Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate
As both chambers of Virginia’s state legislature labored into the night on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Virginia Senate passed Senate Bill (SB) 1188 with a generous margin of 38-2. SB1188, carried by Senator Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) in cooperation with the Office of Attorney General Jason Miyares (R-Virginia), will define any substance containing detectable amounts of fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism. The bill will also allow the Virginia criminal justice system to charge individuals who knowingly and intentionally distribute any substance containing detectable amounts of fentanyl with a class four felony, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
“Thank you to Senator Reeves for his extraordinary leadership in championing this critical legislation,” said Attorney General Miyares. “What is happening against innocent Virginians is nothing less than chemical warfare, and Bryce Reeves has been a tireless partner in working with me to keep Virginians safe.”
2021 saw a near 25% increase in lethal fentanyl overdoses within the Commonwealth, with over 2,000 Virginian lives lost. Between February 2021 and February 2022, over 75,000 Americans died of synthetic opioid overdose, more than every American casualty during the Vietnam War combined. Fentanyl currently sits as the leading cause of death for American adults ages 18-45.
“I’m proud to have had the support of so many of my colleagues in this endeavor to address the ongoing opioid epidemic within our Commonwealth,” commented Reeves.
“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
Senator J. Chapman Petersen (D-Fairfax) spoke in favor of the bill on the Senate floor before the vote took place. “I’ve been here long enough to remember when we enacted this statute… in direct response to anthrax. It was put into our commercial system with the intent of poisoning people. I think there are a lot of similarities with what’s going on with fentanyl…. The bottom line is, I think this is an appropriate response….”
Virginia Department of Veterans Services announces grant funds to support veteran suicide prevention and opioid addiction services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is seeking to award $4.5 million in grants to support veteran suicide prevention and opioid addiction services.
DVS is dedicated to ending the epidemics of veteran suicide and opioid addiction and building Federal, State, and local partnerships to accomplish this life saving mission.
Toward this goal, the Suicide Prevention and Opioid Addiction Services, or SOS Program of DVS, aims to enhance understanding of suicide prevention and opioid addiction among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) and build community support capacity to ensure the RIGHT HELP is widely available RIGHT NOW for military-connected citizens and families.
The SOS program will serve as the steward of these funds and is formally soliciting a Request for Applications (RFA) to establish awards for community-based suicide prevention and opioid addiction services and programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“DVS is pleased to have a key role in enhancing Virginia’s behavioral health system of care, ultimately ensuring we are providing the best quality of service to the SMVF community.
These grant funds offer a critical and timely opportunity to provide extended resources across the Commonwealth,” noted Daniel Gade, Commissioner of DVS.
Grant funds will be used to promote the use of evidence-based practices such as peer support, crisis intervention, behavioral health focused prevention, treatment, and recovery support.
Eligible applicants must be an incorporated for profit or non-profit organization or community service provider/organization/locality serving Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For all non-profit organizations, proof of an IRS 501(c)3 designation is required at the time of application.
To be considered for selection, applicants are to submit a complete response to the RFA no later than February 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. EST.
Application Submission Instructions: To be considered for selection, an Applicant must submit a complete response to this RFA. Applicants are requested to submit an electronic response in eVA (the Commonwealth’s electronic procurement system for state and local government). Responses received after the closing date and time specified in the RFA posting in eVA will be uploaded. All Applicants must be registered in eVA. See Section X Special Terms and Conditions. The following provides information/instruction on reviewing and responding to solicitations in the new eVA platform:
- Go to https://eva.virginia.gov
- Click on “I Sell To Virginia”
- Click on “eVA Supplier Training” and click on the “Viewing and Responding to Solicitations Video”
The application can be found here: RFA 9603. The application can also be accessed using the QR code below. For specific questions regarding the RFA, please submit all questions in writing to vivian.doobay@dvs.virginia.gov by 1:00 p.m. EST, February 14, 2023.
Need Help? Call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, dial 988.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Mid-session update: what’s still alive and what’s dead (or on the way there)
Virginia lawmakers aren’t agreeing on much these days, but 93 of 100 members of the House of Delegates could at least find common ground on which Virginia pony is the best pony.
