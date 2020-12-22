Red velvet bites

This dish served in adorable individual portions is an ideal meal to help you unwind during the hectic holiday season.

Start to finish: 1 hour 10 minutes (45 minutes active)

Servings: 6

Ingredients



• 6 tablespoons butter• 4 tablespoons flour• 2 cups warm chicken broth• 1 cup heavy cream• Salt and pepper, to taste• 1 onion, diced• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped• 2 carrots, diced• 1 potato, diced• 1 cup green peas• 1 cup corn kernels• 1 cup green beans, chopped• 1 -¼ pounds chicken breast, cooked and diced• 1 package (about 14 ounces) all-butter puff pastry, thawed• 1 egg yolk, beaten

Directions

1. In a large pot, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over medium-low heat. Add the flour, and whisk until the mixture is a smooth paste (commonly called a “roux”). Let cook for a few minutes, then add the chicken broth. Mix well and add the heavy cream. Salt and pepper to taste, then mix well. Let simmer over low heat.

2. In a large pan, melt the rest of the butter over medium-low heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook for about 5 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until lightly browned. Pour the vegetable mixture and chicken into the pot of sauce and mix well. Salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and let cool.

3. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Coat 6 small ramekins with vegetable oil cooking spray. Unroll the puff pastry onto a flat surface and cut into circles that are about an inch wider than the ramekins.

4. Pour the chicken mixture into the ramekins. Use a basting brush to coat the rims of the ramekins with egg yolk so the pastry doesn’t stick. Place one puff pastry circle on top of each ramekin, making sure the edge is sealed. Coat the top of the pastry with egg yolk.

5. Put the ramekins on a baking tray, and bake in the oven for about 25 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. Let sit for a few minutes before serving.

Are you short on time? To simplify this recipe, use a frozen vegetable mixture. You don’t even have to thaw it in advance.