Obituaries
Reginald “Reggie” Cassagnol (1950 – 2022)
Reginald “Reggie” Cassagnol, born in Haiti on July 11, 1950, passed away on May 18, 2022, at the age of 71.
After leaving Haiti at the age of 10, Reg grew up in NW Washington DC. He attended St Ann’s School, Alice Deal Middle School, and Walter Johnson High School. He started his love for flying in high school as an active member of the Civil Air Patrol. Reg became a U.S. citizen in1980. He later moved to Florida where he graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology with a degree in Aviation Management.
In 1990 he settled in Front Royal, VA where he pursued his passion for flying with a 30-year career as the Airport Manager/Fixed Base Operator of the Front Royal-Warren County Airport. Under the name Cass Aviation, Reg expanded the services offered at the Airport to include flight training, scenic plane rides, glider operations, and the Annual Virginia Air Show which hosted numerous acrobats, hot air balloons, airplane rides, and aviation legends. Reg participated in missionary and aid trips to his beloved country, Haiti, and was also active in Angel Flights, a project that transported sick children to medical specialists.
Reg was very involved and devoted to his church families (Servants Heart and Hands and Love Revival Ministry). They were a big part of his life in so many ways, especially as he started to become ill. He was a lover of travel, the ocean and mountains, music(dancing and the bongos), flying, cars, motorcycles, and all things fast. His giving, fun-loving, thrill-seeking, and mischievous nature will be greatly missed.
Reg is predeceased by his father and oldest sister. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, his daughter, and her family, his 10surviving siblings and extended family, his “airport and church families” and many friends.
”Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.” – Leonardo Da Vinci
May he rest in peace.
His family wishes to thank the dedicated, caring and compassionate caretakers at the Byron House Victory Housing, Serenity Gardens Assisted Living House (location 5), and Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice for making his final years peaceful and comfortable. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Reg to the Byron House and Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice programs.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held in French/English on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Takoma Park, Maryland. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport on Sunday, July 10, 2022, with time to be determined.
Please visit Reg’s Tribute page for more details about the funeral and celebration of life memorial services:https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/24883374/reginald-paul-cassagnol.
Obituaries
Robin Elizabeth Early (1953 – 2022)
Robin Elizabeth Early, 69 of Gerradstown, West Virginia passed away on May 31, 2022.
She was born on May 23, 1953, in Banbridge, Maryland, and was the daughter of Norma Jean Early and the late Bobby E. Early.
Robin was an animal lover and was a lifelong rescuer for dogs.
She is survived by her wife Catheanne Henceroth; mother: Norma Jean Early; brother: Keith Early and wife Cheryl; nephews: Sean E. Early and Dillion E. Early; niece: Haley Early and stepson Jeff Goleno.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brother Carl Michael and Grandmother Margaret Hendrix.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or a dog rescue of your choice.
Obituaries
Charles T. “Tommy” Marlowe, Jr. (1950 – 2022)
Charles T. “Tommy” Marlowe, Jr, of Front Royal, passed peacefully at home in the early morning hours of May 31st.
Tommy was born on February 23, 1950, in Winchester to Margaret Haymaker Marlowe and the late Charles T. Marlowe. He graduated from Handley High School in 1970.
Tommy was drafted and served in the US Army in Germany where he received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Expert Sharp Shooter badge. Upon his return to Winchester, he joined his father as his brick layer’s assistant.
In October 1975 he started his 33-year career with United Parcel Service working as both a local delivery driver and Tractor-Trailer feeder driver. He accomplished driving his Tractor over one million miles. He retired in April of 2008 at the urging of his wife, Ginger whom he married in 1984.
Tommy enjoyed spending his free time with friends at the local clubs and lodges, as well as picnics on Skyline Drive.
Tommy leaves behind his loving mother, caring wife, Ginger’s two daughters, Gretchen Kyle VanWegen and Kristen Blair McRae, his Aunt Francis Fortune, and his Aunt Barbara Ward, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his memory on Thursday, June 9th at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal conducted by Sammy Campbell and Tancy Seal. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until noon, followed by the service. There will be a reception following at the American Legion on West 8th Street.
The inurnment will be private at Mount Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Limeton United Methodist Church or Blue Ridge Hospice.
Obituaries
Mary Elizabeth Farris Morrison (1940 – 2022)
Mary Elizabeth Farris Morrison, of Bentonville, Virginia was a beloved grandmother, wife, and educator during her incredible 81 years of life. Mary passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022 at Woods Cove Assisted Living in Front Royal, VA.
