Interesting Things You Need to Know
Reducing your ‘foodprint’ is a step in the right direction
To mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Earth Day Network is launching Foodprints for the Future, a campaign that strives to revolutionize the food system in the United States. Here are four ways you can reduce your “foodprint” (the environmental impact associated with growing, producing, transporting and storing food) and help make our food system more sustainable.
1. Eat more plant-based meals. Livestock production accounts for nearly 80 percent of agricultural emissions and 70 percent of agricultural land use. Start with a few plant-based meals per week, reduce your meat portion sizes and build up your repertoire of vegetarian recipes.
2. Buy local and in season. Many of us are accustomed to eating the same fruits and vegetables year-round, but this significantly increases the number of transportation emissions released into the atmosphere. Instead, select recipes that use seasonal ingredients and shop at your local farmers’ markets.
3. Reduce food waste. Approximately one-third of the United States’ food supply is thrown out every year. Plan your meals, follow a grocery list and store food properly to ensure you buy only the food you need and that it doesn’t spoil.
4. Go at your own pace. Adopting climate-conscious food habits doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing commitment. Even small changes can have a significant impact on the environment. Opting for a plant-based burger is the emission-reduction equivalent of not driving 320 miles.
Without a sustainable transformation, the environmental harm caused by the global food system will nearly double by 2050. However, discovering new recipes and experimenting with fresh ingredients is a delicious solution to this serious issue.
Did you know?
Agriculture emits nearly one-quarter of the world’s anthropogenic greenhouse gases. It also accounts for about 70 percent of global freshwater withdrawals and uses half of the planet’s ice-free land surface to raise livestock and grow animal feed.
The origins of Earth Day: marking 50 years of eco-activism
In 2020, April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. What began in 1970 as a campaign to curtail air and water pollution in the United States is now the largest secular observance in the world.
Inciting influences
The 1960s were marked by an energetic counterculture of student activism and a widespread movement against the Vietnam War. At the same time, a series of disasters, including the 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara and fatal air-pollution episodes in Los Angeles and New York City, fueled mounting public concern for the environment.
Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson, a United States senator, sought to fuse these societal currents and make environmental protection a national priority.
The first Earth Day
On April 22, 1970, an estimated 20 million people participated in rallies across the United States. The first Earth Day sparked bi-partisan support for environmentalism and united various activist groups.
This was a watershed moment for environmental politics in the United States. The government founded the Environmental Protection Agency and made significant amendments to the Clean Air Act in the same year. A more robust Clean Water Act and the creation of the Endangered Species Act soon followed.
Going global
In 1990, Earth Day became a global event, mobilizing 200 million people in 141 countries, and set the stage for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
This year, Earth Day will be celebrated by more than a billion people in 192 countries. To find out how you can join this movement that’s 50 years in the making, visit earthday.org.
Why Americans volunteer
April 19 to 25 is National Volunteer Week, and an occasion to recognize and thank the people who freely contribute their time and expertise to our nation’s communities and charitable organizations. Though there are many reasons to donate your time, every individual has their own motivations for doing so. Here are some great reasons to be a volunteer.
To make a difference
Many people are motivated by a desire to make an impact on the world. Whether they volunteer at home or abroad, with people, animals or the environment, they’re driven by passion and want to make a difference.
To give back
Those who grew up in homes that relied on food banks or who got through a serious illness thanks to the help of a charitable organization often give back when they’re no longer in need.
To gain experience
Volunteering is a wonderful way for young people to gain valuable work experience that will help them in their future careers. They can learn new skills, enhance those they already have and make important personal connections with future employers.
To meet new people
Retirees and those who relocate to a new city often volunteer to make social connections. Their work allows them to form ties with their community and make friends with similar passions.
Celebrating our nation’s volunteers doesn’t end with a week of recognition. In fact, the whole month of April is National Volunteer Month. If you aren’t already a volunteer, this is a great time to consider becoming one.
Things to tackle before your next fishing trip
Don’t let a brittle line or dull hook stand between you and your next catch. Routine maintenance of your fishing equipment might seem tedious, but it can make a big difference when you’re out on the water. Here are a few tasks to complete before your next fishing trip.
Clean your rod and reel
Wash your fishing rod in warm, soapy water and dry it with a soft cloth. Rinse the outside of the reel but be careful not to get water in the interior mechanisms. Use a cotton swab to clean the reel gears before lightly oiling them. Replace the line if necessary. Inspect your rod, reel and line guides for anything that’s loose or damaged.
Organize your tackle box
Start by emptying out your tackle box and wiping it down with a damp cloth. Sharpen hooks, inspect bait and discard rusty or damaged components. Take note of any items you need to replace. Once everything is clean, reorganize the supplies in your tackle box for easy access when you’re on the water.
Inventory your supplies
You need more than a rod and reel for a successful fishing trip. Check your landing net for tears and a weak rim. Are your waders still waterproof? Make sure you have a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen to protect you from the elements. Don’t forget a lifejacket and insect repellant. Put together a shopping list of missing, worn out or expired items.