“It is time the Commonwealth pony up and give Chincoteague heritage the recognition it deserves,” Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack, said last week. He got most of his colleagues on board with declaring the famous Eastern Shore pony herd Virginia’s official pony, despite some opposition from lawmakers loyal to the wild mountain ponies of Southwest Virginia’s Grayson Highlands.
But halfway through an election-year session with a politically split General Assembly, opportunities for bipartisan accord have been few and far between.
Hundreds of bills have died in the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-led Senate. Many more that passed one chamber had no shot in the other.
The main piece of unfinished business is the state budget, which won’t be completed until late in the session as the two parties have another round of negotiations on funding priorities and the tax cuts sought by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Here’s where things stand on some of the session’s major issues as of Tuesday’s crossover deadline when each chamber had to finish work on its own bills.
Abortion
It’s been a busy year for abortion-related speeches, marches, and press releases, but no major legislation dealing with abortion access is expected to pass.
Senate Democrats stuck to their promise to block all efforts to tighten Virginia’s abortion laws, which allow largely unrestricted access in the first and second trimesters and prohibit abortion in the third trimester unless there’s a clear threat to the mother’s health.
After seeing the Senate reject Youngkin’s proposal to ban most abortions after 15 weeks, Republican leaders in the House of Delegates chose not to press forward with their own version of the bill. That decision protects members running for election in swing districts from taking a potentially difficult but pointless vote that could be used against them in campaigns later this year.
House Republicans passed less sweeping abortion bills to require healthcare providers to try to save infants who survive an abortion attempt and enact new rules on the information required to be given to pregnant women prior to an abortion. Opponents have characterized those bills as misleading attempts to stigmatize abortion.
Democrats in the Senate gave initial approval to a constitutional amendment establishing abortion as a fundamental right in Virginia, a proposal that would need General Assembly approval two years in a row, followed by a final OK from voters in 2024. But it’s likely to be defeated in the Republican-led House, where GOP leaders have criticized the amendment as an overreach that could erode the state’s existing restrictions on abortion.
Paid family and medical leave
A proposal to set up a universal paid family medical leave program funded similarly to the state’s unemployment program passed the Senate, but the strictly party-line vote in that chamber signals there may be little hope for the bill in the House.
The legislation from Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, would have employers and employees each pay a small deductible each month to fund a statewide program that would let full-time Virginia workers be paid up to 80% of their income if they had to take time off for a pregnancy or a major medical issue or to provide care for a family member undergoing a medical crisis.
Federal law requires employers with 50 or more employees to provide up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave annually to care for a child or family member or deal with a serious medical issue. Smaller employers aren’t subject to the requirement. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 11 states and Washington, D.C., have passed state programs for paid leave as of June 2022.
Boysko said Virginia estimates found that for a worker paid $60,000 annually, the weekly payment by employer and employee would be $2.89, or roughly $150 annually. A startup loan would be required to set up the initial program, which the Virginia Employment Commission would oversee.
“In other states where this has been passed, it has been paid back within two years,” said Boysko.
Republicans in committee voiced concerns, with Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, saying he thought it “would be very injurious, especially to small businesses” and questioning whether the 80% repayment of wages during leave was too high.
Boysko has argued the universal program would benefit small businesses by allowing them greater flexibility in offering employees leave rather than having to continue paying their wages during an absence or bear the costs of replacing them.
“We know that there are families that are going through this,” she said. “Whether we pass a bill like this or not is not going to stop the problem.”
Stemming teacher shortages
Lawmakers in both chambers debated multiple bills aimed at addressing teacher shortages and low job satisfaction among educators. Still, only a few made it through the gauntlet of committees.
Legislation that would expand eligibility for a state grant program that rewards teachers for getting nationally certified as well as increase the size of those awards passed the Senate, but a companion bill died in the House.
Facing teacher shortages, Virginia legislators propose ideas to bring up pay, lighten workloads
Erin Rettig, a counselor for Henrico County Public Schools, said the legislation would help retain school employees and keep veteran teachers around to help support new educators.
Another Senate bill headed to the House for consideration would have an advisory board craft policy recommendations to help school divisions recruit and retain licensed teachers.
Legislation to establish a reward program for educators who obtain an endorsement in English as a second language passed the House, but multiple other bills dealing with shortages died there, including legislation that would have directed temporary funding to schools to bolster recruitment and retention bonuses for school divisions with staff shortages and to underperforming schools to hire instructional assistants.
