Red wine marinated flank steak

When marinated, this lean, flavorful cut of meat comes to life. It’s a great choice if you want to make a simple barbecued meal.

Start to finish: 2 hours 30 minutes (15 minutes active)

Servings: 2

Ingredients

• 1 cup red wine

• 1/2 cup soy sauce

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1/4 cup maple syrup

• 2 tablespoons steak seasoning

• 1 clove garlic, chopped

• About 18 ounces flank steak

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1. In a container or plastic bag with a tight seal, pour all the ingredients except the meat. Mix well.

2. Add the flank steak and massage the marinade into the meat with your fingers or a spoon for a few minutes. Seal the container and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

3. Remove the flank steak from the fridge, and let it sit at room temperature for about 15 minutes. Light the barbecue on high heat.

4. Cook the flank steak for about 3 minutes on each side. Let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with grilled vegetables.