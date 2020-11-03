Opinion
Reflections on monuments
As a Virginian with pretty deep roots in the state and more than a few Confederate ancestors, I get the emotional attachment to Confederate monuments. Growing up they were a source of pride to me. I was raised to revere that part of my personal heritage and until I went to college, nobody really suggested there was any reason to feel otherwise. The Confederacy, I was taught, was only peripherally concerned with protecting slavery. My ancestors were really only concerned with protecting their “way of life” from outsiders bent on forcing them to go in directions they did not wish to go. So, what was there to be concerned about… that was certainly a noble enough cause, right?
So taken and fascinated was I in that rather idyllic past, I decided to become a History major and make that my life, going on to earn a Master’s and a Ph.D. in the field with the Civil War era and the Southern History as my particular areas of interest. I chose the University of Mississippi for my doctoral work, in part, because it boasted the Center for the Study of Southern Culture. It was as a graduate student at James Madison and later Ole Miss that objective study of the past significantly altered, as higher education will do when one is open to it, my perceptions and understanding of the Confederate past. My past.
What I discovered, upon reading the records of the past and letting those who lived at that time speak to me, was that I had been more than a little naïve taking at face value that defending the “Southern way of life” was only peripherally related to defending slavery. I so wanted that to be the case, but the objective evidence from the period kept intruding and challenging what I “knew” to be true. At the end of the day, and after much difficult reflection, there was no alternative for a true historian (and I like to think of myself as such) but to conclude that secession and the birth of the Confederate States of America, much as I’d always hoped it did not, rested on the protecting and perpetuating slavery and white supremacy.
How I came to that admittedly painful, if undeniable, conclusion is through the words of the leaders themselves, the men who were voted to their positions by the citizens of their states & crafted the secession ordinances explaining to the world the reason for their leaving to hopefully forge a new republic… clearly a slaveholders’ republic it turned out. In South Carolina they made it clear that they had to sever their connections from a people to the north “whose opinions and purposes are hostile to slavery.” How, they asked in their ordinance, could they remain in the Union with people who “have denounced as sinful the institution of slavery.” The people of Georgia were quite clear that they had to leave because, “For the last ten years we have had numerous and serious causes of complaint against our non-slave-holding… States with reference to the subject of African slavery.” Mississippi made it about as blunt as they could have in their ordinance when their leaders said, “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery.” Going further, they said that upon the election of a Republican president, “There was no choice left but submission to the mandates of abolition, or dissolution of the Union….”
Going along with the protection of slavery, was the stark openness that protecting white supremacy was also at the heart of the movement to create the Confederate States of America. Texas could not have made it more clear when its ordinance of secession proclaimed: “We hold as undeniable truths that the governments of the various States, and of the confederacy itself, were established exclusively by the white race, for themselves and their posterity; that the African race had no agency in their establishment; that they were rightfully held and regarded as an inferior and dependent race, and in that condition only could their existence in this country be rendered beneficial or tolerable.” And in March of 1861 the Vice President of the Confederacy explained in a very public speech that was greeted with loud applause at the time and reprinted throughout the Confederacy that Northern attacks on slavery were, “the immediate cause of the late rupture and present revolution.” And he went on to say that Founders like Jefferson were certainly well-meaning, but quite mistaken, when they said that slavery was a problem they hoped would be dispensed with at some future time. The problem was that the Founders, Stephens argued, harbored a flawed assumption of equality of races, which he said was “fundamentally wrong.” Stephens proudly said that: “Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”
Then there was how the Confederacy prosecuted the war. When the United States determined it would permit African Americans to serve in the army, the Richmond government refused to recognize black soldiers as eligible for POW exchange on an equal footing with white prisoners under the official exchange cartel between the two belligerents. During the 1864 Overland Campaign General Grant reached out to Lee to offer a prisoner exchange. Lee’s response was that he was certainly willing for humanitarian reasons, but that he could not exchange black soldiers as per his government’s position on that particular subject. Unfortunately for the prisoners on both sides, Grant also stuck to his government’s position that soldiers would be treated equally regardless of color or there would be no POW exchanges. Lincoln and Secretary of War Edwin Staton were quite clear about that… all soldiers wearing the US uniform would be treated the same way in the field. When captured, black soldiers were routinely enslaved or forced into labor on Confederate defensive works. Tragically, however, on more than one occasion, most famously at Fort Pillow, Tennessee, black soldiers were gunned down rather than taken as prisoners.