Legislation aimed at increasing the number of teachers by permitting community colleges to offer four-year bachelor’s degrees in education and creating a program to grow the number of educators through college partnerships also failed. So did bills that would have required teachers to be compensated at a competitive rate or at a rate at or above the national average.
California vehicle emission standards
On the climate front, this session’s biggest debate has been whether Virginia should continue its linkage with California vehicle emissions standards that will ban sales of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035.
Senate Democrats voted down several Republican-backed bills that would decouple Virginia from the standards. House Republicans did pass a similar measure along party lines, but it faces almost certain defeat in the Senate.
The legislation would repeal a law passed by Democrats in 2021 that ties Virginia to California tailpipe emission regulations. Under the Clean Air Act, Virginia has two options of how to regulate vehicle emissions: either follow the standards set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency or follow those set by California, which was granted an exception in the law by Congress to address smog issues.
Republicans have argued that California standards are impractical and expensive because of limited ownership of electric vehicles, steep targets — the need for 35% of new vehicle sales to be zero emission by 2026 — and increased strain on the electric grid.
Democrats have emphasized the environmental benefits of reducing tailpipe emissions, a leading source of greenhouse gases, as well as the need to position Virginia at the front of the line to receive electric vehicles from manufacturers, which have begun switching to fully electric model lines.
Senate Democrats also voted to kill a legislative attempt to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which didn’t have a House companion. The attempt to pass the bill came as Youngkin seeks to leave the program through regulatory action.
Parole Board reforms
Both chambers are backing legislation that would increase transparency surrounding the Virginia Parole Board in response to an investigation that found former board chair Adrianne Bennett broke numerous state laws in early 2020, including failing to properly notify victims and prosecutors in the release of 83 offenders and falsifying records.
But while there’s bipartisan support for reforms, key differences exist between the two measures, which Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, are carrying.
Both bills would require more rigorous reporting of not only who the Parole Board votes to release but the basis for the decision and the vote of each individual member. Morrissey’s legislation calls for monthly and annual reports, while Williams’ requires only annual ones.
Morrissey’s bill also removes the Parole Board from the list of bodies exempt from the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and would require that final votes on parole decisions be held publicly. While testimony on Williams’ bill suggested his legislation would also mandate public meetings, Office of the Attorney General spokesperson Victoria LaCivita confirmed his proposal does not include such a provision but instead requires all board members to be in the same room when deciding to grant parole to an incarcerated person.
“The point of the Williams bill is to require the board to actually meet and discuss cases in the same room, which didn’t happen under the Bennett board,” LaCivita said in an email.
The Office of the Attorney General and the Youngkin administration are both backing the Williams bill. Chad Dotson, the current chair of the Parole Board who has called for “over-the-top transparency,” said the Youngkin administration has no position on Morrissey’s bill.
Morrissey’s bill picked up bipartisan support in the Senate, clearing that chamber on a 27-12 vote, while Williams’ was opposed by all Democrats in the House.
Cannabis
Though lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree Virginia has ended up with an odd approach to legalized marijuana, efforts to set up a market for recreational sales appear to be going nowhere.
Republican leaders, including Youngkin, remain cold to the idea of retail dispensaries. But they don’t have the power to go backward and undo Democratic legislation that decriminalized possession of small amounts of pot and allowed Virginians to grow marijuana at home. Similarly, Democrats and a handful of pro-legalization Republicans don’t appear to have the votes to move forward on creating a legal way to buy marijuana for nonmedical use.
That’s left the General Assembly stuck on the retail sales issue. But there could be faint hope for a breakthrough due to Youngkin’s support for a hemp regulation measure meant to get tougher on intoxicating THC products like delta-8, which has become widely available at smoke shops throughout the state because it’s derived from hemp.
The hemp bills, which some in the industry have warned could hurt farmers and small business owners, are still being worked out. The overarching goal, according to supporters, is to establish a registration and permit system for businesses that sell hemp products in the hopes of getting a better handle on what’s being sold and creating a mechanism for punishing stores selling to minors or offering illegal products.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, the patron of the Senate hemp bill, removed a $1,000 registration fee from the measure, saying the cost would hurt small businesses more than bigger players.