Once your gear is ready to go, take some time to review the regional regulations and make sure your fishing license is still valid. Following these steps will help ensure your next trip is a good one.
Medical marijuana: what you need to know
As the decriminalization and legalization of cannabis become more common worldwide, research into its medical uses has developed considerably. In particular, scientists are interested in which ailments cannabis can relieve and how it should be administered for maximum therapeutic effect. Here’s an overview of what we know so far.
Symptom relief
Cannabis can’t cure any diseases. However, research indicates that some cannabinoids can offer symptomatic relief, although results vary from one patient to the next.
In particular, the drug has been shown to reduce neuropathic and cancer pain. It’s proven particularly effective at reducing nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy.
Furthermore, people with multiple sclerosis report that cannabis can both mitigate the spasms associated with the condition and reduce inflammation. It can also improve the quality of life of patients in palliative care by reducing anxiety, pain, nausea, and insomnia.
It’s important to note that the majority of studies on the therapeutic value of cannabis aimed to measure its effect on symptoms that were difficult to manage using other treatments. According to many such studies, patients typically report that cannabis is at least as effective as standard treatments, if not more so.
Although further research is needed to establish the medical benefits of cannabis, it’s been shown to be an effective complementary therapy for many patients.
Mandatory prescriptions
Even if you live in an area where cannabis is legal, you shouldn’t self-medicate. Suppliers who sell recreational cannabis typically don’t have the medical background needed to provide patients with reliable advice.
Medical cannabis must be prescribed by a healthcare professional who can determine dosage and monitor your use. If you’d like to know more, be sure to speak to your doctor.
Get up to speed on fishing regulations
Fishing regulations play an important role in aquatic conservation, biodiversity and habitat preservation. Before you head out on the water, consult your regional fishing regulations for any updates and to ensure that you’re fishing legally and sustainably.
Get your license
A fishing license is almost always mandatory if you’re between the ages of 18 and 64. Requirements for younger and older anglers vary by state. If your area offers a variety of licenses, they may be subject to different fishing quotas.
The right equipment
Before you head out on the water, ensure your fishing tackle complies with regional regulations. Depending on where you intend to fish, there may be restrictions on the use of live bait and barbed hooks. There may also be a limit on the number of hooks and lines permitted.
When and where
Fishing may be restricted to certain periods of the year in your state. There might also be different regulations in place for specific bodies of water or regions based on local populations and conservation efforts.
Know your limits
Not all fish are created equal, and they may be subject to different size restrictions and bag limits. Some species may be off limits altogether. To ensure compliance with local regulations, you need to be able to identify the species you catch.
Specific fishing regulations vary by location. Fishing inland and within three miles of marine shorelines is regulated at the state level. Saltwater recreational fishing more than three miles off the coast is managed by the National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries). Be sure to consult the appropriate department of fisheries website for more details.
The village that time forgot
In 1732, John Branson obtained a 1,000-acre grant from George Bowman along Cedar Creek. He sold a parcel of land sometime later to John Kountz. In August of 1745, Lewis Stephens, a local land speculator, and developer, purchased a 195-acre property from Kountz on Cedar Creek. The tract lay on both sides of Middle Road (State Route 628), about seven miles to the southwest of what is now Stephens City and 5 miles northwest of Middletown.
Around 1755, Stephens built a house and a water-powered grist mill on the property at the confluence of Cedar Creek and Fawcett Run. His mill successfully ground wheat, rye, oats, and barley into flour and meal.
Sometime in 1752, before the French and Indian War (1754–1763), Stephens constructed a unique hexagonal-shaped stone powder magazine adjacent to his house and mill. Local lore maintains that the building, which still stands today, was “Stephens Fort.” This structure is mentioned in accounts of frontier happenings, many of which included Stephens’s offering protection and shelter for neighbors during several Native American raids. The building has limestone walls that are eight feet high, one foot thick and measure fourteen feet across the center. From the ground level, the cellar floor lays nineteen feet below and has a circular limestone foundation. Troops from Washington’s Regiment were garrisoned in a stockade here in the fall of 1757. The building was later used as an office or counting-house, a lodging room, a storeroom, and an ice house.
After the war, Stephens contracted for one furnace and forge, named New Work Furnace and Forge, to manufacture pig and bar iron on his tract at Cedar Creek. These crude production units produced basic commodities like frying pans, nails, hinges, musket barrels and agricultural implements during the early 1760s.
Stephens continued to live on this tract and work on the iron furnace, however, he gradually found his debts too excessive and had to form partnerships to share his costs. In 1767, Stephens sold his 195-acre tract and ironworks share to ironmaster Isaac Zane. Zane subsequently bought out his associates in 1768 and began to make significant improvements to his Marlboro Furnace and Iron Works. He retained the old forge and furnace established by Stephens but immediately began building a modern and sophisticated complex. This forge and furnace would become Zane’s most significant achievement.
