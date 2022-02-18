Registration open for Edward Jones 5K Race for Education March 12th

“Bloomin’ Good Times” are just around the corner! Join the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival as we bring back many of the traditional events that our community has come to enjoy over the past 95 years. Our celebration will take place between Friday, April 22 to Sunday, May 1, 2022 and will include the return of parades, races and many of the events that festival fans have come to enjoy.

The What’s New at the 2022 Bloom-Part Two release below highlights tickets for events that are now on sale. Festival planners expect tickets to sell quickly for many events, especially those at venues with limited seating capacity. Festival goers are encouraged to order tickets early before popular events sell out.

Miss Honorary Fire & Rescue Chief Contest

Since 1947, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and local fire companies have chosen an Honorary Fire Chief to represent them in our annual Firefighters’ Parade.

The Miss Honorary Fire & Rescue Chief contest takes place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Daniel Morgan Middle School at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10.00/ea.

Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway

The Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway is your ticket to fun and excitement for all ages. From thrill seeking rides to midway games, the Apple Blossom Carnival offers a variety of activities for the entire family. The “Ride for One Price” is offered and can be purchased at the carnival site. Cash Only.

The Carnival will be located behind Ward Plaza on Valley Avenue and open on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Visit www.thebloom.com for open dates and times throughout the week.

**New Event** Apple Blossom Community Esports Event

The Apple Blossom Community Esports event is a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event open to the public hosted at the Bright Box Theater in Old Town Winchester. Bring your friends and enjoy an afternoon of “gaming” with the Shenandoah University Esports Team.

This event is FREE to enter and will run from 11am to 3pm EST on Saturday, April 23, 2022. All ages are welcome, and no controller is necessary to play! Simply walk into the Bright Box Theater and sit down and play for a chance to win a variety of prizes including Respawn Gaming Chairs.

Food and drink will be available for purchase inside Bright Box.

Be on the lookout for another exciting Esports event in our next release!

Valley Health Business at the Bloom

Valley Health Business at the Bloom is one of the largest gatherings of regional business leaders during the entire year. Offering a terrific speaker and the opportunity to network with others in the business community, the luncheon is the perfect opportunity to entertain clients or reward valued employees. Business at the Bloom is a great way to kick off your Apple Blossom celebration!

The Valley Health Business at the Bloom will take place at the James R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11:00 am. Tickets are $50.00/ea.

Apple Pie Baking Contest

Do you enjoy baking? Is apple pie one of your favorite desserts? Then why not join others just like you who love a warm, delicious apple pie made from scratch, by participating in an apple pie baking contest! Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market and MidAtlantic Farm Credit will be hosting the event in conjunction with the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. Spectators and family members are welcome to observe and show support to the contestants. The winners of this contest will ride in the Firefighters’ Parade and the Grand Feature Parade.

The event is FREE and is hosted by Marker-Miller Farm Market on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9:00 am. The first twenty applications will be accepted due to oven space and judging time. If full, a waitlist will be created in case contestants cannot compete.

Coventry Group Community Management Breakfast Walk

Back by popular demand, the Coventry Group Community Management Breakfast Walk will take place on Thursday morning, April 28, 2022, from 8:00 to 10:00 am at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets are $25.00/ea.

This April 28th event includes a walk along the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley trails with views of pastures, wildlife, plants, and other natural elements, followed by a full breakfast outside, weather permitting, or under a tent. The walk will start and end at the Museum with breakfast served in the reception area and patio.

This is one of the first of many Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival weekend events with an opportunity to enjoy the Winchester great outdoors, visit with friends (or make new ones) and explore the museum and gardens free of charge.

Also, this is the first time it is being held at the MSV location and affords participants new and lasting adventures. Trails are easily accessible with paved and turf/mulched surfaces. Walkers may choose the length they prefer of the three miles of trails within the 90 acres. Maps will be given out and signage is located along the routes.

Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods

Join the enthusiastic crowd that gathers to “Bless the Bloom”! The interdenominational event has been a dynamic success with each Festival year since 2000 welcoming notable guest speakers Linda Davis, Ruth Graham McIntyre, Lisa Welchel, Kirk Cameron, Truitt Cathy, LaDonna Gatlin, Gigi Graham, Trudy Cathy White and Cissie Graham Lynch.

Celebrate the 23rd Prayer Lunch with attendees will be state and local dignitaries. Opening ceremonies will include a salute to the American flag by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.

Featured performing guests will be announced at a later date. Include a refreshing, inspirational dimension to your “Bloom Weekend”!

The Prayer Lunch will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Fellowship Bible Church. Tickets are $40.00/ea.

Firetruck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest

Fire Engines – New and Old – at the Fire Truck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest. A day dedicated to fire trucks.

In addition to seeing all types of fire engines, take in the Fire Truck Rodeo as firefighters drive the huge machines backward and forward through tightly spaced cones to the tick of a stopwatch. This competition begins at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine, and provides firefighters the chance to demonstrate their driving skills and improve the performance of their everyday driving.

Come on out for the chance to see antique and new fire engines, aerial ladders, and specialty vehicles up close. Many of the antique vehicles are more than 100 years old.

The Firetruck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest is a FREE event that takes place on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Millbrook High School.

Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon

Ladies, are you ready for some “Bloomin’ Good Times?” Enjoy the festivities surrounded by your girlfriends with dancing and plenty of fun at the Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon! This ladies-only event will feature the music of Souled Out, a sit-down luncheon, and an open bar with a variety of draft beers and some selected wines. There will also be a cash bar available with a tantalizing selection of drinks. Enjoy yourselves surrounded by your friends at the Tolley Dental Zone, located at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. General Admission tickets are $40.00/ea, which includes your reserved seat, meal, select open bar drinks, and entertainment! VIP Tickets are $80.00/ea and include everything listed with the General Admission ticket plus Apple Blossom swag, fast pass to skip the long entrance line, exclusive bar area and priority seating. ID’s will be checked at the door. 21 and older only.

Join your friends at the Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon on Friday, April 30, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Realty ONE Group

The Realty ONE Group Queen’s Ball returns to the historic George Washington Hotel Grand Ballroom in downtown Winchester on Friday evening, April 29, 2022, from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am. Guests at this elegant event will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar, while dancing the night away to the sounds of Souled Out.

Queen Shenandoah and her court will make a grand entrance during the evening and then stay to enjoy the ball held in the Queen’s honor. Festival celebrities will also visit the event. This year’s ball will provide the elegance and romance associated with one of the Festival’s oldest and most popular events and will be centrally located in the midst of other events.

Black tie optional. Tickets to the Realty ONE Group Queen’s Ball are $80/ea.

Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast

Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast has been a fan favorite since 1966 where Sammy Baugh, of the Washington Redskins and Hall of Fame Pro Football player and coach was the first Sports Marshal. Adults and children have the opportunity to “make a memory” as they eat and listen to their “heroes” in sports. The breakfast also honors outstanding local high school and college athletes chosen to represent their schools as well as 2022 Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame inductees.

To help create an exciting experience, video screens are mounted to give everyone a better look at their favorite sports celebrities. The drawing of door prizes will follow the breakfast.

The 2022 Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast will take place on Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, from 8:00 to 10:00 am (7:00 am for VIP ticketholders) at the James R. Wilkins, Jr Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. Reserved Seating + Breakfast tickets are $45.00/ea and VIP tickets are $125.00/ea and include sports celebrity pre-breakfast meet and greet + breakfast + preferred seating. Only 50 VIP Experiences are available and will sell out fast!

Country Music Party

The Country Music Party, presented by Shenandoah Country Q102, an iHeartMedia Station, will be held at the Tolley Dental Zone located at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Event Center at Shenandoah University on Saturday evening, April 30, 2022, from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am.

Continuing its tradition of offering great country acts at an amazingly affordable price. General admission tickets are $35.00/ea.

The Country Music Party entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron St., Winchester, VA, or by calling (540) 662-3863.