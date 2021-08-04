Home
Recreational activities: Take advantage of the courses available in our area
Engagement in recreational courses and activities has changed as a result of the pandemic. Some have made a comeback while others have been canceled. This fall, consider celebrating the back-to-school season by resuming your favorite activities.
Discover the available options
Whatever public health regulations are in place, you should be able to find a course that allows you or your children to reconnect with an existing passion or explore a new one. Start by learning about the different activities that are available in your area. Possibilities may include:
• Yoga
• Music
• Swimming
• Ballet
• Hockey
• Gymnastics
• Fencing
• Cooking
Check with your municipality, local schools, and regional clubs to see what they recommend. In addition to delivering courses in person, some activities may be offered virtually.
Health benefits
Whether you play a sport or take an art class, there are many benefits to practicing the activities you love. In addition to improving your health, doing so promotes mental well-being, improves cognition, reduces stress, and increases self-confidence.
3 ways kids can brush up on their skills before school starts
If your children’s reading and math skills tend to get a little rusty over the summer, they’re not alone. Here are three ways to help kids refresh their memory and start the new school year with confidence.
1. Review their notes. While not the most exciting assignment, flipping through notes and worksheets from the previous school year can be an effective way to remind kids of what they learned. Pay close attention to concepts they struggled with.
2. Test their knowledge online. There are numerous kid-friendly websites that feature games and exercises to help young students refresh their memory in subjects like math, history, and science. Exploring these websites may get your kids excited about learning again.
3. Stock up on books. If your children haven’t done much reading during the summer, get them back into the habit by heading to your local library or bookstore. From novels to biographies and comics to non-fiction books, there’s something for every interest.
Additionally, there are plenty of ways to review your children’s knowledge in your daily life. For example, put their math and reading skills to the test in the kitchen by following a recipe. Remember, learning is more enjoyable for kids when they’re having fun.
Managing your finances during a pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the financial well-being of households across the country. While some people lost their jobs, others received wage increases. If you need advice on how to get out of debt or want to invest your money wisely, several professionals can help you manage your finances.
Debt help
A certified credit counselor can assess your financial situation and provide personalized advice to help you get out of debt. However, if you need to file for a Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy, it’s advisable to work with a bankruptcy attorney. In addition to helping you file the necessary paperwork, this professional will represent you at court hearings and creditor meetings to look out for your best interests.
Financial planning
A financial planner can provide you with a complete picture of your assets and help you evaluate your investment options. Consequently, they can guide you toward a financially stable life and assist you in developing a plan to reach your goals.
However, it’s important to specifically work with a certified financial planner (CFP), as these professionals are the most qualified. Only they have the requisite knowledge, skills, and experience to provide you with sound financial planning strategies and solutions.
In addition, depending on your needs, it may be a good idea to get assistance from a registered investment adviser, portfolio manager, or broker. Just make sure you do your research. If you require help managing your cash flow or saving for your retirement, it’s important to choose the right professional for the job.
How to identify fake companies online
A cheap hoodie or fancy party dress may look like a bargain. But if you don’t recognize the company, look up the domain.
A domain is the name of the website, like: ThisIsADomain.com.
Domains are purchased from various online companies, and they are hosted by other companies. They have an IP address, which is a series of numbers that indicate a specific server.
Go to: https://whois.domaintools.com and type in the domain name. You will get a full internet profile of the business.
Look for these hints:
1. IP history. – If you see that thousands of IP changes on one domain, beware. It may be normal for a legitimate business to have dozens or even hundreds IP addresses over a decade. But it isn’t normal to have thousands over a year.
2. The domain was created within the past year, and it expires in a year. – Legitimate businesses will probably have an old creation date or at least a long-term expiration date. Legitimate businesses protect themselves by buying the domain for decades.
3. The registry is private. – Some legitimate businesses have private registrars. But legitimate businesses are not usually completely anonymous. You should see a legitimate address for information technology at a minimum. Scam businesses often register with a proxy company, but not all proxy registrations are frauds.
