State News
Registration now open for 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs Conference
Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs Conference to be held Wednesday, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
The annual event, hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF), will bring together government leaders, military leaders, and industry experts for discussions on how to best support Virginia’s military bases and the veteran community through partnerships. The event will support the crucial mission of ensuring Virginia remains the best state in the nation for our military and veteran families to live, work and thrive.
The morning general session will feature keynote remarks by Stu Shea, Chairman and President & CEO of Peraton. Other highlights include a panel of leaders from Virginia’s military installations discussing how we can support the military community in the Commonwealth, plus panel discussions on how employers can play a role in addressing the mental health of our veteran workforce, and how to best ensure successful transitions from military to civilian careers.
The Conference will also include the annual Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards Luncheon where selected V3 Certified Employers will be recognized for their exceptional commitment to recruiting and hiring Virginia veterans and military spouses over the past year.
“With more than 700,000 veterans calling Virginia home and thousands more active duty service members and their spouses on bases throughout the state, the military community represents a major component in Virginia’s economic success. This is an important conference for all employers and business leaders to attend,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade.
“With one of the largest veteran populations in the country, Virginia remains deeply committed to empowering the men and women who answer the call to serve by providing a high quality of life for them not only while they serve, but as they transition to civilian life,” said Virginia Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Barry DuVal. “The Virginia Chamber is honored to partner with our state and military leaders on policy initiatives and services that ensure the Commonwealth remains the best state in the nation for military families.”
“Early Bird” discount registration for the 2022 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference is available through August 31st. To register for the Conference and luncheon, please visit 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs Conference – Virginia Chamber of Commerce (vachamber.com).
Current V3 Certified employers are eligible for three free tickets to this event. Further information regarding obtaining the promo code to obtain free registration may be obtained by contacting joy@allaboutpresentation.com.
About the Virginia Chamber of Commerce
The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organization in the Commonwealth, with more than 28,000 members. The Chamber is a non-partisan, business advocacy organization that works in the legislative, regulatory, and political arenas to act as the catalyst for positive change in all areas of economic development and competitiveness for Virginia. In December 2021, the Chamber released its new statewide strategic economic development plan, Blueprint Virginia 2030, which has engaged over 7,000 business, economic development, workforce, education, housing, and other community leaders to lay out a plan to ensure Virginia remains at the top of national business climate rankings. Learn more at www.blueprintvirginia.org.
About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program
More than 2,100 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are part of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 90,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS)
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF)
VVSF is an independent state agency that supports Virginia veterans and their families through the office of the Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and its statewide programs. VVSF raises private funds to supplement and extend the reach of DVS programs and services that not covered by state and federal funding. For more information, go to www.vvsf.org or contact VVSF Executive Secretary Karla Williams Boughey at karla.boughey@vsf.virginia.gov.
Attorney General Miyares announces major victory in the fight against makers of Suboxone
On August 23, 2022, Virginia Attorney General Miyares announced that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled Virginia and forty-one other States can proceed with their litigation against the makers of Suboxone for antitrust law violations. Suboxone is a medication that can serve as a supplementary treatment for an individual in recovery from opioid addiction, specifically in alleviating the often grueling withdrawal symptoms.
“The intentional implementation of an illegal ‘product hopping’ scheme to block or delay generic versions of a medication used to help individuals recover from opioid addiction is despicable exploitation of the opioid epidemic. The decisions made by Indivior Inc. caused purchasers to pay artificially high prices for leading opioid addiction treatment, making access to recovery more difficult for Virginians while putting more money into the pockets of the manufacturers amid a national opioid crisis.”
In a sweeping ruling, United States District Judge Mitchell Goldberg denied defendant Indivior Inc.’s Motion for Summary Judgment, holding that there were facts and favorable law for the plaintiffs to proceed. Noting that the volume of facts required “enormous judicial resources” to wade through, the Court denied the defendant’s motions for summary judgment in an 86-page opinion.
