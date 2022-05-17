Local News
RED Day: Give Where You Live
Every second Thursday of May, Keller Williams agents, leadership members, and associates step away from daily business duties, proudly donning their red KW gear and venturing into the communities they serve with three goals in mind: renew, energize, and donate.
Widely known as RED Day, this annual day of service took shape in May 2009 to celebrate Keller Williams vice-chairman Mo Anderson’s birthday. Thirteen years later, it continues to grow momentum as the Keller Williams family unites under a shared commitment to philanthropy.
This year’s RED Day took place on May 12, and the local Keller Williams staff met at 219 Orchard Street in Front Royal, where the Warren County Habitat for Humanity is working with the Bushrod Family to build their home.
The Bushrods are grandparents raising their school-aged grandchildren and are excited about building a stable and safe place to call home. Building a home that will provide a secure future, knowing that this home will forever change the generations to come, is a dream come true.
You can still help the Warren County Habitat for Humanity and the Bushrod’s with your donation. Click here to download the form.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Rough Greensnake
A species first for us at the Center, a Northern Rough Greensnake, came in for care this week!
This patient was found by a hiker on the Appalachian trail after a mild jaw injury and blood in the mouth was spotted. It was in care for only a few days on cage rest with staff monitoring the injury, and after making a full recovery was released back at its found location!
This small, docile, harmless species is a primarily arboreal (tree climbing) species, residing in deciduous forests, mixed hardwood-pine forests, field and thicket areas, and the border areas of bodies of water.
They are active during the day and spend nights sleeping coiled on tree branches. If you come across a green tree snake (as they are commonly called), allow it to cross your path and be on your way!
This species only eats invertebrates (including grasshoppers, caterpillars, snails, spiders, and wasps) and have had significant decline in the last decade due to pesticide usage and domestic animal attacks.
This spring season brings good reminders to refrain from chemical plant and insect control on your property and to keep your domestic animals secured/monitored when outside.
The snakes and other native species will thank you by providing you with free, natural pest control!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Crime/Court
Joint motion to continue Luckey hearing toward what – trial date or plea agreement? RSW fatal overdose hearings also continued
A trio of high-profile criminal cases set for hearings and at least one possible setting of a trial date were continued in Warren County Circuit Court on Monday morning, May 16. Those cases, in the order they were called on the May Grand Jury Term Day docket, were Daniel Edward Shifflett, Brian Thomas Martin, and William Raymond Luckey. Shifflett and Martin’s hearing were continued to July 11, at 9 a.m. Luckey’s hearing was continued to June 3, also on the morning docket.
Based on evidence indicating the in-facility sale and provision of a fatal opioid dose, Shifflett and Martin have been charged with Second-Degree Murder in the RSW Regional Jail inmate overdose death of Jonte Smith last December 12. Luckey, a former Christendom College professor and professor emeritus for 30-plus years, was arrested June 25 of last year on charges of “Indecent Liberties” and “Solicitation” of a minor child under the age of 16.
A hint that negotiations toward a possible plea deal in the 73-year-old Luckey’s case were being pursued was offered by Stafford, Virginia-based defense counsel Thaddeus Furlong in forwarding a joint motion with the Commonwealth for continuing the hearing at which a trial date was expected to be set. “I think we are making progress toward resolving this case,” Furlong told the court in seeking the continuance of the hearing.
Judge William W. Sharp granted the continuance to June 3rd on the 9 a.m. docket. The judge also extended Luckey’s $50,000 bond granted conditionally at the Circuit Court level on July 12, 2021. Luckey had initially been denied bond in a June 30 Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court hearing in front of Judge Nancy Reed. Conditions of Luckey’s bond imposed by Judge Sharp include that he has “no contact with minors without another adult within sight and sound of them” and “No contact directly or indirectly with the victim or the victim’s parents”. Luckey was further ordered “Not to counsel or direct or encourage any effort by anyone else to discourage victim, victim’s parents, or other witnesses from cooperating with the prosecution”.
The order forbidding attempts to influence a dropping of the charges addressed Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Samantha Meadows’ concern about the content of recorded phone calls between Luckey at RSW Jail after his arrest and his wife Julie, indicating a possible effort to influence the victim’s parents into dropping the charges, which Meadows noted during that earlier bond hearing would be witness tampering, a crime in its own right.
A pandemic-masked and frail-looking Luckey made his way into the courtroom shakily late Monday morning, with the aid of a walker. Defense council Furlong told the court his client suffered the consequences of an earlier brain injury. In arguing for bond in the lower court, Furlong’s co-counsel Shannon Johnson cited myriad health issues Luckey suffered from that would be exacerbated by continued incarceration. Those included cardiac problems, high blood pressure, and consequences of a past back injury. Defense counsel Johnson also contended that specifics in the Commonwealth’s case against Luckey indicate a comparatively mild incident compared to some of the verbiage included in the “Solicitation” warrant reflecting the harsher side of sex abuse against minors statutes.