A separate, Republican-sponsored bill that would have banned delta-8 altogether failed to pass the House.
School construction
Lawmakers dedicated millions in capital funding to Virginia’s public schools last year and, this year, are considering more funding options.
Roof repairs and replacements are some of the common issues faced by Virginia’s schools, half older than 50 years old.
This year, legislation that would allow all localities to impose an additional 1% sales tax to support capital projects in Virginia’s public schools picked up bipartisan support in the Senate but failed in the House.
The bill was part of a list of recommendations by the Commission on School Construction and Modernization to address Virginia’s school construction and maintenance needs.
Under current law, only Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Northampton, Patrick, and Pittsylvania counties and the city of Danville are authorized to impose such a tax.
Two other school construction bills that cleared the Senate are aimed at establishing standards for the construction, renovation, and maintenance of public school buildings and requiring school boards to adopt maintenance spending targets to avoid major replacement costs. Similar proposals failed in the House.
Guns
High-profile shootings that took place on a student bus at the University of Virginia, at a Chesapeake Walmart, and in an elementary school classroom in Newport News elevated gun policy as a priority for Democrats heading into the session. But apart from a minor proposal allowing tax credits for purchases of gun safes and trigger locks, nothing appears to be breaking through the partisan stalemate.
Democrats have accused Republicans of showing a lack of interest in reducing gun deaths. Republicans have pointed out that the new gun control push comes on the heels of a major package of new gun restrictions Democrats passed in 2020 that didn’t include many of the proposals now being pitched as common-sense necessities.
The 2020 legislation, approved when Democrats had full control, notably excluded tougher laws on assault-style weaponry, which failed due to a lack of support from some Senate Democrats. The upper chamber has changed its stance this year, approving a bill prohibiting new sales of assault weapons without criminalizing weapons Virginians already own.
The assault weapon bill passed the Senate 23-16 with GOP support from Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg, and Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, but it’s expected to fail in the Republican-led House.
Similarly, Republican proposals to roll back many of the new gun laws passed in 2020 are expected to fail in the Senate after winning approval in the House. Republican efforts to toughen mandatory minimum penalties for felonies committed with guns, which Youngkin has backed as a way to reduce shootings, are also expected to fail due to Democratic opposition.
Electric utility regulation
Negotiations continue on legislation addressing how Virginia’s investor-owned utilities should be regulated and whether legislation passed by the General Assembly or regulators should have more influence over company profits.
A Senate proposal from Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, is being backed by Dominion and would affect that utility and Appalachian Power Company. Among several other provisions, the bill would change how Dominion’s return on equity — or allowed profit margin — is calculated, increasing it above current levels.
Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House
The company has said the higher ROE will allow them to raise more capital to comply with their legislative mandates, but environmental groups say it will cause rates to go up by allowing Dominion to recover more of their costs from ratepayers to reach that higher profit level. A State Corporation Commission estimate found that other changes in the legislation would decrease monthly bills.
Following an outcry from environmental groups and ratepayer advocates, the House passed a version of the legislation carried by Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, and backed by the Youngkin administration. That bill doesn’t include the profit increase but does alter plant retirement dates laid out in the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, legislation that aims to decarbonize the electric grid by midcentury.
“There are going to be dramatically different bills coming from the house and coming from the Senate,” Norment said. “Ultimately, we are constructing two vehicles that will go into the conference, and that will be worked out.”
Simultaneously, two other bills are moving forward that seek to restore the SCC’s authority to lower electricity rates going forward if it finds the companies over earned, a power that other legislative changes throughout the years have limited.
Other bills to reinvigorate the state’s Commission on Electric Utility Regulation, which is intended to give legislators time outside of the limited session to craft and review legislation but has been inactive since 2017, advanced out of the House unanimously but faced some pushback in the Senate.
