Richard William Buffington did unlawfully and feloniously steal plumbing tools, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Aire Serv, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
On or about June 25, 2021, in the County of Warren, Ernest Eugene Weese did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ a true Video Gaming Ticket, knowing such document to be forged at the time, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
On or about October 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Dale Kennedy, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Paul Michael Sullivan did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rachel Jean Gill did unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic. The damage to the attended vehicle or other property was more than $1,000.00, violating Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Charles Ralph Barton, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Cynthia Capone without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Charles Ralph Barton, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to Cynthia Capone a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5
On or about August 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Chad David Lane Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Eugene Andrews, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Eugene Andrews, III, did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle on a highway or an engine or train in the Commonwealth during the time the accused was deprived of his right to do so upon conviction of a violation of Section 18.2-268.3. 4 6.2-341.26:3, or of an offense set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270; by Section 18.2-271 or 46.2- 391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391; or in violation of the terms of a restricted license issued pursuant to subsection E of Section 18.2-271.1. The accused committed this offense within ten years after having committed two or more violations of Section 18.2- 272, in violation of Section 18.2-272 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5478-F6
On or about April 02, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zachary Fadely did maliciously shoot, stab, cut, or wound Ralph Ennis, or by any means, cause Ralph Ennis bodily injury, with
the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2—51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about April 02, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tyler Poe did unlawfully and feloniously shoot, stab, cut, or wound Ralph Ennis, or by any means cause Ralph Ennis bodily injury, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2—51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F6
Crime/Court
Sheriff’s Office responds to Malicious Wounding indictments in Ennis injury incident
On Tuesday morning, at 7:48 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release authorized by Sheriff Mark Butler acknowledging the previous day’s indictments of two of its officers, one current, one past, on felony malicious wounding charges related to an April 2, 2022 incident. During that attempted arrest 77-year-old Ralph Ennis was injured and hospitalized while being taken into custody by the two, at-the-time, WCSO road officers. Information received indicates that former WCSO Deputy Zachary Fadely was hit with a higher level “malicious wounding” charge carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years, while Tyler Poe’s “unlawful wounding” indictment under the same statute carries a maximum 5-year sentence.
The WCSO Press Release is below in its entirety:
“Today our Sheriff’s Office became aware that an indictment had been obtained by the Special Prosecutor assigned to investigate an incident occurring on April 2, 2022.
“Although I can’t comment on matters of personnel, I can assure the public that this office continues to offer our full cooperation in the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings. The Sheriff’s Office has the confidence in our judicial system to consider all the facts, and come to a just conclusion once all the facts are made known.
“Over the last thirteen months, the Sheriff’s office has and continues to make fundamental improvements to our operations, training, and administration that ensures enduring progress towards building trust within the communities we serve.
“Approved by Sheriff Mark Butler on 05/08/2023”
As previously reported, Ennis died April 15, 2022, 13 days after being sent to Winchester for hospitalization, then released to Hospice care there April 12 for injuries, including a brain bleed, suffered after a low-speed pursuit of Ennis southbound on Route 522/340 North. Ennis was reported by the initial deputy in pursuit, believed to be Poe, for speeding (63 in a 55 zone) and erratic driving as he failed to pull over for 3-3/4 miles on the way toward town before turning into the 7/11 lot at the Crooked Run Shopping Center entrance.
It was later reported by his family and some local friends that Ennis had been battling the onset of dementia for some time prior to April 2022. In fact, WCSO deputies had been involved in locating Mr. Ennis at his Front Royal friend Ralph Waller’s East Main Street Pawn Shop the month prior to the April 2 incident, after being reported missing by his family.
Due to the recusal of the local commonwealth attorneys office, prosecutorial oversight of the investigation and a recommendation regarding prosecution was handed over to a special prosecutor’s office in Prince William County. The Virginia State Police handled the investigation. The state coroner’s office ruled that Ennis died of natural causes. However, there was some controversy over whether those natural causes were exacerbated by the injuries Ennis received 13 days prior to his death. His family has filed a civil suit regarding Mr. Ennis’ death.
Former and current Sheriff’s Office deputies indicted in Ennis case
Crime/Court
Clarke County juvenile arrested after bomb threat
At approximately 11:38 am, a phone call was received in the main office of Millbrook High School with a subject making statements about the presence of an explosive device on school property.