The States, led by Wisconsin, alleges that Indivior Inc. used illegal means to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film while attempting to destroy the market for tablets to preserve its drug monopoly. A trial has not yet been scheduled but is expected next year.
A link to the decision can be found here.
Attorney General Miyares is joined in this victory by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces multi-location investment by DroneUp, creating 655 jobs in Virginia
On August 24, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million in expanding its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establishing testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
DroneUp will invest $7 million to expand its headquarters at 160 Newtown Road in Virginia Beach, creating 510 new jobs. The company will also invest $20.2 million to establish new testing, training, and R&D centers for drone operators at Richard Bland College, creating 145 new jobs.
In addition to the headquarters facility and training center, DroneUp plans to establish three drone hubs at Walmart locations in the Commonwealth this year. DroneUp recently announced a multi-year commercial services agreement with Walmart, Inc. to provide drone delivery services at 34 sites, providing the potential to reach 4 million U.S. households by the end of the year. Walmart has a minority stake in DroneUp and a seat on its board, and in turn, DroneUp is the exclusive provider of drone services for Walmart.
“This is an impressive and highly impactful project for Virginia Beach, Dinwiddie County, and beyond that represents a new age of technology for our society. DroneUp is at the forefront of Unmanned Aircraft System development,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This homegrown Virginia company is transforming product delivery through its partnership with Walmart. We are proud to partner with DroneUp as it extends its footprint across the Commonwealth and creates more than 650 cutting-edge jobs. The Commonwealth competed against multiple states for this expansion project, and I’m so proud of the multi-pronged effort to attract this investment to Virginia.”
“DroneUp’s expansion in Virginia Beach and new testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College is an exciting step forward for the unmanned systems industry in Virginia and serves as a model for higher education partnerships and economic development,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “With the second-highest concentration of tech workers in the nation and world-class education institutions, the Commonwealth is well-positioned to empower DroneUp’s continued success.”
“The team at DroneUp couldn’t be happier with the support we’ve received from Governor Youngkin’s office and the Commonwealth of Virginia as a whole over the years,” said Tom Walker, founder and CEO of DroneUp. “Virginia is our home, and we are proud to be able to continue to bring innovation, talent, and economic opportunities to our great state. This investment and expansion will bring new career opportunities to our region and allow us to tap into the brightest minds around Unmanned Aircraft System development and design.”
“We are beyond thrilled that DroneUp has decided to make Virginia Beach its corporate headquarters and expand their operations by bringing more than 500 new jobs to our community,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer. “Their expansion is the latest shining example in our city’s history of fostering an environment where businesses can thrive.”
“We welcome DroneUp and their training center program to Dinwiddie County,” said Harrison A. Moody, Chairman, Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors. “The campus of Richard Bland College is the ideal setting for their testing, training, and R&D center, and bringing 145 high-quality jobs to the County presents a phenomenal opportunity for our citizens. DroneUp’s work complements the ongoing efforts of Richard Bland College to develop a curriculum for an unmanned aviation program. Drone technology is cutting-edge, and we are proud to be a part of it.”
“Through strategic linkages with partners like DroneUp, Richard Bland College (RBC) continues to assert itself as a new model for higher education in the Commonwealth,” said President Debbie L. Sydow, Ph.D. “RBC and DroneUp share the vision of delivering a world-class drone pilot training program to expand the UAS workforce in Virginia and nationwide. Now the vision is becoming a reality as DroneUp prepares to welcome its first class to the drone testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College.”
“This exciting announcement is a testament to Virginia’s Gateway Region, a top logistics center in the Commonwealth,” said Keith Boswell, President & CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization. “We look forward to the economic impact this project will bring to our seven communities as individuals and companies travel from near and far to hone their drone technology and delivery skills.”