The Shenandoah Valley had an abundance of the three ingredients needed to make iron: rich beds of brown hematite ore, abundant tracts of woodland and huge deposits of limestone. Limestone, iron ore and charcoal were layered into the furnace. There was a wood fire at the bottom to get things going, then a layer of charcoal, a layer of iron ore and a thin layer of crushed limestone. The limestone acted as a flux. A colonial furnace produced heat of iron once a week.
Zane built a two-story stone mansion, bathhouse, stone ice and spring houses, orchards, barns, and stables. Nearby were the forge, furnace, a two-hundred-gallon whiskey still, stone mill, sawmill, blacksmith and stone smith’s shops, company store and counting-house. In addition to the mining and industrial activities, Marlboro was also a prosperous network of farms producing wheat, barley, oats, clover, and timothy.
By all accounts, Zane’s furnace and the forge were the largest operations of its kind in the Valley. As he expanded his holdings, a small village named Marlboro (due to extensive deposits of marl that are found there) developed within close proximity of the ironworks. Marlboro became a bustling community with a steady stream of settlers (furnace men, colliers, blacksmiths, wood wrights, timbermen, and other skilled workers) searching for a better life. Near the location of the Cedar Creek Church was the Marlboro waterfall, a 25-foot cascade which tumbled down from Marlboro Spring into Cedar Creek and provided an enormous and continuous water flow. In colonial times, this water was piped east from the top of the fall by gravity to the village below. This natural water source contributed to the growth, health, and well-being of the Marlboro area. Marlboro had private homes, two churches, a mill, a country store, a post office, and two blacksmith shops. Marlboro was a mini-village and as a colonial ironworks was the most developed industrial system of its time. Zane’s colonial iron plantation supplied the village with stored goods, iron wares and agricultural products.
By 1772, the ironworks produced hundreds of portable ten-plate heating stoves and plate castings for the large open fireplaces common in colonial times. The forge and blacksmith shop also produced cooking pots, salt pans, tea kettles, skillets, mortars and pestles, ovens, stove plates, and flat irons. The 10-foot-square furnace roared, the two-hammer forge pounded, the water wheels groaned and the cacophony carried across the entire industrial complex. The operation ran 24 hours a day with laborers working 12-hour shifts. An acre of hardwood was needed to feed the furnace for each 24-hour period. At night the brilliance of the furnace illuminated the sky for many miles. The products of this industry were hauled by wagon to Alexandria on the Potomac and Falmouth on the Rappahannock and sold through merchants in Philadelphia.
The Marlboro Iron Works transitioned from casting iron ingots for export to casting full-size cannon to support the fight for American independence on land and sea. During the Revolutionary War, Zane’s Marlboro Iron Works became a munitions factory and evolved into one of the largest suppliers of ordnance to the Continental Army and Navy producing four and six-pound cannon, boxes of shot, swivel balls and chain shot. Shipments also included everything from cooking utensils, camp kettles, and stoves to a caboose (a free-standing deck house where seamen cooked meals in a galley). The Marlboro Furnace was the life-blood of the village as the ironworks peaked at 200 employees.
The iron furnaces and other production facilities that had geared up to manufacture munitions in 1776 reverted back to civilian production after 1782. The production of iron commodities at Marlboro Furnace became greatly diminished due to the declining health and death of Isaac Zane in 1795. The downsizing had an immediate effect on the blacksmiths, wood wrights, wagon wrights and other skill-mixes employed there. History reflects that some of the families from the Marlboro community later became directly associated with the wagon-building industry in Stephensburg (now Stephens City).
In 1810, Marlboro Iron Works was still being operated by Zane’s executors. However, in 1812, the furnace was transferred to a group of well-known investors and iron makers. These owners managed more modern ironworks like Columbia Furnace near Edinburg and these facilities eventually led to Zane’s Furnace becoming obsolete and abandoned in 1828.
Mill operations situated on the partial foundation of earlier mills continued to ground feed at this location until the 1950s in spite of at least two fires that seriously damaged the facility, one in the late 1800s and the other in 1930. The fire on May 15, 1930, did heavy damage to the mill and burned the covered bridge that connected Frederick and Shenandoah Counties. Mill owner L.L. Link rebuilt the mill and offered the remaining stone from the ancient furnace to the State Department of Highways for rebuilding the bridge in 1932. The current concrete bridge on Middle Road is located slightly east of the former covered bridge. All that remains of the legendary smelting furnace stack are small piles of rubble that lay alongside this rugged and historic stream.
During the height of the American Revolution, the Marlboro Furnace and surrounding village became one of the most important industrial centers in the Valley, benefiting both Frederick and Shenandoah counties. But by the mid-twentieth century, the village had faded into a quiet stop on Middle Road and the centuries-old buildings only footnotes in our valley history. The once prominent village of forge, furnace, mills, and farm became lost to time, a remnant of our colonial past.
Mark P. Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia
