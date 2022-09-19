State News
Regulators approve Dominion bill increase for rising fuel costs; Appalachian Power also seeking hike
Dominion customers will see their monthly electricity bills increase due to rising fuel costs, with Appalachian Power Company seeking similar hikes on the same grounds.
On Friday, the State Corporation Commission approved the increase for Dominion, which went into effect provisionally on July 1. According to estimates, the average residential customer, defined as a household using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, will see their monthly bill increase by $14.93.
In its final order, the commission said it was aware “of the ongoing rise in gas prices, inflation, and other economic pressures that are impacting all utility customers.”
“We are sensitive to the effects of rate increases, especially in times such as these,” regulators wrote. “The commission, however, must follow the laws applicable to this case, as well as the findings of fact supported by the evidence in the record. This is what we have done herein.”
Dominion applied for the increase in its fuel factor, the rate levied on customers to cover the costs of purchasing fuel for power plants, in May, citing increases in fuel costs linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The company sought to minimize the impact on customers by proposing to spread its recovery of the additional $1 billion in fuel costs over three years, a recommendation the commission accepted.
Coinciding with the approval, Appalachian Power said Friday it intends to seek a similar rate increase that could raise monthly bills for the average residential customer by about $20.
The company is seeking to spread the recovery over a two-year period.
“We recognize these are challenging financial times for many people and families,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power’s president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “We strive each day to keep fuel costs as low as possible, continuously monitoring energy markets for opportunities to purchase fuel and energy at prices that are advantageous to customers.”
The utility also said that its growing use of renewable energies such as solar and wind “is another step in reducing fuel costs.”
“As Appalachian Power adds more renewables, there is less need for coal and natural gas to generate power,” the company noted in its Friday statement.
Appalachian said that about 6% of the power used by the company’s customers is generated by renewables.
Under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, Appalachian and Dominion must decarbonize by 2050.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
State News
LGBTQ students push back on new transgender policy and more Va. headlines
• A judge threw out a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s reliance on fossil fuels violates the rights of young people by contributing to climate change.—Virginian-Pilot
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s out-of-state trips on personal business have led to more than $18,300 in travel costs for his Virginia State Police bodyguards. The number does not include costs related to political appearances, which the governor’s PAC is covering.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• LGBTQ students are starting to push back against Youngkin’s rollback of policies meant to accommodate transgender kids in public schools. “As a queer student, it just generally makes school unsafe.”—WTOP
• At a boisterous Friday night meeting, a sharply divided Spotsylvania County School Board voted to hire a new superintendent who lacks educational experience.—Washington Post
• Officials at the Fredericksburg-area jail are opposing a state proposal to eliminate fees charged to inmates for a variety of services, claiming it’ll shift the bill to taxpayers.—Free Lance-Star
• VCU agreed to pay almost $1 million to the family of a student who died during a 2021 fraternity hazing incident.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday on an interstate near Front Royal. No one was hurt.—WTOP
• An anti-pipeline protest involving a giant wooden duck resulted in suspended sentences, community service, and restitution payments for the protesters.—Roanoke Times
• A Virginia woman and a lifelong friend who lives in Vermont improbably guessed the same four words in a row as part of their daily Wordle competition.—Free Lance-Star
State News
New state funding could help freshwater mussels make a comeback
The Cumberland monkeyface, Pistol-grip, and Rayed bean may be some of the most unsung heroes of Virginia’s waterways.
All three are types of freshwater mussels, one of the planet’s most unique and underappreciated creatures. But these species have also been vanishing from waterways in alarming numbers for decades. In Virginia, more freshwater mussels than any other species are listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Scientists and other mussel advocates aren’t giving up hope, however. And thanks to new state funding, freshwater mussels could see their numbers grow stronger in the years to come.
This year, the General Assembly approved $400,000 to fund a statewide freshwater mussel restoration plan – a first in Virginia’s history. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will receive the funds to hire two additional staff members over the next two years and plan strategies to restore dwindling populations.
Va.’s freshwater mussels are vanishing. Can a state plan save them?
