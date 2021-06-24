Food
Red wine marinated flank steak
When marinated, this lean, flavorful cut of meat comes to life. It’s a great choice if you want to make a simple barbecued meal.
Start to finish: 2 hours 30 minutes (15 minutes active)
Servings: 2
Ingredients
• 1 cup red wine
• 1/2 cup soy sauce
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup maple syrup
• 2 tablespoons steak seasoning
• 1 clove garlic, chopped
• About 18 ounces flank steak
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. In a container or plastic bag with a tight seal, pour all the ingredients except the meat. Mix well.
2. Add the flank steak and massage the marinade into the meat with your fingers or a spoon for a few minutes. Seal the container and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
3. Remove the flank steak from the fridge, and let it sit at room temperature for about 15 minutes. Light the barbecue on high heat.
4. Cook the flank steak for about 3 minutes on each side. Let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with grilled vegetables.
Food
5 foods that are good for your eyes
As you get older, you become more likely to develop certain age-related eye conditions. However, eating a nutrient-rich diet can prevent or mitigate changes to your vision. Here are some foods that are believed to be good for your eyes.
1. Nuts and seeds
Chia seeds and walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E. These nutrients help protect your eyes from inflammation and decrease the risk of elevated eye pressure and glaucoma.
2. Citrus fruits
Grapefruits, oranges, and lemons are high in vitamin C, which helps strengthen the blood vessels in your eyes and reduces your risk of developing cataracts.
3. Leafy greens
Lettuce, spinach, and kale are high in lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that can help protect against age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.
4. Fish
Salmon, mackerel, and sea bass contain DHA and EPA, two fatty acids that help keep the retina healthy.
5. Orange vegetables
Sweet potatoes and carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which helps keep the surface of your eyes hydrated and healthy. It also reduces oxidative stress caused by blue and UV lights.
Your vision and eye health affect your physical and mental well-being. Consequently, taking good care of your eyes is a key component of living a long and healthy life.
Food
Strawberry scones
Featuring one of the season’s most popular berries, these scones are a simple and elegant option for dessert or breakfast.
Start to finish: 40 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 12 scones
Ingredients
• 2 cups flour
• 5 tablespoons sugar
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
• 1-1/2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries, hulled and quartered
• 2 eggs, lightly beaten
• 1/2 cup heavy cream
• 1 tablespoon milk
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. In a large bowl, mix the flour, 4 tablespoons of sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the cubes of butter, and incorporate them into the flour using a fork or pastry cutter until the mixture is crumbly. Add the strawberries and mix.
2. In a small bowl, mix the eggs and cream. Pour them over the dry ingredients, and stir gently using a wooden spoon. Don’t overwork the dough; it should only be lightly mixed.
3. Place the dough on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and form it into a large disk. Using a knife, cut the disk into 12 equal triangles. Gently pull the sections apart, so there’s about an inch between each piece.
4. Use a basting brush to coat the dough in milk, then sprinkle on the remaining tablespoon of sugar. Bake for about 18 minutes, or until the scones are golden brown.
Food
5 ideas for fresh and simple summer meals
If the weather is hot, you probably don’t want to get stuck sweating over a stove for hours. Here are five ideas for easy meals the whole family will enjoy.
1. Salads
A salad can be an easy meal to prepare. To make each bite refreshing, opt for water-rich fruits and vegetables. Don’t hesitate to experiment with the ingredients.
2. Fish
Whether grilled, smoked, or served raw, this light protein is ideally suited for summer meals. You can even add it to couscous, quinoa, or other types of salad.
3. Tartare
Made of beef, duck, salmon, trout, or tuna, this luxurious dish can be quite filling. If you want to prepare it yourself, ask a butcher or fishmonger for advice about the best cuts to use.
4. Tacos
Prepare a beef, chicken, fish, or bean filling and let everyone build their own tacos. From peppers and onions to salsa and sour cream, there’s no shortage of toppings.