4. IP location is Shopify. – Many completely legitimate businesses have a Shopify address, but according to Time, Shopify has been much abused by scammers.
5. Review the “About Us” section. – That should have a company address, but likely won’t. If it is a short sentence, google it. If you find many websites using the same phrasing, beware.
Business
6 jobs for people who prefer to work alone
If you’re self-motivated and prefer working alone, here are six jobs you may want to consider.
1. Private investigator. Although private investigators regularly have to meet with clients, they spend most of their time alone doing research from their office or following people from a distance.
2. Artist or craftsperson. Creating art usually involves spending a lot of time alone in a studio or sitting at a computer. For example, art restoration, sculpting, illustration, graphic design, and making ceramics are all excellent pursuits for people who value their alone time.
3. Truck driver. If you’re looking for peace and quiet, driving across the country delivering goods as a truck driver may be the job for you. However, you have to be OK with sitting still for hours on end.
4. Gardener or landscaper. If you dream about working outdoors and answering primarily to yourself, becoming a groundskeeper or landscaper could be an ideal fit.
5. Editor or translator. If you’re fluent in one or more languages, you could work as a freelancer and take on translation and editing jobs from the comfort of your own home.
6. Video game tester. If you enjoy playing video games and have a keen eye for detail, this job could be right for you.
Whether you’re an introvert or simply prefer working in a calm, quiet environment where you can focus, there are plenty of career possibilities that may be right for you.
Arts and crafts: Beautiful butterflies to brighten up your summer!
Do you enjoy crafts? Follow these seven steps to make colorful cardboard butterflies.
Supplies
Here’s what you’ll need to make one butterfly:
• Construction paper (including one white sheet and one black sheet)
• Scissors
• An empty toilet paper roll
• A stick of glue
• A black marker
• A pencil
Steps
1. Cut a sheet of construction paper (in a color of your choice) into a strip that’s the same width as the toilet paper roll. Make sure it’s long enough to go all the way around. Glue the paper to the roll so that it’s completely covered.
2. To make the butterfly’s eyes, cut out two small circles from the black paper and two larger circles from the white paper. Glue the black circles in the middle of the white circles, then glue the eyes on the side of the roll near the top.
3. Using a black marker, draw on the butterfly’s mouth and eyebrows.
4. Fold a sheet of paper in half (you can choose a different color than the body). Use a pencil to draw the outline of a butterfly wing. Make sure the wing starts and ends at the fold as if it were the body of the butterfly.
5. Carefully cut along the pencil line, then unfold the paper. You should now have a pair of wings. Glue them on to the back of the butterfly.
6. Cut out circles of construction paper in different sizes and colors. Glue them onto the wings as decoration.
7. Use a pencil to trace two antennae on a sheet of paper. Cut them out and glue them to the front of the toilet paper roll on the inside.
You can display your beautiful butterfly on a shelf or use string to hang it somewhere in your home.
What you need to know about teething kittens
Kittens normally have a full set of baby teeth by the time they turn six weeks old. If they don’t have them by nine weeks, you should visit a veterinarian. Here’s what to expect from a teething kitten.
How to recognize the signs of teething
Teething can cause gum sensitivity and make chewing more difficult. Some kittens may also develop mild gingivitis. If you notice that your kitten has lost weight or has persistently foul-smelling breath, con¬tact your veterinarian. If your kitten likes to chew on things, make sure to keep electrical wires and poi¬sonous plants out of reach. You should also provide your furry friend with plenty of soft chew toys to help soothe any pain.
What to watch out for
Did you know that cats can have misaligned teeth much like people? If you think that your kitten’s teeth are starting to overlap or emerge at strange angles, visit your veterinarian immediately. In addition, make sure they’re eating enough by feeding them wet food or soaking their kibble in warm water.
For personalized recommendations, contact a trusted veterinarian.
