Automotive
Reduce fuel consumption by 10% with fuel-efficient driving
With the price of gas constantly on the increase, reducing your gas consumption by 10 percent sounds pretty darn good. You can immediately cut back on fuel consumption by putting into practice a few fuel-efficient driving techniques. Fuel-efficient driving, or “eco-driving,” involves making some simple changes to your habits.
Maintain a constant speed
Drive at a constant speed, avoiding unnecessary accelerations and sudden stops. Try paying closer attention to your driving environment so that you can anticipate slow-downs and avoid braking at the last minute. Increase the distance between yourself and other vehicles in order to keep constant speeds and avoid repetitive braking.
Reduce your speed
Air resistance is greater at high speeds, forcing your vehicle to consume more energy to keep moving forward. Reducing your speed from 120 km/h to 100 km/h uses 20 percent less fuel!
Maintain a low engine speed
Your engine speed, in revolutions per minute, is indicated by a dashboard tachometer or RPM gauge. Monitor this gauge because your engine will achieve optimum efficiency at a lower engine speed of 2,500 RPM.
Avoid unnecessary idling
Today’s car engines do not need to be warmed up in order to work well. That means there is no need to leave your engine idling for a while before you drive away in the morning. Unless you are in traffic, idling at a standstill is a waste of gas and money — your car will use more gas to idle for 10 seconds than it will if you stop and restart your vehicle.
Keeping a car forever — or almost
When you bought your car or light truck, you probably had some naïve hope that it might last forever — or almost. Or you might have been thinking you could use it for a long time and then resell it at a reasonable price. Well, believe it or not, it is possible, but there is only one way to do it: with plenty of regular maintenance.
Though many people would like you to believe that today’s cars and trucks require less maintenance than older vehicles, this is not true. The maintenance might be lighter, yes, and the better part of it will be done by the dealership under the warranty. But you, as the owner, will also have to do your part to keep your car working well for a long time.
The old recipes for keeping a car running well still apply to newer products, and most of them are very simple to follow. Take, for instance, oil change intervals. They can be done as indicated in your owner’s manual, but if you use your vehicle mainly for short rides, those oil changes should be done sooner and very regularly. Of course, all other liquids have to be checked regularly. Your owner’s manual might say the spark plugs are good for 160,000 km, but it might be a good idea to have them removed at certain points to clean them up and replace them with some anti-seizing products.
Another regular maintenance involves washing the vehicle often, especially in winter, having it protected with rust-proofing, keeping the tires in good shape, aligning and balancing wheels, and keeping the interior as clean as possible. These might seem time-consuming and probably will involve some expenditures, but the bottom line is that the car or truck will last longer, and its resale value will be higher.
The only secret to the longevity of a vehicle is regular maintenance.
5 tips for driving with your pet this summer
Do you have plans to take your cat or dog on a road trip this summer? Here are five tips for a safe and comfortable ride.
1. Wear your pet out
Before you embark on your road trip, take your pet for a walk or engage in a long play session. This can help make your pet feel more rested and hopefully sleep for a portion of the trip.
2. Create a comfortable space
Purchase a pet hammock and harness to keep your pet safe and save your car’s upholstery from fur and claw marks. Alternatively, you can keep your furry friend in an enclosed crate if they’re likely to move around and become a distraction while you’re driving.
3. Pack the essentials
Always travel with your pet’s necessities, including food, water, treats, and bags for pet waste. You should also bring a few toys to keep your pet busy and prevent them from chewing on your car’s seat belts or headrests.
4. Take frequent breaks
Like you, your pet needs to take breaks after being cooped up in the car for hours. Consequently, it’s a good idea to stop every two hours to play with your pet and allow it to relieve itself.
5. Never leave your pet alone in the car
A parked vehicle can quickly turn into a hot oven during the summer, even with the windows open. On top of risking heatstroke, leaving your pet alone in your vehicle also makes it vulnerable to theft.
Lastly, ask your veterinarian about remedies you can give your pet to prevent nausea and motion sickness while you’re on the road.
Leaks can be a tell-tale sign
Your vehicle probably isn’t very new. Still, it seems to be running well. Your budget won’t allow you to trade it in for a newer one. Consequently, you pay great attention to its maintenance: You check the tire pressure regularly, keep the vehicle clean, have the oil changed punctually, and use only good quality gasoline. You trust your vehicle entirely. But lately, you have noticed some dark spots on the pavement underneath it. Even worse, these spots appear to be liquid. They might very well mean you have a mechanical leak developing in your car or truck.