Monuments to the Confederacy, like the one getting so much local attention, are not “historical markers.” They were erected, and have been maintained, to honor and celebrate the Confederate past, not merely document that it happened. And, as I said at the beginning of this letter, I understand the emotional attachment. I grew up with it myself. But the reality is that continuing to protect public monuments to a cause rooted in the protection and perpetuation of racial slavery and whose “cornerstone” was the belief in the natural inferiority of black people is simply not defensible in this day and age.
That’s not “political correctness” or my “interpretation.” It’s simple objective reality from someone with 3 degrees in the subject, a number of scholarly publications in the field, and over 20 years’ experience teaching this time period at the college level… and someone from here with his own Confederate heritage. So I don’t offer this in any way as an indictment of anyone’s feelings or to condemn anyone’s ancestors. I merely wish to lay before people, as I do my own students, the objective historical record in hopes that it has the effect of encouraging people to see the past and make decisions based on the facts rather than emotion.
Dr. Jay Gillispie
Dean: School of Humanities and Social Sciences
Lord Fairfax Community College
Opinion
National Unity
With the election this week, I want to address an issue I have heard from both sides but which has been much more prominent with Joe Biden. Biden claims that if elected he can unite Americans whereas Trump is dividing us. What Biden and all politicians do not understand is that they can only unite their side. As much as Democrats hate Trump, Republicans disliked Obama and very much dislike Biden. Justified or not, the fear of a Biden presidency is as strong for the right as a second term for Trump is for the left. Historically speaking, there have been attempts to unite the nation politically, but even when presidents have claimed success, we were still divided.
A good attempt at national unity came from Jefferson. After twelve years of basically Federalist control and constant political bickering, Jefferson believed his victory would finally unify us. Fighting had gotten so bad under Washington, and even worse under Adams, that the nation had split into political parties, the Jeffersonian Republicans and the Federalists. Even while claiming that parties were bad, people were saying it from their party meetings. What they really meant was your party is bad, ours is necessary to protect us.
Jefferson, believing he was a man of the people, thought that now the feuding could be over: right had prevailed. In his inaugural address he said, “Let us, then, fellow-citizens, unite with one heart and one mind. Let us restore to social intercourse that harmony and affection without which liberty and even life itself are but dreary things. But every difference of opinion is not a difference of principle. We have called by different names brethren of the same principle. We are all Republicans, we are all Federalists.”
Possibly to his surprise, Jefferson found that political fighting had not passed. For the eight years of his presidency, he had to battle it out with his Federalist opponents. After the passage of the Embargo Act, where trade was cut off from all foreign ports, he especially had to deal with hatred from New Englanders who made much of their living from trade. So even the great Thomas Jefferson could not bring unity to the nation. Federalists hated Jefferson as much as he had hated Adams.
If there was a president who had what seemed a real chance to unite us, it was James Monroe. His very presidency fell during a time called the Era of Good Feelings. During the War of 1812, many Federalists in New England came out against the war and threatened to secede from the Union if certain changes were not made that favored the South; four of the five first presidents were from Virginia. Yet when the war was suddenly over and America could claim a second victory over England, the Federalists looked uncooperative at best, traitorous at worst. Suddenly the Federalist Party was a political liability and it disappeared into history. They did run a candidate against Monroe in 1816, but he ran unopposed in 1820. During his eight years in office, Monroe ran a nation with only one political party: the Republicans had won.