Strategies can look like this summer’s release of the endangered James spiny mussel into the main stem of the James River, where it hasn’t been seen for more than 50 years. Scientists worked for over 20 years to propagate, raise and release almost 1,300 mussels in an attempt to reestablish a native population in the river.
“That’s not something that happens every day that you’re able to reintroduce a species like that,” said Joe Wood, a senior scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation who works closely with freshwater mussels. “It sort of speaks to the promise of what we can do. We have a concerted effort, and that’s really without a ton of dedicated resources.”
New technologies and techniques for mussel propagation are helping efforts to restore even more species, said Brian Watson, Virginia’s chief malacologist or mollusk scientist. There are currently three freshwater hatcheries in Virginia dedicated to restoring the organisms across the state.
One of those hatcheries, DWR’s Aquatic Wildlife Conservation Center located near Marion, has successfully produced 39 species of freshwater mussels, including 19 federally endangered and six state-listed species. The center has released over 150,000 juvenile mussels in the past 16 years into Virginia portions of the Clinch, Powell, and Holston rivers.
The restoration plan’s funding is thanks partly to the surplus in this year’s state budget, said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, who requested the funding in the budget. It’s a relatively small amount, but advocates say it’s a significant victory for freshwater mussels.
“The whole idea is just to get the Department of Wildlife Resources to have some people to work on the restoration, do some research and figure out how we can make sure these very vital organisms don’t go extinct,” Deeds said.
Decline of the ‘livers of the rivers’
Scientists estimate that 70% of the mussel fauna in the U.S. are in peril, while only 30% of Virginia’s 82 species are considered stable. The remainder is in decline, according to DWR.
Mussels often called the “livers of the rivers,” are essential for maintaining clean waterways throughout the state and preserving a balanced ecosystem. A single one can filter up to 15 gallons of water per day, preventing nutrients and other harmful pollutants from flowing downstream, according to a report released by a Chesapeake Bay Program committee last year.
The report also estimates that 90% of the freshwater mussel population in the Chesapeake Bay has been lost due to a number of human and environmental factors.
Dams can disconnect fish from mussel populations that rely on them to carry their larvae. And while freshwater mussels are adept at filtering out pollutants, even they cannot survive in the most contaminated waters. Runoff from agriculture or developed lands can infiltrate waterways and prove fatal for the organism.
“Everything depends on clean water,” Deeds said. “From humans and other mammals to reptiles, amphibians, and vegetation.”
Challenges to restoration
Wood said that understanding how freshwater mussels reproduce is central to why restoring populations is so challenging. Unlike other animals that can actively search for a mate, mussels rely on fish to carry their fertilized eggs. It’s a very complex process that biologists are still learning to re-create outside of the mussels’ natural environment.
“Twenty to 30 years ago, we weren’t even able to simulate that process,” Wood said. “Making baby mussels was not on the table in relatively recent history.”
But it can be difficult to determine what host fish each freshwater mussel species needs for propagation or what its historical range used to look like.
The $400,000 in the budget is more than enough to create the restoration plan, said Watson. The concern is what happens after the funding runs out and it’s time to implement it.
“That’s always the issue with doing conservation with any type of species, is usually we’re always short on resources,” Watson said. “In Virginia, we have about 80 species of freshwater mussels, and we’re just not going to be able to work with all of them.”
The department has to prioritize what mussels it will put its efforts into, which could lead to rare species getting less attention.
“They may be so rare that just biologically, it’s difficult to restore them,” Watson said. “You put a lot of work into them kind of at the expense of other species that you might be able to work with and actually achieve some positive results.”
That was the case with the green-blossom pearly mussel, which was officially declared extinct in Virginia last fall.
Pollution solutions
Wood said the restoration plan will be helpful whether or not additional resources are given after the funding runs out. That’s because it will allow partner agencies and organizations to work with DWR to develop solutions that may not necessarily involve more expensive restoration methods.
Planting natural forest buffers alongside waterways, for example, can help reduce sediment and other pollutants that would otherwise run off into mussel habitats and threaten species’ longevity. Working with private landowners to do conservation projects like fencing out livestock from waterways helps improve water quality as well.