As reported in Royal Examiner’s coverage of the June 30 J&D Court bond hearing, responding to his wife’s taped phone conversation comment, “This isn’t what happened” of specific oral or penetrative sexual acts listed in a general “Solicitation” warrant, Luckey replied, “No, it doesn’t say ‘Show me your hiney’.” At the initial bond hearing the prosecution first presented evidence indicating Luckey had offered the child ten dollars to see their posterior, which was declined. However, the prosecution noted that the ten dollars had been left by Luckey, perhaps indicating additional efforts by the defendant that achieved that initial request.
RSW overdose charges
As to the two scheduled preliminary hearings for Shifflett and Martin, the former who also overdosed the day of the Jonte Smith’s overdose death, both were continued to July 11, on the 9 a.m. docket. Shifflett was represented in the courtroom by defense counsel Lou Nagy. Shifflett, like Martin who was represented by Greg Bowman, appeared by video from RSW Regional Jail where they both were incarcerated at the time of the overdose drug incidents of last December 11-12.
As previously reported by Royal Examiner regarding the “Death in Custody Briefing” of RSW Regional Jail Superintendent Russ Gilkison on March 24, the meeting minutes state: “Mr. Gilkison explained that the event took place on the night of December 11 and into the morning of December 12; inmate Daniel Shifflett and inmate Jonte Smith who were both incarcerated; had a medical emergency that was discovered after the fact that it was an overdose. The inmates obtained the heroin (corrected spelling) that inmate Shifflett stated that they were taking; from another inmate inside of the housing unit.”
Brian Martin is believed to be that inmate.
RSW Regional Jail Authority will go into a second closed session on personnel issues related to inmate overdose death
“Staff responded to the medical emergency; performed First-Aid, CPR to include AED, administered Narcan, and EMS was called. Mr. Shifflett was revived about the time EMS arrived on the scene, unfortunately, Mr. Smith was not revived by our staff or EMS and was taken via local transport to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on December 12, at 0120 hours (1:20 a.m.).”
Also as previously reported: “Inmate overdose survivor Daniel Shifflett, 32, and a second inmate, Brian Martin, 34, were indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on April 11 for Second-Degree Murder in what is believed to have been the 21-year-old Smith’s accidental death from an opioid drug overdose. Other pending charges against Shifflett, who was incarcerated on a Probation Violation charge related to earlier drug offenses when he overdosed inside the jail, include 10 counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II substance for at least a third offense. Martin is charged with eight counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II substance for at least a third offense. At the time of his death Smith was incarcerated on possession of Schedule I, II drugs and a firearms charge.
Local News
Rotary Club of Front Royal honors Warren County Public School Teachers of the Year
Eleven “Teachers of the Year” selected by their principals were honored by the Rotary Club of Front Royal at its weekly meeting Friday, May 13. Each received a commemorative plaque from FR Rotary President Katie Tewell.
The principals introduced their nominees, beginning with Lori Layman of A.S. Rhodes Elementary whose top teacher was Debra Curtis. Then came Jane Baker of Blue Ridge Technical Center, whose nominee was Darren McKinney, followed by E.W. Morrison’s Lisa Rudacille who cited Virginia McKinnon as her top teacher in 2021-2022.
Other awardees were Sara Sullivan of Hilda J. Barbour, introduced by principal Nikki Taubenberger; Joy Freemire, Leslie Fox Keyser teacher of the year, nominated by Shamika McDonald; and Ressie Jeffries’ Elementary School’s Michele Wilkerson, nominated by Nina Helmick.
Also, Skyline Middle School’s Pam Waters (Bobby Johnston); Warren County Middle School’s Samantha Morrison (Amy Gubler); Elizabeth “Grace” Bucklen of Skyline High School (Danelle Sperling); Lynn Durso, Warren County High School (Ken Knesh); and last, Lori Tamkin, described as a “non-traditional teacher” by sponsor Randa Vernazza.
The Rotary Club has honored county school teachers at similar ceremonies in past years titled “Rotary Club of Front Royal Awards for Excellence in Educating Youth.”
Community Events
COVID-delayed for a year, Samuels Library’s co-sponsored ‘Volunteer Fair’ kicks off inaugural annual event
Royal Examiner spoke to Samuels Public Library Executive Director Michelle Ross near the conclusion of the Volunteer Fair of community organizations held Saturday, May 14. Ross explained that after an initial cancellation due to an untimely spike in COVID-19 variant cases last year, the first of what is hoped to be many annual Volunteer Fairs has been launched under a joint sponsorship of Samuels Public Library, The Wednesday Group, and C-CAP.