Monroe, like Biden if he wins, claimed national unity. The only problem was unity did not exist. In trying to appease both sides, Monroe even appointed some ex-Federalists into his cabinet. The most notable position was John Q. Adams as Secretary of State, the position held by the last three presidents before they ran for president. Monroe did a good job at traveling the nation trying to show support for all, but nothing mattered. As soon as he was in office, the infighting started. With Adams as Secretary of State, most of the fighting was over who would succeed Monroe. The true Republicans feared a Republican in sheep’s clothing (like Adams) might sneak in.
All the Era of Good Feelings accomplished was a false sense of unity. Men like Martin Van Buren and Andrew Jackson began pushing the idea that parties were necessary and good. With parties you could weed out those unlike you. Eventually the fighting got so strong that the Republican Party was fractured into Republicans v. Democrats and eventually Democrats v. Whigs. During the next couple of years, this also led to some of the most divisive and ugly elections in American history.
Unity is a worthy goal, but it has never really been accomplished. With a Trump win this week, the left will make their unhappiness known. I predict the worst violence this nation has seen since the election of Lincoln. However, don’t mistake the lack of rioting as a sign of unity if Biden wins. The right will react differently but will be no less angry. We have never had true national unity, no matter what the different presidents have said. Historically speaking, in our current climate of hate, both candidates need to understand that their win will bring massive disappointment and stop claiming their win can unite a divided nation.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Opinion
Memorials: A prominent place for honoring
For four decades we served our country, nearly 22 years stationed overseas. In many countries we visited memorials honoring those who fought and died for their home and country. While Germans share remorse for World Wars I and II, for example, they nevertheless honor their fallen soldiers with memorials that are often located prominently near the town center. The memorials, often decorated with wreaths or flowers, serve as a reminder of those who perished, the many lessons of humanity, and the consequences of wars.
The Civil War memorial in front of the Warren County Courthouse likewise serves to honor the fallen and the sacrifices of local families. It allows one to reflect upon the cost of war, the lessons of injustice, and the moral ills that plagued our country during those times. Although people interpret its symbolism differently, most see it for what it is: a memorial.
If one honestly supports democracy, then one should want the people’s voice heard. We believe the Board of Supervisors made the right decision to ask the citizens of Warren County through the ballot instead of taking unilateral action on a very politically and emotionally contentious proposal to remove the memorial.
Instead of the cost and emotional divineness of removing a memorial, maybe the citizens of Warren County could unite to erect a similarly prominent memorial to honor those who suffered under slavery in Virginia?
Dave & Toni Gosinski
Bentonville, Virginia
Opinion
Political stereotyping by Republicans called out by Democratic reader
I met a Republican the other day who said he was left-handed. Employing the logic of the Republican Party, I can reasonably conclude that all Republicans are left-handed: If one is, they all are.
I am a Democrat. I am not a socialist. Joe Biden is a Democrat. He is not a socialist. Bernie Sanders does not belong to the Democratic Party. He says he is a democratic socialist and ran for the Democratic nomination as such. He was soundly defeated by Joe Biden. The Democratic Party chose a moderate to be their standard bearer.
I have even heard Democrats say that they have found Biden to be too conservative for their taste.
But the “left-handed” Republicans have become experts at setting urban against rural, black against white, and now in desperation as the election approaches, they are trying to sell the notion that all Democrats are socialists.
Democrats are no more all socialists than all Republicans are left-handed.
I first met Joe Biden in 1973. I have followed his career with great interest. Joe Biden has the temperament and ability to find the good in people, even those who oppose his views. He is a healer not a divider.
Tom Howarth
Warren County, Virginia
Opinion
We cannot afford to leave out truth
Let me begin by saying I am not a politician, nor am I running for any local office. What I am, is an observer, and on occasion I have commented on issues by writing to the editor. My beliefs as a citizen of a local area, state, and country as it stands right now, is the freedom to speak logical and with reasonable understanding.