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, said she preferred to maintain the status quo rather than “create an additional body that will potentially convolute what is already complicated.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Fairfax ending COVID state of emergency and more Va. headlines
• In a Facebook video, firebrand Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, faulted her “do-nothing” Republican colleagues for “attempting to humiliate me” and blocking her bills from passing.—Cardinal News
• GOP activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, asked Virginia General Assembly members to support one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Board of Education appointees, Suparna Dutta, against attacks by “leftist thugs who hate diverse voices.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest locality, is officially ending its state of emergency for COVID-19.—Washington Post
• Photos released by the U.S. Navy show Virginia-based sailors retrieving remnants of the Chinese balloon from the Atlantic Ocean.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares creates Antisemitism Task Force
While speaking to a group of Jewish leaders from across the state during Virginia Jewish Advocacy Day, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the creation of a Task Force within the Office of Attorney General to monitor and combat acts of Antisemitism in Virginia. The Task Force is in response to the recommendation of the Governor’s Commission to combat the Antisemitism report issued in December.
The Task Force’s mission centers around four strategies: monitoring, information-gathering, educating, and investigating instances of Antisemitism in the Commonwealth. This state Task Force is the first of its kind in the United States.
“Antisemitism is the oldest and most sustained form of bigotry known to mankind,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Although America’s commitment to religious diversity and pluralism has made it a relatively safe haven for Jewish people, American Jews have dealt with horrifying antisemitic discrimination and violence, which continues today. My Antisemitism Task Force will help our office monitor, combat, and educate Virginians about hate against Jewish people.”
The Task Force will include Office of Attorney General employees, including Special Advisor for Outreach, David Brand, and Office of Civil Rights Chief Christine Lambrou Johnson. In the coming months, the Attorney General will appoint leaders from the Jewish community across the Commonwealth to the Task Force.
Religious discrimination is illegal under the Virginia Human Rights Act, and the Attorney General can investigate and prosecute religious discrimination in employment and places of public accommodation, including educational institutions. Criminal complaints or acts of violence should be referred to the local authorities and the Virginia State Police.
Virginians should report any instances of antisemitic discrimination to Attorney General Miyares’ Office of Civil Rights.
Senate Democrats boot Youngkin health commissioner, two other appointees
Democrats in the Virginia Senate wielded their majority power Tuesday to block the confirmation of three of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees, including the state’s health commissioner.
In occasionally bitter exchanges that left a high-ranking Republican saying he was “embarrassed” for the institution, the Senate publicly discussed the perceived qualifications and shortcomings of several people the Republican governor picked for state jobs.
“We typically try to do this in a respectful way, so we don’t have to talk about these people on the floor,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. “But if you want to talk about ’em, we’ll talk about ’em.”
On a party-line vote, the Senate blocked the appointment of Health Commissioner Colin Greene, Virginia’s top public health official, over comments he made downplaying the significance of racism as a driver of health disparities. Republican lawmakers said Greene’s comments were not a reflection of his lengthy career in public service, but Democrats said the views he expressed were damaging the Virginia Department of Health’s ability to function.
“Whether he’s inarticulate or not is not the point,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. “The point is his leadership is having a chilling effect on the work that the Legislative Black Caucus has done to address racism as a public health crisis.”
Democrats also blocked Youngkin Board of Education appointee Suparna Dutta, an Indian immigrant who has criticized progressive education policies that she believes overemphasize the importance of race. Dutta gained prominence as a critic of equity-based admissions policies at Northern Virginia’s elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, which has been accused of discriminating against Asian American applicants in its efforts to boost enrollment of Black students and other underrepresented minority groups.
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, accused Dutta of expressing the belief that “racism was not a factor in American history.”
“We know that that is not correct American history, of course,” Hashmi said.
Hashmi did not quote specific comments Dutta had made, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, said he didn’t feel that was an accurate characterization of Dutta’s views on history. Newman also stressed Dutta’s background as an information technology professional and immigrant who came to America “with nothing in her pocket.”
“It is correct that she has also been an advocate for ensuring that Asian American and other students are treated fairly,” Newman said.
The third rejected Youngkin nominee was Virginia Parole Board member Steven Buck, whom Democrats said has voted to grant parole in a few cases the new board has heard. In response, Republicans argued Democrats did little to hold their own party’s Parole Board members accountable for numerous procedural and legal missteps that spilled into public view in 2020.
In a statement issued Tuesday night, Youngkin defended the qualifications of all three appointees the Senate blocked and called the move “an appalling show of partisanship.”
“Democrats are repeating loudly their clear beliefs: parents don’t matter, criminals first, victims last, and petty politics above Virginia’s best interests,” Youngkin said. “It’s shameful. Virginians deserve so much better.”