“Every bit of the natural ecosystem is important to our existence if we are to exist as a civilized people,” Deeds said. “We need to recognize that the things that are natural that exist in nature all have a purpose, and if we are to have a balance in our lives, in our environment, in our communities, we need to make sure that all those natural organisms are able to exist and to maintain the equilibrium.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
State News
Attorney General Miyares urges President Biden to classify fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction
On September 15, 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a bipartisan multistate effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. In a letter sent today, 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. This action would require the Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration to coordinate a response with other agencies, including the Department of Defense, instead of the federal government treating the substance as a narcotics control problem.
The attorney generals are deeply troubled by the threat this substance poses to the nation. Due to the low cost of production, inherent lethality, and vast availability of the substance, fentanyl is an ideal choice for bad actors to use as a chemical weapon. The letter argues: “Just two milligrams of fentanyl is needed to kill an adult, and it can easily be placed in other substances. In fact, it already is that at least one-third of illicitly manufactured pills are contaminated with fentanyl…In addition…fentanyl has already been used as a weapon…The threat of a state enemy using this drug to do harm to the American people cannot be understated.”
“Fentanyl is taking the lives of too many Virginians every day, but there is a risk for even greater calamity. It would be foolish to wait for a tragic mass casualty event to strike when we have an opportunity to cohesively utilize government resources and intelligence to take proactive steps to preserve and protect American lives,” said Attorney General Miyares.
More than 75,000 Americans died from an overdose of synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, in the 12-month period ending in Feb. 2022. To put this number in perspective, approximately 58,000 Americans died in the entirety of the Vietnam War. Fentanyl is the number one killer of adults aged 18-45.
Attorney General Miyares joins Florida, Connecticut, Arkansas, Guam, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia in signing the letter.
Click here to read the full letter.
State News
Youngkin administration overhauls Virginia transgender student policies
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration quietly released a document Friday overhauling Virginia’s policy on the treatment of transgender students, citing “parental rights.”
The “Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for all Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” published by the Virginia Department of Education will direct local school boards to adopt a slate of new policies for the treatment of transgender students that represent a sharp reversal from the stance the state took under former Gov. Ralph Northam and a Democrat-dominated legislature.
While Friday’s guidance notes that “schools should attempt to accommodate students with distinctive needs, including any student with a persistent and sincere belief that his or her gender differs from his or her sex,” it also emphasizes what it describes as parents’ “fundamental rights.”
The new policies require parental approval for any changes to students’ “names, nicknames, and/or pronouns,” direct schools to keep parents “informed about their children’s well-being,” specify that student participation in activities and athletics shall be based on sex and state that “students shall use bathrooms that correspond to his or her sex, except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”
“The First Amendment forbids government actors to require individuals to adhere to or adopt any particular ideological beliefs,” the new guidance reads. “Practices such as compelling others to use preferred pronouns is premised on the ideological belief that gender is a matter of personal choice or subjective experience, not sex. Many Virginians reject this belief.”
Furthermore, the policy continues, “the First Amendment guarantees religious freedom and prohibits compelling others to affirm ideas that may be contrary to their personal religious beliefs.”
A 30-day public comment period on the policies is expected to open Sept. 26, after which they will go into effect.
The new policies overturn guidance laid out by a Democrat-backed 2020 law that required school districts to uphold student privacy about their transgender status, use pronouns and names requested by students and allow students to use restrooms and locker rooms that aligned with their gender identity.
The model policies developed as a result of the 2020 law got a mixed reception from school districts, many of which refused to formally adopt them.
Youngkin has been critical of those policies, arguing parents should be informed about students’ gender identity or sexual orientation.
“The 2022 model policy posted today delivers on the governor’s commitment to preserving parental rights and upholding the dignity and respect of all public school students,” said spokesperson Macaulay Porter in a statement.
“It is not under a school’s or the government’s purview to impose a set of particular ideological beliefs on all students,” she said. “Key decisions rest, first and foremost, with the parents. The previous policies implemented under the Northam administration did not uphold constitutional principles and parental rights, and will be replaced.”
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, one of the sponsors of the 2020 law, on Friday called the new policies “another cruel attempt on the part of the Youngkin administration to use these kids in their culture wars and to bully them to score political points.”
