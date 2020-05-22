Reducing your salt intake after 50

As you get older, monitoring your daily sodium intake becomes increasingly important. This is because consuming too much salt can negatively impact your health and longevity. Here’s what you should know.

Daily intake

The recommended sodium intake for people between the ages of 14 and 50 is no more than 1,500 milligrams per day. This is the equivalent of less than one-third of a teaspoon.

However, once you reach your 50s, your daily consumption should be reduced to 1,300 milligrams. And after the age of 70, this amount should go down to 1,200 milligrams.

Regardless of your age, consuming more than 2,300 milligrams of salt per day can adversely affect your cardiovascular health.

Consequences

There are numerous health risks associated with a high-sodium diet. Consuming too much salt can, among other things, increase your risk of high blood pressure, stomach cancer, and heart disease. Excess levels of sodium can also damage your kidneys and affect bone density.

How to cut back

The most effective way to reduce your salt intake is to pay attention to what you eat and make conscious dietary choices. Here are a few recommendations to get you started:

• Don’t add salt when you’re cooking

• Avoid processed food and frozen meals

• Use spices, herbs, garlic, and kinds of vinegar to add flavor

• Don’t put a saltshaker on the table at mealtimes

• Limit your use of condiments and bottled salad dressings

• Opt for the low-sodium version of snacks, sauces, and soups

Don’t hesitate to consult your doctor for more information on how to manage your salt intake.