Why, I ask myself, does one person or a group of people think it is okay to destroy, cause havoc, and spread hate and discontent, and think this is peace and progress, is beyond me! What happen to the unified citizenry that made this nation so great in the first place?
Too think that bricks or stones, yes even statues make us into a righteous nation is plain ignorance about humanity. What does bring about what will keep us a great nation, a better human being, yes even a great town to live in, is TRUTH!
My simplicity of being an observer, is to find out and follow the truth! Not what someone else tells me, nor what their outlook of their perceptions on issues or matters are! This is what is so great about this country, I can pursue finding out for myself what is factual and true.
With local and state and nationwide voting this year, we cannot afford to leave out truth, nor be one-sided in our humanity. But if we seek truth above all, too let our hearts and minds seek what is knowing to be right that serves for the people, of the people and by the people? I believe we will be blessed by God, our Creator.
Tenia Smith
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
There is a more appropriate place to honor the statue soldiers than in front of the Warren County Courthouse
I have to say that I am proud of Front Royal and all its citizens that are having a peaceful, respectful, and substantive conversation about moving the Civil War statue from in front of the Warren County Courthouse. I have heard both sides of the argument and considered them both.
If you take away all the emotion that comes with the history on both sides of the issue, for me the logic comes down to this:
If the soldiers that are named on the statue had won the war, Front Royal would not be in the United States of America. It would be part of a southern Confederacy.
The Warren County Courthouse is a living, working symbol of the American rule of law. The statue out front is not. Therefore, I believe there is an inconsistency to its location.
I understand wanting to honor ancestors of this area that fought and died, but I believe there is a more appropriate place to do that than in front of the Warren County Courthouse.
Voting YES on Ballot Initiative #3 would honor those ancestors in a respectful place to do that.
Kathleen Mancini
Linden, Virginia
Opinion
Justice is a must – EDA scandal not to be forgotten
Warren County has experienced and been violated through a $21M embezzlement that appears to have extended roots beyond the EDA. Our community has witnessed several arrests in relation to this crime and saw charges dropped, a sheriff’s loss of life, the resignations of a County Attorney, EDA Chair and other EDA Board members and a County Finance Director, the rotation and changes in our Judicial System, the retirement of a school superintendent, our new Board of Supervisors wisely releasing a long-time County Administrator, with an Assistant County Administrator and a Fire Chief’s announcements of retirement following, the county taking fiscal responsibility of the EDA without providing insight on the loss incurred.
All the while, the Town of Front Royal gathered and reported their loss along with the filing of a lawsuit. Yes, I agree, Warren County can do better than this! I commend and thank the new Board of Supervisors who have the courage to stand and make decisions for the betterment of our entire community – that is truly service above self! Your diligent work in learning and perseverance is not going unnoticed!
The reprimands made to the new Board for their decision in declining a renewal contract for the County Administrator, makes me question what is known, or what one may be involved in? In my opinion, the comment using military lingo to describe our past administrator was an insult to the men and women of our US Armed Forces. It takes very strong and courageous people to wear the boots of the “Best of the Best”, as they willingly and tirelessly put their lives on the line – with some having given their all to protect the Freedoms of this Nation. During this administrator’s tenure, he served on several Boards/Committees in the county, taxes were consistently raised year after year, an increased budget of $6.1M was submitted during this pandemic crisis, an empty and still empty warehouse building on Baugh Drive was purchased for $5M owned by the EDA, with a resolution that the county would pay; one signature being that of this administrator, costing the citizens $26K a month over the past few years and still going, the county has over $90M in bonds and has extended them through 2040, lawsuits were filed against the county, school property has been used as collateral for renovations on buildings and for the construction of the new Fire Department, as well as another building being used as collateral for the purchase of 2 new fire trucks.
Warren County has the potential to rise above and thrive – now and for generations to come. This scandal needs to be fully exposed, corrected, and accountability being put on the shoulders of those responsible, regardless of their level of power! Do not forget – Justice is a must and is – what’s right!
Leslie Mathews
Warren County, Virginia