Simon said the 2020 law gave VDOE the authority to adopt policies “within certain parameters,” but not a “blank check to write whatever policies.”
Republican-aligned parent group Fight for Schools and the Family Foundation, a conservative Christian led group, both of which have been critical of the state’s earlier policies on transgender students, applauded the draft policies.
“The Virginia Department of Education’s new model policy restores parental rights, protects the First Amendment rights of teachers and students, while also providing all students the right to attend school in an environment free from discrimination, harassment, or bullying,” Fight for Schools said in a statement.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
State News
A UVA rebate for undergrads and more Va. headlines
• To meet Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s request to keep tuition level, the University of Virginia is expected to approve a rebate for in-state undergraduates worth $690 per student.—Washington Post
• In a split vote, the Virginia Board of Education approved licensure for a man hired to run Spotsylvania County’s schools despite having no background in education and a history of controversial social media posts.—WRIC
• Virginia officials denied parole to D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.—Associated Press
• Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s proposal to ban stock trading by members of Congress could be coming up for a vote soon, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.—Washington Post
• Virginia Railway Express commuters in Northern Virginia are breathing easy again after a potential rail shutdown was avoided.—Associated Press
• The U.S. Army says a Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy currently serving overseas with the National Guard isn’t actively involved with the far-right Oath Keepers group, despite a recent report listing her as a member.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• After a marathon public hearing, Prince William County’s planning commission took a vote at 5 a.m. to recommend approval for the controversial PW Digital Gateway project, which would allocate more than 2,000 acres of land for data centers.—InsideNoVa
• “How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake.”—Cardinal News
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season.
On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries to keep up with credit card bills and higher costs for gas and groceries, Benson, 40, says a recent change to state tax policy has given her hope she’ll be getting a little more help next April.
“The state doesn’t let up on us. We’re always paying something,” Benson said. “I’m just happy to get some kind of break.”
Heading into this year’s General Assembly session, the state was flush with revenue, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin was eager to deliver on his promises for big tax cuts, and Democrats still held enough power to insist on at least some of their priorities. Those factors combined to bring about a policy change years in the making: An earned-income tax credit (EITC) that’s now partially refundable.
Making Virginia’s version of the credit refundable, a change done through the new state budget, means that instead of only reducing how much a low-income tax filer owes without giving money back, it can now lead to a bigger refund — or create a refund that otherwise wouldn’t exist.
Proponents say the change will mean hundreds of dollars going back into the pockets of roughly 600,000 working-class earners eligible for the credit next tax season, many of whom don’t make enough to owe state income taxes but pay sales taxes and contribute to state revenues in other ways. The exact size of the credit depends on a tax filer’s income and how many children they have. For the 2022 tax year, maximum credit amounts range from $560 for filers with no children to $6,935 for filers with three or more children, according to the IRS.
Virginia made 15% of that credit refundable on state tax returns, joining at least 26 other states and the District of Columbia with similar policies, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Ashley Kenneth, president and CEO of the progressive Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, which has advocated for the change for 15 years, said the strengthened credit will be particularly helpful to Black and Latino workers, who are more likely to have lower incomes that cause them to miss out on other forms of tax relief the General Assembly approved.
“It has an outsized impact on the families that need the most help,” Kenneth said. She added that help for those on the lower end will bring some balance to a “regressive” state system that taxes all income above $17,000 at the same rate.
In the next few weeks, the state will send out 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person, but that money is only going to Virginians who made enough to owe state income taxes.
For a married couple with two children making $24,000 a year, the refundable EITC could be worth $827 next tax season, according to an online calculator the Commonwealth Institute created to estimate its impacts.
Making the EITC refundable was one of the main economic proposals recommended in a report released in January by a commission former Gov. Ralph Northam created to study racial inequality in Virginia and how it could be addressed. Black workers will disproportionately benefit from the change, that study found, because they account for 32% of the EITC-eligible population despite Black Virginians making up roughly a fifth of the state’s population.
“It’s a huge win for us as advocates,” Kenneth said. “But an even bigger win for low-income working families who are now going to see some relief at tax time.”