5. Poke
This dish combines marinated raw fish with fresh vegetables, nuts, seeds, and a variety of other ingredients. For a protein-rich vegetarian alternative, swap the fish for tofu.
Do you want to skip the dishes? Many restaurants in your area offer these meals for take-out or delivery.
Food
Chicken skewers with labneh
Start to finish: 1 hour, 30 minutes (30 minutes active)
Servings: 4
Labneh is a soft cheese made from strained yogurt that’s a staple of Lebanese cuisine. One of the best ways to sample it is with grilled chicken skewers.
Ingredients
• 2 cups labneh, divided
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 2 tablespoons honey, divided
• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
• 1 tablespoon tomato paste
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 4 chicken breasts, cubed
• Seeds of half a pomegranate
• 4 pieces of naan or lavash (Armenian flatbread)
• 1 lime, quartered
• 1 red onion, chopped
• A few sprigs of coriander
Directions
1. Soak 4 wooden skewers in warm water. (Skip this step if you’re using metal skewers).
2. In a large bowl, mix the 1 cup of labneh and 1 tablespoon of honey with olive oil, red wine vinegar, tomato paste, paprika, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper, then add the chicken and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or overnight.
3. Meanwhile, pour the remaining labneh and honey into a serving bowl. Garnish with a few pomegranate seeds. Set aside in the fridge.
4. Remove the chicken from the fridge and divide the pieces evenly among the 4 skewers. Remove any excess marinade so the pieces cook uniformly.
5. In a skillet or on the barbecue, cook the skewers over medium-high heat until the inside is cooked through and the exterior is golden brown.
6. Lightly heat the flatbread. Place the skewers on the bread and garnish with a lime wedge, red onions, and coriander. Serve with the honey labneh.
Food
Summertime dining is best done outdoors
Dining outdoors is one of the best things about summer. Whether you eat at a restaurant, in your backyard, or at a local park, you’ll find everything tastes better with some fresh air.
For breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s a wide range of choices available to satisfy your craving for a delicious meal you don’t have to cook. If you think about it, you’ll realize how many options you have: coffee shops, diners, bars, delis, bistros, pizzerias, and other eateries are all just a stone’s throw away.
So, for an alfresco experience that will delight your senses, simply order a meal from a restaurant you love and enjoy eating it under an open sky.
Food
Raw zucchini salad: Fresh and easy for warm spring days
Zucchini is a low-calorie vegetable that packs a huge nutritional punch with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and its mild flavor makes it a versatile ingredient for a wide variety of dishes. This raw zucchini salad is quick to assemble and packs a ton of flavor — a perfect side dish for your Memorial Day cookout. Bulk it up with toasted pine nuts or cashews, or personalize it with your favorite fresh herbs. Make sure to use smaller zucchini — larger squash tend to have a looser texture and more seeds. You can also experiment with dressings — add some extra dijon mustard to your vinaigrette, or try different types of vinegar instead of lemon juice, like champagne vinegar or mirin. Top with basil, parsley, cilantro — whatever you like!
Lemon vinaigrette:
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 grated garlic clove
1 teaspoon dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon sea salt or more to taste
Fresh black pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon honey or maple syrup (optional/to taste)
1/4 to 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon fresh or dried thyme (optional)
For the salad:
3 small zucchini
1 tablespoon chopped chives
Handful of basil
Grated parmesan or crumbled feta cheese (optional)
Sea salt and black pepper to taste
To make the vinaigrette, whisk together the lemon juice, garlic, dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and honey or maple syrup. Slowly drizzle in the oil while whisking quickly to emulsify the mixture. Add thyme if desired.
To prep the salad, use a vegetable peeler, sharp knife, or mandoline slicer to slice zucchini in long, thin strips (or whatever shape you desire) and arrange on a plate. Drizzle with dressing, then top with chives, basil, other fresh herbs as desired, cheese as desired, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
Wind: 6mph SSE
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 30.32"Hg
UV index: 9
88/70°F
91/70°F