Tobacco Commission member Senator Joe Morrissey said, “It is wonderful to see an innovative technology company like DroneUp partner with Dinwiddie County and Richard Bland College to bring the future of last-mile delivery to our area, all while creating 145 new high-quality jobs. Additionally, I am excited to see that DroneUp will work with Richard Bland College to instruct students on the use of drone technology, a field that is only going to continue to grow. This is a big win for Dinwiddie County, and I very much look forward to seeing this project succeed.”
Tobacco Commission member Coley J. Drinkwater said, “This is a great day for Dinwiddie County, and I am excited that DroneUp chose to locate here and create 145 great new jobs that will have a lasting impact on our community. Dinwiddie is the perfect place to live and work, and I look forward to welcoming DroneUp as our newest business partner.”
“VIPC’s relationship with DroneUp spans several years and multiple pilot programs with our Virginia Unmanned Systems Center and funding opportunities through our Commonwealth Commercialization Fund and Virginia Venture Partners,” said Robert Stolle, President, and CEO of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC). “They are a shining example of Virginia’s willingness to welcome and support innovation and job creation.”
“As an emerging industry, unmanned systems have been a priority for the Hampton Roads region for several years. We are proud to have DroneUp as a cornerstone of that industry cluster,” said Doug Smith, President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance. “DroneUp’s investment at their Virginia Beach headquarters is a testament to their innovation and rapid success in a niche market. Their expansion into other locations in Virginia shows potential for even greater future growth. The Alliance congratulates our friends at DroneUp, the City of Virginia Beach, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership on this exciting win for the Commonwealth.”
“Virginia Beach is the perfect place for DroneUp to continue leading in one of the world’s fastest-growing industries,” said Representative Elaine Luria. “When I visited DroneUp in May, we discussed how investing in technologies and workforce programs is good for business and Coastal Virginia. This expansion is a testament to the thriving workforce in Hampton Roads. I will continue to support businesses like DroneUp that lead in development and innovation and grow and diversify our economy in Hampton Roads.”
“It is an honor and a true testament to Virginia’s pro-business climate that DroneUp has decided to invest in our Commonwealth and expand its headquarters in Virginia Beach,” said Senator Jen A. Kiggans. “DroneUp’s expansion will create 510 new jobs and continue to develop this valuable industry right here in Hampton Roads. I look forward to watching their business grow and provide high-quality service to our residents!”
“The 85th District of Virginia Beach is proud to serve as the home for DroneUp, a global small business,” said Delegate Karen S. Greenhalgh. “Today’s announcement of plans to expand DroneUp’s headquarters, bringing 510 new jobs, is a tremendous investment into our city. Virginia Beach is a great place to live and to work, and we are looking up, thanks to DroneUp!”
“I am thrilled that this innovative technology company has decided to call Virginia its home,” said Representative A. Donald McEachin. “DroneUp’s expansion in our Commonwealth will create hundreds of new jobs in localities across my district, stimulate economic activity, and support other businesses in our communities. Tech is a burgeoning industry, and I look forward to seeing the impact DroneUp will have in Virginia.”
“This is a fantastic opportunity for DroneUp and the folks in Virginia Beach and around Richard Bland College,” said Senator Frank Ruff. “As innovations in the drone world continue to advance, the opportunity for training will also grow.”
“I am thrilled to hear the news of DroneUp investing $20.2 million in our community and bringing 145 jobs to the new training facility at Richard Bland College,” said Delegate Emily M. Brewer. “Innovative partnerships like this demonstrate how creativity in higher education can yield incredible opportunities. This year, one of my priorities was to facilitate budget language so the General Assembly could reduce regulatory barriers to making this training facility happen. I am also very grateful to Governor Youngkin for championing innovation in higher education and workforce development in our Commonwealth.”