Mary’s family will receive guests at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, where friends and family can visit and share memories of Mary. Her memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on the same day. The inurnment will follow all services at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mary was born on August 21, 1940, in Leesburg, Virginia to the late Matthew Elijah Farris, Sr., and Ethel Marie Turman. Mary was one of 11 children.
Mary has now rejoined her beloved late husband of 55 years, Harry Richard Morrison. She was also preceded in death by her son, Randall Alan Morrison; her sister, Annie Elizabeth Farris Hawes; and three brothers, Claude “Pete” Franklin Farris, David Leonard Farris, and Matthew Elijah Farris Jr.
Mary lived a meaningful life. Some of her precious early memories included Harrison Island, where her family farmed the land. She would reminisce about having to do farm chores and using a Jon boat or Ferry as a means of transportation.
Mary later went on to attend James Madison College in Harrisonburg, Virginia where she completed her B.S. Collegiate Professional degree. Mary then went on to pursue her passion: teaching. Mary spent 42 years as a teacher: One year with Rockingham County Public Schools while her husband was finishing college and 41 years with Prince William County Public Schools with the majority of her career being a fourth-grade teacher. Mary was very much dedicated to her students, having told everyone she’d only missed one day of school in her 42-year career. In 1993, Mary was recognized as the Elementary Teacher of the Year from Dale City Civic Association of Virginia.
After her retirement in 2006, Mary and her husband relocated to Bentonville, Virginia to enjoy their final years together with their family.
Surviving Mary is her son, Victor Morrison of Bentonville; her two granddaughters, Samantha Morrison (Matt) of Front Royal, Virginia, and Lindsey Rosenthal (Shawn) of Winchester, Virginia; and her siblings, Hazel Dove Lemon, Charles Lucas Farris, Ruth “Marie” Farris Moore, Mandy Louise Farris Baun, Nancy Jane Farris Edwards and Fred Lee Farris Sr.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following organizations: South Warren Volunteer Fire Department in Bentonville, VA, and Blue Ridge Hospice.
Mary’s family is forever grateful to Shavon Clatterbuck, Blue Ridge Hospice, and Woods Cove for their assistance to the family.
To keep Mary’s memory alive, take a moment to thank a teacher.
Obituaries
Doris Virginia Vest (1937 – 2022)
Doris Virginia Vest, 85, of Jupiter, Florida, and Flint Hill, Virginia passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Hidden Springs Senior Living.
Services will be private.
Doris was born on May 18, 1937, in Madison County, Virginia to the late James and Ethel Nicholson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Norman “Grady” Vest; her infant son, James Grady Vest; her son, Grady “Allen” Vest; and a grandson, Kirkland Allen Reece Vest.
Surviving Doris is her loving daughters, Donna “Renee” Calisto (David) and Christal D. Werner (Mark); her daughter-in-law, Kimberly Reece Vest; her grandchildren, Joshua Werner (Renee), Jared Werner, Nikki Calisto, and Victoria Cooper (Richard); and her 6 great-grandchildren, Bryce and Caden Werner, Aleeya and Adallen Cooper, and Anthony and Wyatt Ashe.
Doris retired in 1997 after 26 years as a deli clerk with Super Fresh Grocery in Front Royal, Virginia. After retiring Doris and Grady enjoyed living at the beach in Florida and spending time making memories with their grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/, Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/donate/, or to your local police or veteran’s associations.
Obituaries
Mark Anthony Lewis (1958 – 2022)
Mark Anthony Lewis, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Lewis was born on August 10, 1958, in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Franklin Delano Roosevelt Lewis and Phyllis Hutson Edwards. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, Razor, and Wayne Lewis.
Surviving along with his mother are two sons, Andy Taylor and Mark Lewis Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
Michael Patrick Madden (1989 – 2022)
Michael Patrick Madden passed away on April 9, 2022.
Michael was born on December 31, 1989, in Chester, Pennsylvania on an icy New Year’s Eve. He and the family moved to Front Royal in 1992. He attended A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School, and then Skyline High School where he graduated in 2008 near the top of his class.
God gave him an amazing intellect; he loved the news and discussing politics. He was also a gifted athlete that was selected to the Northwestern District first team for soccer in his senior year. Michael went on to attend Virginia Tech in the honors and pre-vet program.
Michael was smart, sweet, empathetic, and loved by everyone. All of that changed when addiction stole his dreams. Michael passed away from the drug scourge plaguing this country on April 9 after many years of battling his addiction. His demise has left his family heartbroken, but with the hope that he is finally at peace and has found eternal rest.
Michael is survived by his parents, Bridget and Brian Madden; his brother, Thomas Madden (Andrea); his sister, Maggie Madden; his brother from another mother, Josh Lewis; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on June 9 at Maddox Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 am on June 10 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.