What can you do about it? Obviously, an appointment with your favorite mechanic is a must. He will surely find where the leak (or leaks) is coming from and, in most cases, be able to make the necessary repairs.
The key is to understand what the leaks are; in most cases, they are oil. If the spots are black and shiny and feel slick to the touch, chances are its oil, and you should try to locate the source. In many cases, you won’t be able to fix these leaks, and it is time to see your mechanic. If the slick liquid has a reddish color to it, the leak might be coming from the vehicle’s transmission. In this case, it could only be a loose-fitting joint; however, you’ll still want to have a specialist look at it.
If the liquid is green or yellow and feels sticky (and tastes sweet if you dare test it — an old mechanic’s trick that is no longer recommended), chances are the leak is engine coolant. Many other accessories could leak from the steering pump, to the braking system. Never tolerate leaks or ignore them; in every case, have the vehicle inspected by a professional.
Leaks from a vehicle can tell a lot.
The ‘big four’ driver distractions
Returning from vacation, you were pretty proud of yourself for negotiating all the interstates without a wrong turn. But then your seatmate engaged you in an interesting conversation, and what happened? You missed your exit.
Distraction. That interesting conversation not only made you miss a turn, it put you and your passengers in danger. If a situation occurred that required fast action, could you have avoided an accident?
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Commission, four distinct types of distraction affect a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely.
Auditory distractions include conversations with passengers and listening to music or audiobooks.
Visual distractions include such activities as looking at the scenery and checking out other cars.
Biomechanical distractions are activities such as adjusting the air conditioning, dialing a cellphone, using day planners, making notes, and eating.
Cognitive distractions include whatever is taking your mind off the road and driving. Examples are preoccupation with other thoughts, worrying, and planning what you will do later.
Cell phones, especially texting, are unique in that they encompass all four modes of driver distraction, say experts at Dynamic Science, a private research organization.
Research on cell phone use crashes shows that drivers often run off the road or hit something stopped in front of them, neither of which would happen if they were paying attention.
How to pack your vehicle for a road trip
Are you going on a long road trip? Here are a few tips on how to organize your luggage.
Trunk
Load heavy objects lower in your vehicle, and pack larger items at the back and smaller ones near the front. Fill in the gaps with bags and soft pieces. If your trunk isn’t separate from the cab, don’t stack items above the height of the back headrest. This will prevent things from falling over the seat if you suddenly hit the brakes.
Roof rack
Consult the manufacturer’s recommended weight capacity for your vehicle before loading your roof rack. In any case, avoid placing heavy items on the roof of your car. Store them in the trunk instead. Place the heaviest items against the roof bars and ensure the load is well balanced and securely strapped down.
Trailer
Place heavy items on or close to the floor and as centrally as possible. Store light items on either side of the trailer, taking care not to obstruct your vision. Make sure you don’t exceed the vehicle’s load and towing capacity. Safely secure the items so nothing falls off or gets blown away. If your car’s rear suspension feels saggy, your load isn’t properly balanced and could negatively affect your handling.
Cab
Keep your vehicle’s registration, itinerary, tickets, sunglasses, tissues, games, bottled water, and snacks in the cab. Of course, try to leave enough space for everyone to sit comfortably.
Have a great holiday!
If you’re carrying luggage in a roof box, make sure you know the total height of your vehicle with the roof box to avoid getting in an accident.
How to clean your tires and wheels
Cleaning your vehicle’s tires and wheels does more than make your car look good. Manufacturers recommend cleaning your tires every other week. Cleaning removes brake dust, rotor shavings, and road salt, all of which can shorten the lifespan of your tires. Here’s how to properly clean your car’s tires and wheels.
What you’ll need
Have these products ready to go:
• Bucket and warm water
• Clean cloths
• Hose and spray nozzle
• Medium-bristled brush
• Toothbrush
• Dish soap
Step 1: Rinse
Wash the tires one at a time to keep the surface wet while you work. Get rid of any loose dirt with a quick spray of your hose. Spray from various angles to remove the most debris from the wheels.
Step 2: Wash the tires
Work on the tires first because the dirty water will soil the wheels. Scrub the tires with a brush, warm water, and dish soap. Allow the soapy water to soften the grime on the tires before rinsing. Repeat this step if necessary and rinse out your brush when finished.
Step 3: Wash the rims
Wash the rims using the brush, warm water, and dish soap. Use an old toothbrush to get into tight areas. Repeat if necessary. After rinsing, thoroughly dry the wheel and the tires with a clean cloth.
With shiny tires and wheels, your car is in showroom shape, and you’ll give your tires a few more miles on the road.