In Virginia Beach, Virginia, DroneUp was founded in 2016 by Tom Walker. A privately held company, DroneUp quickly moved from an American small business start-up to a global leader. The company works with more than 20,000 drone pilots to serve its customer portfolio and is dedicated to connecting communities to drone technology globally. DroneUp is recognized as a drone flight services innovation leader, transforming organizations with drone delivery and technology solutions. The company develops SaaS platforms with patented mobile application technology available at the Apple App and Google Play Stores. With technology-driven customers, DroneUp inspires the future of drone services, providing intelligent access to airspace, automation innovation, streamlined process management, operational efficiency, and a commitment to safety.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach, Dinwiddie County, Richard Bland College, and Virginia’s Gateway Region to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $928,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist with the project. The Governor also approved $4 million in funds from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant. The Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant was established as a self-funded program of performance-based incentives that the Commonwealth awards to exceptional economic development projects with large numbers of employees and very high wages relative to average wages for that particular area. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a grant for $111,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project, and funding and services to support DroneUp’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
Virginia Attorney General Miyares joins investigation into ESG Ratings Company Morningstar and its Subsidiary Sustainalytics
On August 17, 2022, Attorney General Miyares and a coalition of 18 state attorneys general joined Missouri’s investigation into ESG (environmental, social, governance) investing rating company Morningstar Inc. and its subsidiary Sustainalytics for alleged violations of Virginia’s consumer protection laws. This is the first investigation by state attorneys general into an ESG rating company for alleged consumer fraud or unfair trade practices.
“Virginia’s consumer protection laws protect Virginians from companies who don’t like to play by the rules. Virginia has joined the investigation into Morningstar and Sustainalytics in response to credible allegations that they violated our consumer protection laws by allowing anti-Israel bias to infect the ESG ratings they provided to investors,” said Attorney General Miyares.
In early August, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation and sent civil investigative demands to Morningstar and Sustainalytics, both containing 43 interrogatories for documents pertaining to Morningstar’s perceived anti-Israel bias in ESG rating products like Sustainalytics’ “Human Rights Radar,” as well as documents relating to previous investigations into this bias by the law firm White & Case and the Illinois Investment Policy Board.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has now joined this investigation into Morningstar and Sustainalytics.
Some of the interrogatories include:
- Identify and provide all documents and communications relating to the March 16, 2021 statement, “Morningstar Affirms Integrity of ESG Research and Ratings,” including all documents referenced in the statement and documents relating to your internal review.
- Identify and provide all documents and communications with the Illinois Investment Policy Board relating to ESG Services or BDS.
- Identify and provide all Documents and Communications relating to changes to your ESG services relating to: (1) the May 11, 2022 report from White & Case, “Report of Independent Investigative Counsel Regarding Alleged Anti-Israel Bias in Morningstar, Inc. ESG Products and Services” (“White & Case Report”); (2) Your June 2, 2022 statement, “A Letter from Joe Mansueto and Kunal Kapoor”; and/or (3) the June 22, 2022 meeting of the Illinois Investment Policy Board Committee on Israel Boycott Restrictions.
- Identify and provide all documents and communications with any federal government or state government entity relating to ESG Services and BDS.
- Identify and provide all documents and communications with any third-party relating to concerns, complaints, or criticisms about ESG Services and BDS.
- Identify and provide all documents ranking news sources or assessing their reliability for any of your ESG Services, and identify and provide the “blacklist” and “watchlist” of sources used by the Incidents team researchers.
- Identify and provide the Human Rights Radar methodology document, process map, description of standard operating procedures, and analyst guidance document, including all draft, final, and updated versions thereof.
- Identify and provide all documents and communications relating to the Global Standards Engagement 2018 report and 2021 update report containing bespoke research on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict area.
- Identify and provide any document provided to or reviewed by White & Case in the course of preparing its May 11, 2022 report, “Report of Independent Investigative Counsel Regarding Alleged Anti-Israel Bias in Morningstar, Inc. ESG Products and Services” (“White & Case Report”).
- Identify and provide all documents and communications with clients trying to dissuade them from doing business in and/or with Israel.
- Provide all documents and communications between any GSE (Global Standards Engagement) engagement manager and any person or entity relating to business conducted in, with, or relating to the State of Israel, any Israeli/Palestinian conflict areas, and/or BDS.