Why now?
Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, pointed to several factors to explain the breakthrough on EITC refundability: the work of those who have championed it for years, Senate Democrats “digging their heels in” during budget negotiations and a broad recognition that the COVID-19 crisis hit the poor harder than the wealthy.
“The pandemic just had a way of exposing things in a new light,” said Price, one of several lawmakers who sponsored EITC legislation last session.
Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, who helped negotiate the bipartisan tax deal, said a big factor was the state having enough money to let the two parties get part, but not all, of what they wanted.
“We were able to do things where both sides were getting a win out of it,” Barker said.
Bills to enact a refundable EITC in Virginia have been proposed for decades, but the idea got new traction recently due to changes in federal tax policy. That included former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax-cutting plan, which Democrats criticized as skewed toward the wealthy.
When Northam proposed making the EITC refundable in the first two years of his term, Republican leaders dismissed it as an expensive giveaway that would stick the middle class with the bill.
The GOP characterized the policy as helping people who don’t pay state income taxes at the expense of those who do.
“We keep talking about tax cuts,” Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, said at a 2019 committee hearing on a refundable EITC bill that failed. “But if we’re giving the money back to someone that hasn’t paid the taxes, or they’re getting more than what they paid in taxes, is that a tax cut? Or is that spending?”
After Democrats took control of the General Assembly in the 2019 elections, the Northam administration pursued a plan to send out direct tax rebates instead of making structural tax changes. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to a period of fiscal caution as policymakers braced for economic disruption. But by 2021, the state was looking at record revenue surpluses, and Youngkin’s victory in November meant tax relief would be a top item on the legislative agenda. In his final budget proposal, Northam included a partially refundable EITC along with several other tax cuts Youngkin campaigned on.
A signature from Youngkin, but no endorsement
In the past, the EITC concept has drawn support from across the ideological spectrum because it’s a pro-work incentive targeted largely toward people with children. It’s often compared to free-market economist Milton Friedman’s proposal for a “negative income tax,” an anti-poverty idea he said would be more efficient than government aid programs by giving cash directly to lower-income people and letting them use it however they see fit.
Youngkin signed the budget making Virginia’s EITC partially refundable, but he doesn’t spotlight the policy in speeches about the $4 billion in tax cuts the state approved on his watch.
Asked if Youngkin came around to supporting a refundable EITC or if it was mostly a concession to Democrats to get other wins like cutting grocery taxes and increasing the standard deduction on state income taxes, the governor’s office didn’t lay out a clear stance.
“The governor appreciated the work of the House and the Senate working with him to provide a budget that provided the largest tax relief in Virginia’s history while focusing on reforms that can benefit taxpayers,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter. “Regardless of whether the issue is cost of groceries, college affordability, housing, or the tax burden, the governor’s commitment is to lower the rising cost of living as a result of failed leadership and economic policies from Washington.”
During this year’s legislative session, Youngkin administration officials opposed standalone bills to make the EITC refundable.
Republicans pushed back against accusations their policies were leaving low-income Virginians behind, arguing their plan to get rid of the state tax on groceries would help low-income people, who spend a bigger percentage of their income on food. Republicans also pitched Youngkin’s unsuccessful plan for a gas tax holiday in populist terms, insisting even a slight dip in gas prices might not mean much to the laptop class but would help working people who have to drive on a regular basis.
With state revenues still looking strong, Youngkin said last month that he’s planning to pursue nearly $400 million in tax relief next year. Another round of tax negotiations could create another opportunity for Democrats to try to boost the EITC again by upping the percentage of the credit treated as refundable.
“Fifteen percent is just a step in the right direction. There are other states that have up to 30% and more,” Price said. “Eventually, Virginia is going to have to come to terms with the fact that the way we tax people is upside down and unfair, and continues to proliferate wealth gaps among communities of color.”
Benson, the Richmond coffee-shop worker, said she’s not sure how much extra money she’ll get next tax season. Whatever the amount, she said, she’ll probably use it to pay off a bill or stick it in savings.
“I’ll be happy if it was $50,” she said. “Anything would be nice.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
