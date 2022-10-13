Community Events
Record numbers attend Warren Coalition’s Celebrate Kids Day
An astounding wave of people flooded the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center on Sunday, September 25, 2022, keeping the volunteers and Warren Coalition staff members busy during the first Celebrate Kids Day held since 2019.
The children who attended enjoyed pony rides, face painting, and a petting zoo, along with various inflatable rides, including a giant slide, a moon bounce, an obstacle course, and a T-ball challenge. In addition, 200 children painted a pumpkin. Inside the building, children and their parents discovered various games and activities, where they won prizes from the Warren Coalition as well as the agencies who hosted tables: Department of Social Services, Warren County Health Department, Boy Scouts, Phoenix Project, St. Luke’s Community Clinic, Mountainview Music, and Samuels Public Library.
Kids also threw balls at the pitch burst, breaking 11-inch water balloons over six cheerful volunteers: WZRV DJ Randy Woodward, Captain Crystal Cline of Front Royal Police Department (FRPD), FRPD Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Jen Avery of Jenspiration, LLC, George McIntyre of the Apple House, and Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. Each person was challenged to raise $500 to earn the “honor” of sitting in the pitch burst. The top fundraiser was Jennifer Avery!
Though a passing storm halted activities briefly, it did not subdue the crowd gathered. Some merely headed inside to partake in the activities there, some stayed under the pavilion and finished up their face painting and pumpkin painting, and some even went home to wait out the storm and then returned.
Organizer and Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett estimated that approximately 675 people attended the event. “This is the first time we’ve ever run out of pumpkins!” she exclaimed. Several agencies ran out of materials/prizes, and even the food and drinks came close to running out.
The Coalition took a leap of faith this year, lowering the price of the event from $5 per child to just $1 per child before soliciting sponsors. This was done in recognition of difficulties many families are facing in today’s world. Fortunately, additional sponsors stepped up to ensure that the costs of the event were covered, including: Front Royal Dental Care, Marilyn King of Avery Hess Realty, Michelle Napier of CBM Mortgage, Cool Tech Heating & Air, Code Jamboree, Front Royal Elks Lodge #2382, Fraternal Order of Police Front Royal-Warren County Lodge #33, Limeton United Methodist Church and Warren County Parks and Recreation (WCPR). WCPR is also one of the Coalition’s annual “Elite Sponsors,” along with Aire Serv, Family Preservation Services, and Beth Waller, Keller Williams Realty Solutions & What Matters Now.
“I am deeply grateful to all of our amazing volunteers—especially those who sat in the Pitch Burst!—and my wonderful staff for making this event a success,” said Christa. “And of course we are thankful for our sponsors for making the event possible. Having the support of the community to put on an event like this means everything. We couldn’t do it on our own.” Christa also expressed appreciation to “Card My Yard” for the last-minute promotional signage they provided over the weekend, which helped to draw a lot of attention.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County
Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.
- DATE: November 5, 2022
- TIME: 6pm to 10pm
- LOCATION: Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue (221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630)
- BENEFICIARY: We will purchase a BOOK VENDING MACHINE for local elementary school!
What to expect:
- MUSIC
- MECHANICAL BULL RIDING
- FOOD BY SHAFFER’S BBQ
- WESTERN THEMED GAMES
- OPEN BAR & MORE!
Tickets on sale now:
- $75.00 per ticket
- $125 VIP Private Tasting Experience
- Only 200 tickets available, so buy your ticket ASAP
For tickets, see your favorite Rotary Club of Warren County member, or:
- email: jeanplauger@gmail.com
- phone: 540.671.6166
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 14th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 14:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Friday, October 18:
“The Terror” @ 7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- The Fablemans”
- “Strange World”
Hotel Madison presents our 3rd annual Winter Wine Weekend: A learning, tasting, and dining experience
Join us over four days in February 2023, all dedicated to wine. The Winter Wine Weekend is a one-of-a-kind event enjoyed by both beginners and connoisseurs alike that you do not want to miss.
This event will feature a grand tasting, wine pairing dinners and culinary experiences, educational classes and hands-on workshops, musical entertainment, vineyard excursions, and more. You will have access to some of Virginia’s finest winemakers and certified specialists as they teach you about growing, aging, blending, and drinking wine.
The Winter Wine Weekend 2023 will be hosted inside the Shenandoah Grand Ballroom, located in Hotel Madison. With 230 well-appointed rooms, your weekend stay will be comfortably sophisticated as you enjoy the elegance of Virginia wines and cuisine. We welcome you to stay one or two nights or the entire extended weekend to take full advantage of the variety of offerings. Information on purchasing tickets and making room reservations is coming soon.
SAVE THE DATE NOW (February 23 – 26, 2023) and experience this unique event. It has proven to be a favorite among the winemakers as well as our guests and community!
For more information, follow us at facebook.com/hotelmadisonva or instagram.com/hotelmadisonva
Hotel Madison: A Harrisonburg, VA Hotel
Located in idyllic Harrisonburg, Virginia in the gorgeous Shenandoah Valley, Hotel Madison blends a sophisticated style with relaxing comfort. Featuring well-appointed rooms and suites with mountain and historic downtown views, as well as compelling dining, facilities and meeting space, this Harrisonburg hotel is an elegant and inspiring choice. Regarded as a premier traveler’s destination when searching for hotels in Harrisonburg VA for leisure and business travel, Hotel Madison provides superior accommodations, event spaces, and staff services, perfect for a quick visit or long-term stay in Harrisonburg, VA. Guests will be pleased to find the Montpelier Restaurant & Bar located on the property, as well as a specialty coffee shop, a fitness center, business center, indoor pool, and guest laundry—the essentials for feeling your best at all times at our Harrisonburg hotel.
WCHS Reunion – Class of ’82
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, the Warren County High School Class of 1982 held their 40th reunion at the Front Royal Fire Department Banquet Hall.
The Royal Examiner ‘crashed’ the party and talked to several of the reunion committee members and attendees.
United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale to be held October 29th
The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th from 9am-12 noon. The sale will be held at Belk at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester (1850 Apple Blossom Dr. Winchester, VA 22601)! The sale benefits United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The sale is made possible by a special partnership between United Way NSV, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and The Salvation Army. Product sales help the United Way and its partner agencies generate addition funds to meet local needs. The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items.
Now accepting credit cards.
Humane Society of Warren County’s 11th annual Tails and Ales tickets on sale NOW!
Tails and Ales, one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, is next month! It will be held at the Front Royal Moose Lodge once again, with Devin Smith’s Delightful Foods catering the event. Tickets are just $40 and include your dinner, beer & wine, a souvenir glass and a chance at the $1000 grand prize! We give out door prizes throughout the night, have a 50/50 raffle along with other games and prizes.
HSWC’s Director of Operations Kayla says “This event is a favorite and the auction baskets are looking fantastic! Don’t wait until it’s too late, grab your tickets NOW! This event has sold-out the last several years, and remember, you MUST be 21+ to attend. You can stop by the shelter at 1245 Progress Drive or visit our website to purchase your ticket today! Come out for an evening of fun surrounded by your best animal loving friends in town!”
Our event sponsors this year include City National Bank, Shear Elegance Pet Boutique, Team Molly & Amy with CBM Mortgage, White Horse Auto Wash, Honey & Hops, Tana Hoffman – Realtor, Petty Betty Treats, The Apple House, Mac’s Roller Rink and longtime friend of the shelter Caroline Craig. Events like this wouldn’t be successful without their support!
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.