A Democratic attempt to block the confirmation of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis, a conservative businessman, failed after a 20-20 tie vote. Students and faculty at the university had called for Ellis to be blocked from the governance job over a 2020 incident in which Ellis brought a blade to the school in the hopes of removing an “F— UVA” sign a student had put up in a door to one of the school’s prestigious Lawn residences.
In a less serious attempt to block a Youngkin nominee, Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, attempted to have the body reject Elections Commissioner Susan Beals, whom Chase accused of not taking “election irregularities” seriously enough. Democratic senators stood up for Beals, who once worked as an aide to Chase, calling Beals “responsive,” “competent,” and “a straight shooter.”
Chase also spoke against Greene, saying she was disappointed that, as health commissioner, he had not backed her claims that the deworming medicine ivermectin could be an effective defense against COVID-19.
As the Senate adjourned for the night following the appointment battle, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, pleaded with the body not to let the fight spill over into confirmations of state judges.
“I think there is complicity on both sides,” Norment said. “I am embarrassed with what has happened.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if Republicans would use their own power to retaliate. After a similar appointment fight last year, Youngkin vetoed all bills sponsored by a Democratic senator who led the charge to block a handful of other gubernatorial nominees.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Education savings account bills fail in both House and Senate
All four bills put forward by Republicans this year to let parents use state education funding to cover the costs of educational opportunities outside the public school system failed to make it through this year’s General Assembly.
One bill carried by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, died in the Democrat-controlled Senate. Two others were carried by Dels. Phillip Scott, R-Spotsylvania, and Marie March, R-Floyd, failed in Republican-controlled House Education subcommittees.
The most promising, House Bill 1508 from Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, initially cleared the House Education Committee, which Davis chairs, but ran into trouble later in the legislative process.
That bill, which gained the support of numerous Republicans, including Lt.-Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears would have created the Virginia Education Success Account Program, a proposal that would allow parents to set up a savings account funded with state dollars that could be used to cover educational expenses outside public schools in Virginia. Funds could be used for costs like tuition, deposits, fees, and textbooks at a private elementary or secondary school in Virginia.
Last month, Davis estimated that an average of $6,303.25 could have been available per student. The program would only have applied to students previously enrolled in public school or who were starting kindergarten or attending first grade for the first time.
Out-of-state funding appropriated for students, Davis said a third would have been directed to the program.
Davis said when the bill reached the House Appropriations Committee Friday, he was one vote short of what he needed to pass the legislation and agreed to send it back to the Education Committee in hopes of fast-tracking it through the approvals it still needed. He told the Mercury he considered adding a delayed enactment clause to the proposal to skirt concerns about the current budget cycle but said the committee was “one day short” of exercising that option.
On Tuesday, the deadline for the House to complete consideration of its bills, his legislation effectively died for lack of action.
“We’ve had the largest, most diverse grassroots effort that I’ve ever seen for (education savings account) legislation this year,” said Davis. “I really appreciate all the support and testimony, and I think the testimony was extremely influential. And I wish that testimony could have been shared with the Senate Education Committee, and I expect it will be next year.”
In an email to the Mercury, Earle-Sears said, “while I am disappointed that HB 1508 did not move forward this year, we will continue to fight for better education opportunities, like the ESA, for all students, regardless of zip code.”
This year’s education savings account bills were part of a larger effort by Republican lawmakers to strengthen and expand parental rights in response to increased tension between Virginia parents and school boards over school reopenings, masking, curriculum decisions, and transparency issues.
Democrats opposed the bills, including Davis’, stating they would take funds away from public schools.
“I think it’s a sign that there is some kind of common-sense Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee that understands that we need to be building up our public schools and not defunding them,” said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico.
Republicans passed similar bills setting up educational savings accounts in 2016 and 2017, but former Democratic Govs vetoed them. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam said there were “significant constitutional concerns” with the idea.
Rachel Adams, director of external affairs for Americans for Prosperity Virginia, a libertarian conservative advocacy group, said supporters plan to continue educating lawmakers about the benefits of educational savings accounts.
“I think people are still learning and getting their minds around what ESA’s are and how they work and making sure that they don’t harm public schools,” Adams said. “We’ll be back next year doing the same thing.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
