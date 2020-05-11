Red-light camera business suffers in virus crisis

With text and email so prevalent today, it seems the art of the handwritten letter has fallen by the wayside. Yet now may be the perfect time to reintroduce the timeless practice of sending handwritten letters, not only for nostalgia’s sake but also as we are forced into social distancing for a potentially extended period.

If you are simply looking for a way to brighten someone’s day, this is also a good time to consider sending letters en masse to nursing homes and the like.

But do we even know how to write letters anymore? How do they begin and how do we sign off? Do they need to be written in cursive, with perfect grammar?

The traditional “Dear John,” still works when addressing people you know; for more formal letters, a “Dear Mr. Smith” and a colon suffices. As for the handwriting – make it legible, whether that’s in print or in cursive.

Here are some additional tips from etiquette guru Emily Post:

* Share news and information, mix good with bad news, respond to questions asked or the news shared in a previous letter, and ask about the recipient.

* In friendly notes, the most frequently used closings are “Cordially,” “Affectionately,” “Fondly,” and “Love.”

* A formal social or business correspondence is usually signed, “Sincerely,” “Sincerely yours,” “Very sincerely,” or “Very sincerely yours.”

* A good choice for closing a letter that’s in between formal and more intimate is “Kindest regards” or “Warmest regards.”

* Signatures: sign with first and last name if you’re writing to someone you’ve never met face-to-face; put your last name in parentheses if you’ve only spoken with the person on the phone; use your first name or nickname on letters to friends or business associates who know you.