“I am a member of The Wednesday Group, and the idea of The Volunteer Fair actually came about last year. The Wednesday Group was chatting about how so many of our non-profits were struggling to get volunteers back after COVID. And we had this great idea of what if we got them all together and were able to let people come and find out about all the wonderful organizations where they can help out here in Warren County,” Ross explained.
“Unfortunately, last year, there was a spike in COVID, so we did have to cancel. But we were able to host it this year, and we had about 20 organizations show up and participate, promote themselves” in seeking to regain that volunteer momentum, Ross said of what appeared to be a successful inaugural event.
Set up right next to the Friends Of Samuels Library (FOSL) at the entrance to the event room was The Wednesday Group (TWG) table manned by two familiar, if masked, faces, Jeff Browne and Jim Wolfe, one day after a big announcement from their work with the new WC EDA Board of Directors.
WC EDA announces sale contract on 426 Baugh Drive warehouse.
We asked them about The Wednesday Group and its partnership with Samuels Library and C-CAP on the day’s event. “Our focus has always been on unmet needs in the county. And one of the needs that we identified was that we need more volunteers to be working with things in the county to help people,” Browne observed, adding, “And so the genesis of The Volunteer Fair was to give people an opportunity to see the vibrant things that are going on in the county and give them an opportunity to get involved. Because a lot of people want to do things but don’t know where to go.
“Well, this is the place to do it. And we’ll start doing this on a regular basis every year. And we think we can grow this – it’s our ‘community garden,’ and it will grow over time. So, we’re excited about it.”
Coming in about 20 minutes from the 1 PM ending time, we asked how attendance had been throughout the day. “Yea, it was solid,” Wolfe observed, noting the one-year delay due to the COVID spike. “So, we were all set to do it last year and probably correctly decided the COVID situation was just too risky at that point. So this being the first one, we had a good, solid turnout …
“Another thing I noticed that I didn’t even anticipate was that the volunteer organizations don’t normally talk to one another. Yet here was a time they could go around, talk to each other and begin to build those relationships,” Wolfe added with a nod towards one of the goals of The Wednesday Group (TWG). “And really that’s what TWG does, we do a lot of networking, we do some fundraising. And we’re trying to make the county a better place to live in.”
Local News
Warren County EDA announces sale contract on 426 Baugh Drive warehouse
Following a May 13th Special Meeting Closed Session, the Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA or WC EDA) announced a contract on the sale of the large warehouse at 426 Baugh Drive. As noted in a WC EDA press release, the $5.7 million sale to the Shahi Food Group, a specialty ice cream bar producer with a distribution network in 20 states, including New York, New Jersey, Texas, Ohio, and Virginia, relieves the WC EDA of a significant portion of its bank debt service.
The full EDA board was present for the closed session convened at 8 a.m. Friday morning to review “a proposed relocation and expansion of a business to Warren County.”
In April of 2021, the EDA announced leasing of the 426 Baugh Drive property to SYSCO at a price of $28,800 a month. That lease expired this month. A previously projected sale at the asking price of $5.75 million to Parallel Virginia LLC, a pharmaceutical processor of medical cannabis, fell through due to permitting and other issues at the state level.
See the EDA press release on the contracted sale below:
Shahi Food Group
The EDA is pleased to announce the contract to sell 426 Baugh Drive, an EDA property, to Shahi Food Group. The sales price of the property is $5.7 million. Shahi projects $7 million capital investment and a 5-year employment projection of 100 individuals. Shahi is projected to begin manufacturing operations at the Baugh Drive site in the late fall of 2022.
Shahi is currently based in a nearby county and has been in business for over 30 years. They produce an ethnic ice cream bar called Shahi Kulfi in 6 flavors – chocolate, strawberry, cream, pistachio, mango, and coconut. They currently distribute to over 2000 retail outlets in 20 states and have a large market presence in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Ohio, and Virginia.
Shahi is approved for retail sales in large grocery and warehouse stores in the US and has received approvals for European distribution of their products. The parent company of Shahi Foods is Shadchem – an international food and consumer products group with a presence in over 16 countries.
The EDA is incredibly excited about another food manufacturer locating in the Stephens Industrial Park of Warren County. EDA Chair Jeff Browne said: “This sale is a team effort with everyone taking an active role in determining that Shahi Food Group is a good fit for our community and has a tremendous upside as it expands in the United States and internationally. Furthermore, not only is the sale bringing jobs and investment to Warren County, but EDA is retiring a significant portion of its bank loans.”
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 16 – 20, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
Exit 1, westbound – Overnight closures of the ramp to I-81 southbound for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (May 15).
*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 7, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Exit 6, eastbound – Overnight closures of the off-ramp for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Tuesday night (May 17).
*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound and westbound – single lane closures for inspection of bridges over Manassas Run and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of June 2.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 3.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Wind: 2mph NNW
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 29.93"Hg
UV index: 0
81/52°F
88/57°F