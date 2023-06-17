Refresh your deck: paint or stain?

Are you building a new wooden deck? Do you want to rejuvenate the one you already have with a few brush strokes? If you’re undecided between painting and staining, this information could help you make the right decision.

Stain

Stain preserves the natural appearance of the wood, regardless of its level of opacity. Plus, you can choose from a variety of different colors. The more transparent the stain, the more pronounced the knots and wood grain patterns. If you go for a milkier option, you can hide some imperfections. Stain doesn’t flake, but it can change shade over time.

Paint

Paint is ideal if you like bold colors. You can easily choose a hue that works perfectly with your decor. Latex paint comes in particularly rich, vibrant shades. Be aware that some paints require you to use a primer to seal the wood.

Ultimately, the choice between stain and paint comes down to a question of preference. Consider the results you hope to achieve, and then find out which techniques will help you get the best outcome from your selected product.