Established protocols were followed by school administrators, including notifying members of the FCSO School Safety Division, and all students and staff were immediately evacuated from the building. Incoming and outgoing vehicular traffic was shut down, with a perimeter set up and a joint incident command, between law enforcement and fire & rescue established for further investigations into the claim. K-9 teams and personnel from Frederick County Fire & Rescue, the Fire Marshall’s Office, the Winchester City Sheriff’s Office, Mount Weather, and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene to join Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies and School Resource Officers in the ongoing efforts. Search teams worked methodically to check and clear the building as a coordinated plan to get students onto waiting buses, or turned over to arriving parents, was executed, resulting in the safe departure of all students and school personnel.
Using available technology, and electronic forensics, to examine the initial phone call, a person of interest was developed in this case. Upon further investigation and in-person interviews, a 17-year-old juvenile in Clarke County has been taken into custody, where appropriate charges will be determined and placed.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland wishes to extend a serious message about what some might still consider a harmless prank. “Folks need to realize that any threat, such as this, has to be taken absolutely
seriously. We can’t risk whether such a threat is someone’s idea of a joke or if this person is looking to actually harm our community. Today’s event will cost the taxpayers of Frederick County thousands of dollars and pull over a dozen deputies from other assignments and the need for additional resources from several area agencies.”
The Sheriff closed out his remarks, “When we find perpetrators in these types of incidents, not only will we be seeking all applicable criminal charges, but we will also be seeking full financial restitution for expense incurred due to their crime. No matter the age.”
Crime/Court
Former and current Sheriff’s Office deputies indicted in Ennis case
Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon, May 8, Virginia State Police issued a press release on indictments handed down earlier that day by a Warren County Grand Jury against current and former Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies related to the April 2022 death of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis.
Indicted were former deputy Zachary A. Fadely, 30, on one felony count of malicious wounding, and Tyler S. Poe, 25, on one felony count of unlawful wounding. Fadely, a Shenandoah County resident, was released by the WCSO department shortly after the incident, Poe, of Warren County, was initially put on desk duty and later returned to regular duties. He later received multiple Officer of the Year awards from the WCSO.
If convicted, Poe faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Fadely faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
As previously reported, Ennis died 13 days after being hospitalized, then released to Hospice care for injuries, including a brain bleed, suffered at the hands of the two deputies after a low-speed pursuit of Ennis and his being taken into custody after belatedly pulling into a 7/11 parking lot in the shopping area just north of Front Royal. Body camera video from a Front Royal Police Officer on the scene showed Ennis initially being grabbed by Poe after slowly moving forward, apparently offering his keys to the officer. Poe then roughly cuffed Ennis’ hands behind his back as Ennis’ head slammed into the back cab of the his pickup truck. Fadely then rushed into the scene, taking both Poe and Ennis to the ground as the trio apparently tripped over the truck’s trailer hitch as Fadely’s body weight impacted the situation.
It was later reported by family and friends that Ennis was dealing with the onset of dementia and that the county sheriff’s office had been involved in finding him at friends in Front Royal after his being reported missing by a family member. Unfortunately, apparently, none of those deputies familiar with Ennis’s story were on the scene the night of the chase and custody incident.
Below is the VSP Press Release in its entirety:
“On May 8, 2023, a Warren County grand jury handed up two felony indictments related to the investigation into an April 2022 traffic stop in Warren County.
“Zachary A. Fadely, 30, of Shenandoah County, Va., was indicted on one felony count of malicious wounding, and Tyler S. Poe, 25, of Warren County, Va., was indicted on one felony count of unlawful wounding. State police have been in contact with both men’s attorneys to arrange for each one to turn himself in to state police investigators as soon as possible.
“The indictments result from a traffic stop that occurred on April 2, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m. when the Warren County Sheriff’s Office encountered a vehicle traveling on Winchester Rd.
The traffic stop was initiated for a speeding violation – 63 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the course of the traffic stop, the vehicle’s driver, Ralph C. Ennis, 77, of Gainesville, Va., was allegedly assaulted by Fadely and Poe. Ennis was transported to the Winchester Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained during the traffic stop.
“The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the case.”
Who was Ralph Ennis? Local friends mourn the loss of ‘an easy-going, sweet guy’
Body camera footage details circumstances of Ralph Ennis’s April 2 traffic stop
Wind: 0mph WNW
Humidity: 77%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 0
79/50°F
70/45°F