More information will be made available as this investigation moves forward.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Next Virginia Energy Plan open for public comment now accepting ideas and comments for the next Virginia Energy Plan
On August 19, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the development of the Virginia Energy Plan. The Virginia Department of Energy and the administration are accepting ideas and comments on Virginia’s next Energy Plan.
“Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy sources, provides transparent and data-driven information for Virginians about costs, and is an ‘all of the above’ approach,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We believe energy policy isn’t about things, it’s about people. How energy is generated and delivered to Virginians and Virginia businesses should accommodate the current and future needs of all Virginians.”
The objectives of the energy plan will focus on lowering the cost of living, creating jobs, and bringing people to Virginia. Affordability, reliability, capacity, competition, environmental stewardship, choice, and innovation are the seven guiding principles that will inform Governor Youngkin’s ‘all of the above’ approach.
An informational webinar about how you can participate in building the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan will be held on August 24th at 2 p.m. Those wishing to participate may register via this website.
Those wishing to share ideas or submit comments may do so by using one of the options below:
Comments will be accepted through September 16, 2022.
For more information, please visit the Virginia Energy Plan website.
Attorney General Miyares announces $450 million nationwide settlement as part of opioid maker Endo’s bankruptcy
Attorney General Jason Miyares has reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International PLC and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban the promotion of Endo’s opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive. The Commonwealth of Virginia is expected to receive at least $9 million.
The agreement in principle with Endo, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in the Southern District of New York, resolves allegations that Endo boosted opioid sales using deceptive marketing that downplayed the risk of addiction and overstated the benefits. Endo, an Ireland-based drugmaker with its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania, makes generic and branded opioids, including Percocet and Endocet, and also made Opana ER, which was withdrawn from the market in 2017. The states allege that Endo falsely promoted the benefits of Opana ER’s so-called abuse-deterrent formulation, which did nothing to deter oral abuse and led to deadly outbreaks of Hepatitis and HIV due to its widespread abuse via injection.
“Virginia has seen the brutal impact of the opioid epidemic in every corner of the Commonwealth. This nationwide agreement will allow for broad investment and remediation efforts for devastated communities. Although no price can be placed on the thousands of lives lost, this settlement represents a major step towards ensuring that victims receive the treatment and care they need,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The resolution, which is contingent on final documentation and Bankruptcy Court approval, involves the following:
- Requires payment of $450 million in cash over 10 years to participating states and subdivisions.
- Requires Endo to turn over its opioid-related documents for publication online in a public document archive and pay $2.75 million for archival expenses.
- Bans the marketing of Endo’s opioids forever.
The negotiations are being led by Virginia and the following states: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Vermont. The settlement is also joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Over 7,000 Virginians were affected by ITT’s misconduct and are set to receive over $140 million in federal student loan discharges
Attorney General Miyares announced that over 7,000 Virginians will receive federal student loan forgiveness due to misleading advertising. The Commonwealth of Virginia, along with 23 other states and the District of Columbia, filed a borrower defense application with the U.S. Department of Education seeking loan forgiveness for affected students based on allegations that ITT Technical Institute falsely advertised the value of its degrees to encourage students to enroll in its programs.
The Department granted the federal student loan discharges based upon the evidence submitted and the Office of the Attorney General’s analysis of the effect of ITT’s misconduct under Virginia law. Approximately 7,190 Virginia consumers will receive approximately $141.6 million in federal student loan discharges. Nationwide, more than 208,000 former ITT students who attended ITT from January 2005 to September 2016 will receive roughly $3.9 billion in loan forgiveness. Affected borrowers do not have to take any action to receive this relief.
“Attending higher education is a big decision and a sacrifice for many Virginians. No institution should lie to prospective students or mislead them about jobs and future opportunities. I’m proud of my Office’s work to protect Virginia consumers and to seek forgiveness of the remaining student debt for those Virginians taken advantage of,” said Attorney General Miyares.
